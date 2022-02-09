stockvisual/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) looks attractive at first glance, especially for income investors. The current yield is 5.6% and has increased the dividend every year since going public. Shares are trading near fair value at approximately $75, with a price/FFO of 15.8x. However, there are a couple reasons to avoid this high yield REIT. The main reason to avoid WP Carey is the lack of growth for the dividend. Another problem is that they have issued a significant number of shares over the last decade without being able to increase FFO/share in a meaningful way. Investors that prioritize current income might consider WP Carey, but future returns are likely to be driven primarily by the dividend income.

The Business

WP Carey is a diversified REIT, focusing primarily on industrial and warehouse properties. The company is well diversified by property type and sector and is one of a few REITs on US markets with exposure to Europe. WP Carey has a weighted average lease term of 10.6 years and has been able to keep occupancy stable throughout COVID, when several other REITs were struggling with rent collections.

Property Type (wpcarey.com)

This diversification is good in theory, but the jack of all trades approach to triple net real estate hasn't led to impressive shareholder returns. One reason for this is the significant increase in shares outstanding over the last decade.

Dilution Without Benefits

One of things that investors should always pay attention to with REITs is the share count. It's a feature, not a bug, of many REITs that rely heavily on equity issuances to fund acquisitions. WP Carey shows this pattern and has more than tripled the share count since the REIT conversion in 2012.

Shares Outstanding (fastgraphs.com)

Now, if that's the only piece of the puzzle, we might look at the share issuance as a negative. With every share issued, investors own a smaller piece of the underlying real estate portfolio. If the proceeds are used in a way that can increase FFO/share, they can be a net benefit for long term shareholders. However, this has not been the case with WP Carey.

Valuation

While the share count has grown rapidly, FFO/share hasn't increased significantly and has fluctuated between $4 and $5 since 2012. Shares currently trade at a price/FFO multiple of 15.8x, which is slightly above the normal multiple of 15.3x. I think shares trade near fair value today, but I think double digit returns are unlikely unless we see significant multiple expansion.

Price/FFO (fastgraphs.com)

This is one of the problems with some of the "cheaper" REITs out there. Their share issuances are not as beneficial to long term shareholders as "expensive" REITs, because consistently lower valuations reduce the proceeds and are a drag on performance. The negative consequence of dilution outweighs the positive impact of the acquisitions. If the company was able to grow FFO/share consistently, the market would likely reward the company with a higher elevation. However, WP Carey hasn't been able to grow FFO/share in a significant way and the same goes for the dividend.

The Dividend

I owned WP Carey for a six month stretch about a year ago and the main reason I decided to sell and reinvest elsewhere was the virtually nonexistent dividend growth. I was watching as several other REITs were hiking their dividends in meaningful ways, while WP Carey was kicking out a quarterly raise of less than a penny. I try to hold positions for 3 to 5 years, but sometimes it's just comes down to opportunity cost. If I can take profits and reinvest somewhere else that I view as a much better opportunity, it's a no brainer.

WP Carey currently has a yield of 5.6%, which is certainly attractive at first glance. If you are an investor primarily looking for current income with minimal risk of a dividend cut, WP Carey might be a REIT worth considering. However, investors looking for total return would be better off avoiding WP Carey altogether and looking for an alternative. I would reconsider if we started to see increased dividend growth, but the quarterly dividend was $1.00 five years ago and now it's $1.055. That certainly isn't keeping up with inflation or several other triple net REITs.

Conclusion

WP Carey is an interesting REIT that has a couple of pieces that make it stand out. Not many REITs operate in Europe, and the company has an interesting diversification strategy among property type and industry exposure. One of the first things that pops off the page when evaluating the company is a dividend yield of 5.6%. However, when you start digging and discover the anemic dividend growth, the yield isn't as attractive as it might appear at first glance.

My biggest problem with the company is the significant dilution through equity issuances without any FFO/share or dividend growth. I'm not interested in owning a REIT that is just treading water when there are other dividend growth REITs out there that also have a 4-5% current yield. Conservative investors that prioritize income might decide WP Carey is worth it, but for investors that are seeking alpha, I would recommend looking somewhere else.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.