bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) is a closed-end fund focusing on preferred stocks and preferred convertible securities. The fund has a high level of income as its primary objective followed by capital preservation. The vehicle aims to invest at least 50% of the fund holdings in investment grade securities and currently has banks and utilities as its highest exposures. The fund has a fairly low 0.41 Sharpe ratio (5-year measurement window) and high standard deviation of 15.78. On a total return basis, the fund shows a modest 3-year trailing total return of 4.71% and a 5-year trailing total return of 6.27%. The fund currently has a 7.66% dividend yield and a 61% allocation to preferred securities, the rest being invested in corporate bonds. HPF has a very high sensitivity to credit spreads, having seen a decade's worth of returns wiped-out in the Covid market melt-down. After trading at a premium to NAV during 2021 due to investors clamoring for yield, the fund is now finally trading flat to NAV but on a descending price trend due to the Fed tightening. With a high fee of 2.35%, the fund has trailed in the past five years the benchmark in the preferred space, namely Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred And Income Securities Fund Inc (FFC). With a modest return profile, high fees, and cyclical behavior, the fund is only to be bought on substantial credit spread widening. We expect the move higher in rates this year to continue to negatively affect HPF and are projecting a flat total return performance. If you are a holder of the fund, we would cut allocation in half, while a retail investor looking to allocate cash to the sector would do well to purchase only after another -7% leg down in the market price of the fund. We hence rate it a Hold as it stands.

Holdings

The fund currently holds a little bit over 60% of its holdings in preferred shares:

Asset Mix (Fund Fact Sheet)

The current concentration for preferred shares is tilted towards banks and energy companies:

Top Holdings (fact sheet)

The top 10 holdings account for ~42% of the portfolio and over 70% of the preferred securities component. The manager is fairly active with a portfolio turnover of above 30% as reported by Morningstar:

Portfolio Turnover (Morningstar)

The fund is overweight financials and utilities in its preferred shares portfolio:

Asset Distribution (SEC Report)

We can see in the above recent SEC filing the industry allocation that the vehicle currently pursues through its holdings.

Performance

On a 10-year basis, the fund doubled a theoretical investor's initial investment but underperformed the standard fund in the space, namely Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Inc:

10-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Also of concern is the very deep drawdown during the Covid crisis, which saw a complete wipe-out of a decade's worth of total returns.

The fund performed poorly during the initial stages of the past Fed tightening cycle:

HPF 2013-2016 Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Premium / Discount to NAV

The fund exposes a -0.8% annual NAV give-up as measured in the past decade:

NAV Performance 10-Year (CefConnect)

An annual give-up means that the fund is not NAV accreting but destroys value in the long term for shareholders. For this metric, we look for stability in NAV on a long-term basis when analyzing buy and hold vehicles. Good managers tend to ensure NAV is stable on a longer time horizon by trading the underlying instruments and managing distributions accordingly.

HPF has traded at a discount to NAV in the past tightening cycle of 2013-2015:

Premium / Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

In the above graph, the blue area denotes a premium to NAV while green indicates a discount to NAV. In 2021, as investors clamored for yield, the fund traded at a significant premium to NAV. That premium is now compressing as the Fed raises rates.

Distributions

The fund tends to cover more than 90% of its distributions from interest income:

Distributions - Section 19a (Fund Website)

While the last month featured a heavy return-of-capital (i.e. NAV give-up), looking on a longer time frame, we can notice that investment income accounts for 95% of the shareholder distribution. This matches nicely with the historic NAV give-up we have seen in the past decade, which clocks in at -0.8% yearly.

Conclusion

The fund is a nice mix of preferred shares and high-yield bonds but has modest trailing total returns for the amount of risk taken. We have seen how the Covid pandemic wiped out a decade of total returns prior to the market rebound, but it speaks loudly to the credit risk run by the fund given its 33% leverage. The fund has very high management fees for the returns it has produced and it does not benchmark well against the standard in the space, namely Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Inc. We expect the move higher in rates this year to continue to negatively affect HPF and are projecting a flat total return performance. We hence rate it a Hold as it stands.