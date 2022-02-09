Schroptschop/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When announcing their results for the fourth quarter of 2021, Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) also rewarded their unitholders with another solid increase to their distributions, which this time was a very impressive 25%. This marked a positive start to 2022 and when looking ahead, it sees even higher distributions coming but disappointingly, these are unlikely to generate alpha with their intrinsic value hindered by their reliance on thermal coal and lack of details on their future growth projects.

Background

After suspending their quarterly distributions during early 2020 following on the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and its resulting severe economic downturn, one year later they were reinstated and have since grown from only $0.10 per unit to now sit at $0.25 per unit at the start of 2022. Despite still remaining well below their pre-Covid-19 quarterly distributions of $0.54 per unit, this relatively brisk change of pace has come about due to thermal coal demand and thus prices unexpectedly surging, broadly mirroring the energy crunch felt across the globe.

Author

Thanks to these good fortunes, it can be seen that the impact to their cash flow performance from the otherwise severe economic downturn was not too extreme with their operating cash flow falling from $514.9m during 2019 to $400.6m during 2020, before edging back to $425.2m during 2021. Thanks to their lower capital expenditure, this provided ample free cash flow of $301.2m during 2021 that provided very strong coverage to their distribution payments of only $52.2m. When looking ahead, it seems very likely to see higher distributions, as per the commentary from management included below.

So as we mentioned, we have 30% of our free cash flow targeted for distributions. To your question, will we consider variable in the future? And I think the answer is yes. Right now, we’re focused on maintaining that distribution as we evaluate growth opportunities. We still remain committed to our Minerals segment, and we do plan to continue to invest in that segment.

- Alliance Resource Partners Q4 2021 Conference Call.

It can be seen that since being reinstated, management has followed a variable distribution policy that aims to return 30% of their free cash flow. Even with their aforementioned free cash flow and distribution payments during 2021, they only returned a mere 17.3%, and thus it stands to reason that even without a new policy, 2022 should see higher distributions than during 2021 providing that operating conditions remain favorable.

When reviewing their commentary, management also left the door open to the possibility of raising their variable distribution policy relatively higher, which seems very likely given their very low leverage that sees their net debt-to-operating cash flow at only 0.74. Since their net debt stands at only $312.6m, if they retain 70% of their circa $300m of free cash flow, this should decrease to only a mere circa $100m by the end of 2022. And thus, their leverage will soon become almost non-existent, which further increases the prospects of a new relatively higher variable distribution policy. If interested in further details regarding their leverage or liquidity, please refer to my previous article since nothing has materially changed since being published. Although this is positive, sadly it does not resolve the uncertainty created by the clean energy transition and the lack regarding their growth projects that remain disappointingly generalized, as per the commentary from management included below.

We’re looking at several non-fossil opportunities. We don’t have anything to report on that, but we do have several ideas in our sight.

- Alliance Resource Partners Q4 2021 Conference Call (previously linked)

Whilst management often mentions their desire to expand into non-fossil fuel-related areas, they also never provide useful indicators of the returns nor costs of these growth projects. Disappointingly, this is not new and was actually discussed within my other article back during the middle of 2021, which makes it disappointing to see another half-year pass and no new information released. And thus, I feel it remains prudent to continue assessing their units based upon their thermal coal prospects.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are structured as a Master Limited Partnership, their units are mainly sought by income investors. This makes their intrinsic value dependent upon the future income they can provide their unitholders, and thus has been estimated by utilizing discounted cash flow valuations that exchange their free cash flow for their distribution payments.

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model with a 60M Beta of 1.23 (SA). Since the expected market returns and risk-free rates variables can change across the years in tandem with market conditions, Monte Carlo simulations were utilized to assess a variety of combinations. This resulted in a total of 121 different discounted cash flow valuations within each Monte Carlo simulation, which were based upon expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

When conducting the analysis, an intrinsic value was estimated by finding the point when the results of the Monte Carlo simulations were equally split between positive and negative. Whilst there is never a perfect methodology for estimating intrinsic value, generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the less an investment relies upon abnormally low interest rates or market returns, and thus the higher the probability of generating alpha regardless of future market conditions.

Baseline Scenario

Due to the volatility of their financial performance and thus future distributions as well as the scant details on growth projects to navigate the clean energy transition, it seems most reasonable to utilize a baseline scenario that takes a middle-of-the-road path. These variables also made it rather difficult to ascertain a suitable basis point, although it was ultimately decided that their cash flow performance throughout 2018-2021 would suffice since it saw a variety of operating conditions, which generated just shy of $300m per annum of free cash flow on average.

Whilst their free cash flow is likely to exceed this point during strong years, it should also fall below this point during weak years, especially a decade in the future when thermal coal demand will be significantly lower. It should be remembered that the objective is not necessarily to predict each exact year because this would be impossible given the volatility of commodity prices but rather a middle-of-the-road scenario whereby the over and underestimates broadly counterbalance.

When looking ahead, management has flagged relatively higher distributions and non-fossil fuel growth projects, but as previously discussed, the lack of details regarding the latter creates further uncertainties. To account for all of these uncertainties and thus create a margin of safety, it was assumed that only two-thirds of their historical average free cash flow is returned to their unitholders for each of the next twenty years, which was subsequently assumed to cease as the clean energy transition erodes most of the demand for their thermal coal and thus impedes their ability to fund meaningful distributions. This sees their distribution payments at $200m per annum or $1.57 per unit given their latest outstanding unit count of 127,195,219, which actually sits a significant 57% higher than the $1.00 per unit annual rate of their current quarterly $0.25 per unit distributions.

After reviewing these results, this baseline scenario saw what initially appears to be an impressive 69% of the results produce an intrinsic value above their current unit price of $13.47. Although this sounds quite favorable on the surface, the estimated intrinsic value was only $14.70, and thus a mere 9.13% above their current unit price due to the results being particularly concentrated. Despite technically indicating potential upside from a narrow quantitative perspective, it nevertheless remains insufficient from a broader qualitative perspective that considers their volatile financial performance and general uncertain future outlook. This means that their units appear to be currently trading close to their approximate intrinsic value even if their distributions grow significantly higher, largely due to the finite expected life of their thermal coal-reliant operations that hinders their intrinsic value and, thus by extension, crimps their prospects generate alpha.

Author

Conclusion

Until such time as more details are released regarding their growth projects, I feel that it remains prudent to continue assessing their units based upon the information currently available, which sadly sees them reliant upon thermal coal. Even if their distributions are boosted significantly higher by slightly over 50%, it still only sees their units broadly trading around their intrinsic value, and thus I believe that maintaining my hold rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Alliance Resource Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.