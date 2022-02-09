Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) owns brands that report double digit sales growth. Management has delivered stable dividends for the last 17 years, and the company’s FCF and gross margins are increasing thanks to new Power+ Brands. Under my best case scenario, the fair price could be close to $110, which is significantly higher than the current market price. I am a buyer of stock.

National Beverage: It Is All About The New LaCroix Brand, And The Company Has Delivered Stable Dividends For A Long Time

National Beverage Corp. is an American beverage developer, manufacturer, and distributor. The company’s most relevant brand called LaCroix recently delivered double digit sales growth, so I believe that the stock is becoming more and more interesting. Management appears to be quite successful in the sparkling water category:

lacroixwater.com

It is also quite remarkable that FIZZ has delivered a significant amount of dividends in the last 17 years. With this in mind, in my view, investors looking for stable, predictable, and profitable business models will most likely have a look at FIZZ:

Seventeen years ago, National Beverage’s market capitalization stood at approximately $315 million and our balance sheet equity was $125 million. Since that time, we will have paid out over $1.2 billion in dividends. Press Release

Expectations From Analysts And Previous Figures Are Quite Optimistic

Analysts are expecting sales growth close to 4%-5%, and the company’s sales growth was close to 4%-7% y/y from 2020. Using figures from analysts and previous financial figures, I obtained a median sales growth of 4.9%, so my numbers are not going to be very far from these figures. The company’s EBITDA margin median is equal to 21%, and net income/sales stands at 15.01%. I believe that the company’s financial estimates are quite optimistic:

My Compilations

With respect to the company’s future cash flow, analysts and previous FCF result in a median FCF of 14.97%. Also note that the capex/sales ratio is close to 2%, so my ratio will be around this figure:

My Compilations

My Base Case Scenario Includes Successful Development Of Healthier Beverages, Innovative Packaging, And Consumer Engagement

Under normal circumstances, I believe that FIZZ will continue to design successful beverages. Keep in mind that the company was founded in 1985, so in my view, management has accumulated a lot of expertise and successful marketers work for FIZZ. With more products, I would expect revenue to grow at the rate of the beverage market or perhaps at a higher rate.

FIZZ will also be capable of identifying new consumer trends, and respond faster than competitors. In this regard, let’s note that the company owns proprietary formulae as well as a bottling network, which gives management full visibility over the company’s supply chain, and allows larger FCF margins. Finally, I am optimistic about the fact that FIZZ’s R&D centers are continually testing products for compliance. In sum, the company is vertically integrated, which has many benefits:

We also maintain research and development laboratories at multiple locations. These laboratories continually test products for compliance with our strict quality control standards as well as conduct research for new products and flavors. Source: 10-k

The beverage cans market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2022 to 2030. Under this case scenario, I will be assuming that the market growth will be close to this figure:

The beverage market is projected to be worth USD 57.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). Source: Market Research Future

My results include 2022 revenue of $1.1 billion and 2029 sales of $1.6 billion. If we also use an EBITDA margin of 21.3%-21%, 2029 EBITDA would stay at $352 million:

My Compilations

By assuming a tax rate of 22%, with D&A close to $20-$19, the NOPAT stands at $171-$251 million. I also assumed changes in working capital of $47-$45, capital expenditures of $24-$35 million, and a WACC of 7%. The FCF would result in $148-$241 million, and the net present value would be equal to $1.21 billion.

Finally, assuming 2022 market capitalization of $4 billion and net debt of -$236 million, the IRR would be equal to 9%, and the implied price would equal $47. The implied result is not far from the current valuation.

My Compilations

Notice that in the previous financial model, I used an exit multiple of 13.7x EBITDA, which may be a bit low. The company traded in the past at 32x, so I believe that the fair price could stay higher than $47. If we use, for instance, an exit multiple of 20.4x, the target price would be $63.

Ycharts

Under The Best Case Scenario, Successful Changes In The Product Mix Will Bring Sales Growth Of 10%

Under the best case scenario, I expect a gradual increase in the company’s gross margins thanks to new Power+ Brands and economies of scale. I believe that an EBITDA margin of 21.5% is achievable. Let’s note the momentum that shareholders enjoyed in the past. It was also reported in the most recent annual report:

The change in gross profit is due to increased volume and growth in higher margin Power+ Brands coupled with a 3.7% reduction in cost per case. Source: 10-k

Additionally, if management continues to make successful changes in product mix like we saw in the past, Power+ Brands sales will most likely increase:

Power+ Brands volume increased 10.2% and branded carbonated soft drinks volume increased 1.0%. Source: 10-k

My results in the best case scenario include sales growth of 10%, an EBITDA margin of 21%-21.5%, and 2029 EBITDA close to $500 million:

My Compilations

I also included a WACC of 5.5%, a capex/sales ratio of 2.12%, and conservative changes in working capital. The NPV of the FCF stands at $1.5 billion, and the implied 2029 price would be equal to $110:

My Compilations

Balance Sheet: Cash In Hand And Almost No Debt

As of October 30, 2021, the company reported $273 million in cash, and an asset/liability ratio of more than 3x. Hence, in my view, the company’s financial health appears favorable:

Quarterly Report

I am not worried about the company’s total liabilities and financial debt. As of October 30, 2021, the company reported lease liabilities worth only $37 million.

Quarterly Report

Risk Factors: Unfavorable Publicity And Consolidation Of The Retail Industry

Among the risks of FIZZ, I would highlight false or detrimental publicity distributed in the media about the company’s brands. In this scenario, I would expect a deterioration in FIZZ’s brand equity, which would most likely lead to fewer FCF expectations. As a result, the stock price will most likely decline:

Unfavorable publicity, or allegations of quality issues, even if false or unfounded, may tarnish our reputation and brand image and cause consumers to choose other products. Source: 10-k

If the company continues to suffer from consolidation of the retail industry, I would expect a decline in the FCF margins. Note that the company has already noted, in the last annual report, an increase in the purchasing power of large retail customers:

Our retail customer base has been consolidating over many years resulting in fewer customers with increased purchasing power. This increased purchasing power can limit our ability to increase pricing for our products with certain of our customers. Source: 10-k

If FIZZ suffers from unfavorable publicity and consolidation of the retail industry, I would expect a decline in revenue. I assumed sales growth of 2.5% in 2023 and -5% in 2029. I would also include a decrease in the EBITDA margin from 19.5% in 2022 to 15% in 2029.

My Compilations

I also included a FCF decline from $132 million in 2022 to $101 million in 2029. The terminal value would be equal to $1.9 billion, and the implied price would stand at $28. Notice that I used a WACC of 10% because I expect an increase in the cost of equity:

My Compilations

Conclusion

With successful brands like LaCroix, which recently delivered double digit sales growth, and significant know-how accumulated, FIZZ could be considered a growth stock. The company could also be suitable for investors looking for stable business models. Take into account that the company delivered stable dividends for the last 17 years. In any case, a DCF model indicates that FIZZ is a buy at its current market price. Under my best case scenario, the fair price is close to $110.