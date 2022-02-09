Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Yeah - Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK). I initiated my following on the company back in November and started out with a "HOLD" rating (known as "Neutral" back then). This put me in the minority and based on recent trends, most still see this company as a "BUY".

While I am a fan of the company's fundamentals, I don't like some of the risk/reward ratio specifics in this potential investment.

Let's revisit Oshkosh and clarify my expectations for the coming year/s.

Oshkosh Logo (Oshkosh Corporate)

Looking at Oshkosh Again

I mentioned in my original article that Oshkosh has a lot of similarities, and can be considered a Caterpillar-peer(CAT). Its appealing brands target a large portion of very attractive and in some cases recession-resistant markets. While many of these markets do come with volatility in revenues and sales - because unlike many products today, these are typically sold directly to customers at full prices and not leased - there is nonetheless a lot to like about Oshkosh.

I mentioned also in my last article the company's relatively high dependence on public sectors, including the military, for its sales. The deciding factors for Oshkosh sales are institutional replacements for vehicles, and these ebb and flow a lot of up and downs in its earnings - with drops of 17-66% YoY, and EPS bumps of about the same amount. The overall trend is good over the long term, and expectations are good as well, but there are inaccuracies and uncertainties in the ability to forecast a company such as this.

This is perhaps one of the primary reasons I'm so careful with Oshkosh. Even machine-specialized analysts really can't forecast this one accurately - not even with a 10-20% margin for error. Even with such allowance, miss ratios rise toward the 50% range (over 85% miss if we include positive misses). What this means to me is that any forecast made for this company needs to be made with massive disclaimers. The further forward we try to go, the less relevant these forecasts become.

This isn't to in any way bring down the company's fundamental results - but 4Q21 results were actually a good example of the volatility in this business. Take a look for yourself.

Oshkosh 4Q21 Results (Oshkosh IR)

What exactly happened there? I'm a very firm believer that revenue/sales do not matter that much, unless you can squeeze a nice profit margin from these sales. Anyone can sell a product at a price that leaves them at a loss. So the thing to watch out for isn't revenues or sales - it's what's affecting Oshkosh here.

Demand for Oshkosh products is absolutely solid. Sales are a clear KPI here. However, as with many companies I've reviewed, input costs/feedstock costs, supply chain disruptions, and inflation have been on a tear in the segment - and Oshkosh hasn't been spared in the least.

On a segment basis, the Access equipment segment, including things like lifts, was perhaps one of the best-performing ones. 48% Revenue increase YoY, and a strong-near $1.7B backlog due to massive orders. Key trends here are the growing age of the NA fleet of access equipment vehicles, that need to be replaced - and this continues. I expect and forecast that the Access equipment segment will be a major driver for sales for the foreseeable future.

There is some noise in the Defense/public segment. Oshkosh was initially slated to deliver the new USPS vehicle, but ever since moving the production to South Carolina from Wisconsin, American unions have made noise about the political implications (Source). Based on my understanding of the procurement, it's unlikely that there will be shifts here. However, the current trend for the military/public is that OSK is competing for numerous opportunities, with few current indicators for winning or not, other than its good historicals and recent wins. Time will tell here.

Fire & Emergency is another strong segment for OSK - and backlogs are similar to access equipment, with similar underlying dynamics for demand. However, this is where supply chain and price/cost headwinds have been really smashing down on results, driving a very constrained performance during the quarter. The same thing is, unfortunately, true for the commercial segment, which grew revenues - but again, not earnings. The company expects to overcome some of these headwinds by the end of the first half of 2022.

There's little doubt that 2021 was a non-recurring sort of year in terms of some of these pressures. How bad was it?

4Q21 saw an adjusted OM of 1%, down from a more usual 6-7%. EPS was less than 10 cents, constituting a 92% EPS drop. SCM and other issues impacted the sales of fire trucks and safety equipment, and unfavorable price/cost, mix, and trends in CCA (Circuit Card Assembly) really exposed some of the company's weaknesses here.

Oshkosh sees this changing in 2022. The rough guidance that we currently have is a 9-10% margin, single or double-digit sales increases in all segments, and around $4.1B in sales on the high end, with a full-year EPS as high as $6.75/share. I would temper this expectation - but we'll get into that in valuation.

Overall, I expect that Oshkosh will be able to pass on some of the pricing issues that are currently wreaking havoc with margins. Because of the highly specialized nature of its products, peers usually aren't an option for many of its customers. This makes them dependent on Oshkosh, and more willing to accept price increases - especially in an environment where everyone knows where these increases are coming from. OSK expects to be able to do this as of 2Q22, but 1Q22 will still show some of these issues.

Oshkosh believes that it's in the beginning of a multi-year growth cycle. If this is the case, then Oshkosh would probably be a good investment at even higher sorts of multiples. While I agree that some of the company's consumer segment trends implicate this, I'm a little more cautious just on what this will mean for the company in terms of earnings.

The company is of course innovating and saving money. From higher workforce flexibility to products like electric fire trucks and defense vehicles, OSK is doing what has historically made it an appealing company for its customers. As a note, the company's Volterra firetruck is the first electric frontline pumper - an exciting development.

My issue with the guidance or forecast the company gives is that I don't really see the ease of transitioning from a margin-troubled to an essentially worry-free 2Q22 simply based on some price increases. Expectations here seem a bit overjoyed, and this influences how I view 2022. Beyond very general explanations, the company hasn't provided any specific reasons for a large 2022 improvement. I understand the shipped units/products we're seeing earnings for are price-protected, and obviously different sales prices will push different margins, so headwinds will be less, but we're talking about a record-high forecast EPS, with the exception of 2018 and 2010, both of which are outlier years. The company itself admits that this is tied to exactly this price/cost.

When you get to the back half of the year, then that -- we’re largely going to that price cost-neutral, so that’s when you're going to see pretty typical margins for the volumes, but it's really completely tied to the price cost cadence and where we’re at from a price-protected backlog perspective. (Source: Michael Pack, 4Q21 Earnings Call)

The company says it's confident at getting through some of the increased input costs - but based on the current views of the supply chains and costs for semis and similar products, I don't see good visibility for that. The company even confirms that inflation and material cost increases will continue.

The core of the issue is this. Oshkosh asks you, the investor, to trust that its market position and pricing power will guarantee that it can deliver appealing margins in an environment characterized by rising material costs, inflation, and SCM issues. They say the reason for this is because they have the pricing power with its customers, and its backlog/order agreements are being made with very conservative estimates that take into account what could happen on the cost side, while at the same time hedging for material/input costs in a more conservative way.

It's not that I have an issue with this assumption - it's that I'm a bit worried how this will actually turn out because given recent trends - and stated expectations for 1Q22 - indicate that pressures are going to continue.

When we put that in relation to valuation, things aren't looking all that rosy.

Oshkosh Valuation

Oshkosh's current valuation is a 19.17X average weighted P/E. This is not only significantly above a 15X P/E, but above a 10-year average P/E of 14.32X. In order to justify this premium, the company should have a good chance of delivering a massive sort of upside to its shareholders within the next few years.

Strong backlogs in several segments are playing a big part here, but the biggest assumption is the one that the company communicates - that we are at the beginning of a multi-year growth cycle.

If this is indeed the case, I believe we can see some of these increases in earnings - around 10-12% annualized for the next 3 years and call it "realistic". The problems I have with this assumption are the following.

These assumptions are made even given the current inflation, input cost increase uncertainties, and the company's contract structure, where backlogged or "made" orders are price-protected. That means that current backlogs are protected at price assumptions made recently - not 2 years in the future, when they may be delivered or built.

The company has a very poor history of hitting its targets/forecasts in a volatile environment. Earnings cadence is more cyclical than company management would implicate.

The company is valued at premiums not seen in at least 5 years, or 10 if you go by averages.

The yield for Oshkosh is 1.32%, and its historical DGR isn't really outsized in any way. It's true that based on a conservative forecast including the annualized EPS growth of 16% on average until 2024, the company could deliver around 17% CAGR if valued at 18-19X P/E for that growth - but if we dial those expectations down to a more historically-correct 15X P/E, that growth turns into single digits. If we start inputting assumptions that growth might not be as good as the company expects, things turn sour very quickly, delivering either negative or near-zero returns.

Oshkosh F.A.S:T graphs Forecast (F.A.S.T graphs)

The issue with Oshkosh is that it is a cyclical business that relies on outsized EPS growth while really not being in a position or business that allows for easy or accurate forecasting of such growth. Is it possible? Of course, it is - if the company's assumptions ring true, then you may get that 18% CAGR from this company.

The issue is that there are easier and less risky ways to potentially get 18%, as I see it. That's really why I view OSK as unfavorable at 19X P/E. I wouldn't buy it above 15-16X conservative P/E. Other analysts don't necessarily agree with this.

S&P Global Oshkosh Price targets (S&P Global/TIKR.com)

I would caution you to view the upcycle exuberance for these analysts. They have a tendency to mark OSK as going quite high, only to quickly dial it down when it becomes clear that the company won't deliver on such valuations. In my view, it's better to go the other way around.

Just buy it cheaply.

S&P Global analyst price ranges come in as low as $103. At a $100/share price, I could see myself hopping onboard here, even it's still just a small position. That implies a 10%+ drop is needed from today's levels. That is where I put my price target for Oshkosh.

Now, one positive is that Oshkosh may be a prime options candidate here. Looking at the options chain, I can conceivably get a $4 premium for a July 15th -22 PUT contract at a $95 strike price. That's an annualized yield of more than 10% and an implied cost basis of $91/share. This can go up to 12% if you go for the higher strike of $100/share. At a capital exposure of around $9,000, it's what I would consider a "workable" conservative PUT option. I might actually go for this one. The action implies that the market sees a risk in Oshkosh dropping further - and I agree with this. But at $91/share, I'd be happy to buy OSK long term.

However, I won't touch it above $110.

Thesis

My thesis for OSK is:

This company remains an appealing play on infrastructure. However, premium-level valuation necessitates care when approaching this as an investment. For the common equity, I view $110+ as uninvestable based on forward risk and lack of clarity in how the company could handle input costs, SCM, and inflation.

However, the PUT giving us a potentially double-digit RoR if you can get a $4 premium implies that there is a potential investment to be made if you like options.

I may go for the option - but I won't go for the common share.

My price target is $100/share. No higher.

Oshkosh is currently a "HOLD".

