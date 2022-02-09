California's Cannabis Market - A Deep Dive

The Cannabis Investing Podcast
Summary

  • Deep dive on the California cannabis market with industry experts Emily Paxhia and Hirsh Jain.
  • Pain points and reasons for cautious optimism. Taking stock of the California players.
  • The stocks not getting enough attention in the state (it may surprise you!).

Very excited to bring you this deep dive on the California cannabis market with industry experts Hirsh Jain, Founder of Ananda Strategy, and Emily Paxhia, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Poseidon. We discuss the onerous regulatory environment in the state and the need to break through lipservice. Pain points and reasons for cautious optimism.

Taking stock of California players like The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF), Glass House (OTC:GLASF), and Lowell (OTCQX:LOWLF). The stocks not getting enough attention in the state (it may surprise you!). Planet 13's (OTCQX:PLNHF) mega retail model and why investors should be wary of companies not reporting GAAP figures.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

The Cannabis Investing Podcast
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
