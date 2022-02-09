CatEyePerspective/iStock via Getty Images

Some things just never change, and Accuray’s (NASDAQ:ARAY) inability to string together sustained success is one of them. Sympathizers will note that the latest issues hitting the company (supply chain costs/disruptions) are outside their control, and I largely agree, but it doesn’t change the basic fact that calendar/fiscal 2022 was supposed to be the start of real evidence of the new and improved Accuray on multiple fronts – product quality, order intake, market share, and in the financials.

I’ve long since made my peace with what Accuray is (and what it isn’t), I still believe the market undervalues the stock – the progress here has been frustratingly slow, and with many cases “two steps forward, and almost-two steps back”, but I do believe there has been progress. Moreover, compared to a lot of med-techs with lackluster growth prospects (and not as many potential long-term drivers of upside), I believe Accuray’s travails are more than compensated for in the discounted share price.

Mixed Results On Strong Product Sales

Accuray’s reported results for the fiscal second quarter weren’t too bad, particularly in the context that small-cap med-tech investors usually reward revenue beats more than they punish gross margin misses. Guidance was the “but”, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

Revenue rose 19% to $116M, beating by 13%. Product revenue was up a strong 45%, coming in 26% ahead of expectations, as the company continues to gain share with competitive replacements – taking the #2 market share position in Japan. Service revenue was basically flat, but good enough for a modest beat versus expectations.

Gross margin was soft, falling more than five points year over year (to 36.7%) and missing by about three points. Product margin held up better, falling 320bp (to 41.5%) versus the 840bp drop (to 31.4%) in service margin.

Driven in large part by the gross margin weakness, adjusted EBITDA declined almost 50%, missing by 7% and with EBTIDA margin falling eight points (to 5.9%), while operating income declined by 51% and operating margin declined five points to 3.4%.

Guidance Was The Negative Driver

Orders and product revenue continue to develop a little more positively than management had initially expected, and at this point I would argue that management has built a credible reputation where revenue and order flow guidance are concerned, with initial guides proving conservative, but not unreasonably so.

To that end, with gross orders up 13% yoy (and 21% qoq), and net orders down 5% yoy (and 1% qoq), management modestly boosted the revenue guidance range, from $420M to $427M (midpoint $423.5M) to $420M to $430M (midpoint $425M).

Unfortunately, supply chain issues are going to have a nasty impact on gross margin, likely driving gross margins to their lowest levels in over five years and leading management to cut adjusted EBITDA guidance from $33M to $35M (midpoint $34M) to $15M to $20M (midpoint $17.5M), the worst figure since fiscal 2018.

Accuray isn’t the only small med-tech getting hit by supply chain costs, and I think management is taking a more conservative outlook with guidance than some companies, but it’s a tough setback, and one that the company can’t do much to offset – production of Type B systems within China likely can’t accelerate fast enough to offset the pressures to any meaningful extent, and pricing isn’t a plausible remedy in the short term.

Why Be Bullish?

Why should investors want to have anything to do with Accuray? After all, by my own admission, this is a company with a long history of stumbles, shortfalls, and pushed-out deliverables.

I think the answer is because, in this case, the underlying financials over the next 12 months or so are not going to accurately reflect the progress that has already been made at the company – progress that I think can drive better financials and valuation in the coming years.

On the technical side, the company’s imaging is very competitive (if not superior) to MR-based linacs, as its motion technology. The company, largely through partnerships, has also significantly improved its planning software capabilities – something that not only improves treatment times and improves system value/utility, but also allows for new applications, including replacing aging Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) Gamma Knife installations and potentially address markets like tremor and epilepsy.

On the commercial side, the company continues to win a large percentage of Type A licenses in China and the launch of the lower-cost made-in-China Type B system later in 2022 will not only significantly expand the company’s opportunity within China, but within other markets like India and Brazil were system cost is a significant issue. I’d also note that about a quarter of Accuray’s orders in the quarter were competitive takeaways and the company has not only established good share in China, but has risen to the #2 vendor in Japan – a market not exactly known for being lackadaisical about product performance or quality.

The Outlook

I haven’t changed my revenue expectations after this quarter – I was a little ahead of management’s initial expectations for the year, and while business is on a good trend, there’s no point in getting too far ahead. I have of course cut back my near-term EBITDA and FCF expectations in light of the new guidance, but I still believe high single-digit FCF margins are possible in four or five years on mid-teens adjusted EBITDA.

The lower near-term profitability pushes my long-term DCF-based fair value down by less than a dollar, to $6.40, while my growth-based EV/revenue fair value moves from $7.15 to $7.30 (more a function of net cash/debt than anything else).

The multiple I use, 1.75x forward revenue is about half of what it “should” be (based on what the market has traditionally paid for similar revenue growth), and is low relative to other small-cap med-tech names with less than amazing growth like AngioDynamics (ANGO) or Merit Medical (MMSI), so I think the issues and challenges at Accuray are accounted for that way.

The Bottom Line

I don’t think it’s controversial to say that the Street is tired of this name and tired of the disappointments. The potential is there, yes, but I expect that many institutional investors have written off the possibility that the company will reach that potential. That’s understandable and certainly still a risk, but I think today’s price already factors in a lot of negativity and skepticism, while ignoring the positive steps the company has made. Execution absolutely must improve, but if it does, the upside could be meaningful later in ’22 and into 2023.