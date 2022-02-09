Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Valuentum Analysts

The world is steadily putting the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic behind it, which supports the outlook at Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) as its theme parks will eventually be able to operate at full capacity and households should eventually start to return to the movie theaters in droves. Comcast is home to an interesting portfolio of assets that stretches across the media, entertainment, and telecommunications industries. We are huge fans of its stellar cash flow profile though caution that its balance sheet, while stronger than first glances would suggest, is still bloated.

Comcast was able to grow its core businesses in 2021 even in the face of headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic and the "cord cutting" trend (namely customers leaving pay-TV packages in favor of more flexible video streaming services). We are impressed with the resilience of its business, and appreciate management's commitment to return cash to shareholders.

Investment Highlights

Comcast is a global media company that presents its operations in the following five business segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. Its subsidiary, NBCUniversal, houses its Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. In 2018, Comcast acquired Sky for ~$40 billion, adding a major European pay-TV operation to its business. Comcast was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The company's cable offerings, Comcast Cable which operates under the Xfinity brand, is one of the largest providers of video, high-speed Internet, voice, security, and automation services to residential customers in the US. We like the scale and cash-rich nature of its broadband internet service provider operations. The cord cutting trend seen over the past decade or so (pay-TV subscribers leaving in droves) remains a major concern for all cable providers, though the outlook for broadband service providers remains quite strong and underpins Comcast's bright longer term growth trajectory.

As of the end of 2021, Comcast owned ~33% of the popular video streaming service Hulu's equity, with The Walt Disney Company (DIS) owning the remaining stake. Over the past two years, Hulu has seen its paying subscriber base surge higher in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing households to spend more time at home, driving up demand for indoor entertainment options. Major investments in original content are also a key reason why Hulu's paid subscriber base has robustly grown of late.

Please note that Comcast established a put/call agreement with Disney that could see Comcast compel Disney to acquire its stake in Hulu or Disney could compel Comcast sell its stake in Hulu starting in January 2024. Effectively, Comcast's large equity stake in Hulu will likely be converted into a nice cash infusion within a couple of years. For this reason, Comcast's balance sheet is stronger than first glances would suggest.

Comcast launched its own video streaming service, Peacock, that became available to all US households in July 2020. There is a free ad-supported version and a paid monthly subscription version with more content (which is also ad-supported). Peacock represents how Comcast is pushing its subsidiary NBCUniversal deeper into the video streaming space and preparing for a future where Hulu is no longer part of its business profile.

As part of its arrangement with Hulu, Comcast has put a lot of content from its NBCUniversal unit up on the video streaming service. However, Comcast "can terminate most of our content license agreements with Hulu beginning in 2022" according to Comcast's 2021 Annual Report. Should Comcast seek to forgo the lucrative licensing revenues that putting its NBCUniversal content on Hulu generates, and instead opt to put that content on Peacock (in a bid to support growth at the video streaming service), that would have significant implications for its business.

Whether that represents a good idea or not comes down to how effective Comcast is at growing Peacock's user base and paid monthly subscriber base. That remains to be seen as these are early days, though we caution that the video streaming services industry is now quite crowded.

By the end of 2021, Peacock had 24.5 million monthly active accounts in the US. In November 2021, Comcast started rolling out its Peacock service in Europe, starting with a soft launch in the UK and Ireland where it Sky business operates. Things are progressing in the right direction, though Comcast will need to prove that it can eventually generate sizable revenue streams from Peacock that can cover sizable original content development costs along with other expenses.

Committed to Its Shareholders

In January 2022, Comcast announced it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 8% sequentially, bringing its payout up to $0.27 per share or $1.08 per share on an annualized basis. Furthermore, Comcast increased its share repurchase authority by $10.0 billion at the start of this year. We appreciate Comcast's commitment to return cash to shareholders via sizable dividend increases and share repurchases. Comcast has increased its annual dividend over the past 14 consecutive years (as of 2022). At its current annualized payout, shares of CMCSA yield ~2.2% as of this writing.

Comcast has increased its annual per share dividend over the past 14 consecutive years. (Comcast - Fourth Quarter of 2021 IR Earnings Presentation)

In 2021, Comcast generated over $29.1 billion in net operating cash flow and spent $13.0 billion on its total capital expenditures ('capital expenditures' plus 'cash paid for intangible assets' plus 'construction of Universal Beijing Resort'), which allowed for $16.1 billion in free cash flow (we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures). Comcast spent $4.5 billion covering its total dividend obligations last year along with an additional $4.7 billion buying back its common stock, activities that were both fully funded by its free cash flows. We are huge fans of Comcast's immense cash flow generating abilities, which is primarily the result of its rock-solid Cable Communications unit.

Comcast is a free cash flow generating powerhouse. Key items underlined in red by the author. (Comcast - 2021 Annual Report)

Our biggest concern with Comcast is its massive net debt load. Please note that its sizable equity stake in Hulu should provide Comcast with a meaningful cash infusion down the road, as noted previously. At the end of December 2021, Comcast had $8.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand versus $2.1 billion in short-term debt, $92.7 billion in long-term debt, and $5.2 billion in long-term collateralized obligations.

With a net debt load of $91.3 billion at the end of last year, inclusive of short-term debt, Comcast's financial flexibility is greatly limited. Its large debt load is partially a product of its past acquisition activity. We view Comcast's balance sheet as manageable, for now, given its nice free cash flow generating abilities and its ability to tap capital markets for funds as needed.

Comcast's 2021 balance sheet statement. (Comcast)

We like to combine a company's future expected free cash flows over the next five years to see what sort of cash the company will have available for potential dividend increases (we assume that share buybacks are discretionary, which they are, and that the dividend is more sacrosanct, which traditionally it has been for most companies). We then sum up those future expected free cash flows over the next five years add them to the company's net cash position (in the case of Comcast, it has a net debt position, so we'd be adding a negative) to arrive at the cash available to continue increasing the payout.

The Dividend Cushion ratio is one of the most powerful financial tools an income or dividend growth investor can use in conjunction with qualitative dividend analysis. The ratio is one-of-a-kind in that it is both free-cash-flow based and forward looking. Since its creation in 2012, the Dividend Cushion ratio has forewarned readers of approximately 50 dividend cuts. We estimate its efficacy at ~90%. (Valuentum)

Though we like Comcast's cash flow from operations generation, its capital spending and net debt are key headwinds to long term dividend growth, in our view, as shown in the image below. Comcast's Dividend Cushion ratio stands at -0.1 at the top of our latest update, so it's not as strong as we would like based on our analysis.

Valuentum's Dividend Cushion analysis of Comcast. (Valuentum)

Earnings Update

On January 27, Comcast reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings that beat both consensus top- and bottom-line estimates. Comcast's GAAP revenues were up 9% year-over-year and its GAAP operating income was up 23% year-over-year last quarter. Its internet service and wireless service provider businesses posted nice customer base growth during the final quarter of 2021, while its NBCUniversal-related operations continued to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its Cable Communications unit, Comcast posted strong growth at its broadband business, adding 212,000 net broadband customers to its operations in the final quarter of 2021 (bringing its total net broadband customer additions north of 1.3 million for all of 2021). However, the company continued to shed video and voice (particularly landline) customers last quarter as the cord cutting trend continued.

Comcast's wireless services provider business (part of its Cable Communications unit) has put up impressive growth of late, growing its revenues by 40% year-over-year in the last quarter of 2021. For all of 2021, its wireless business grew its sales by 51% year-over-year, though these operations still represents a relatively small part of its portfolio (less than 4% of its Cable Communications unit's total revenues in 2021). For reference, Comcast's wireless services provider business relies on Xfinity WiFi hotspots and on Verizon Communications Inc's (VZ) network. Recently, the firm launched Comcast Business Mobile to build on its momentum in the wireless space.

Its business services operations within its Cable Communications unit also put up solid growth last year. Sales here were up 12% year-over-year last quarter and up 9% year-over-year in 2021, aided by rate increases and customer growth. We appreciate Comcast's ability to offset headwinds created by the loss of its video and voice customers by growing other parts of its Cable Communications unit.

The company's Cable Communications business posted 4% year-over-year revenue growth and generated a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 43.4% (up 130 basis points year-over-year) last quarter. For all of 2021, Comcast's Cable Communications business posted 7% year-over-year revenue growth and an adjusted margin of 43.7% (up 160 basis points year-over-year). This part of Comcast's business is its bread-and-butter, and we appreciate the strong performance its Cable Communications unit posted last year.

Comcast's NBCUniversal unit staged an impressive comeback in the final quarter of 2021. Its Media segment posted 8% year-over-year sales growth, its Studios segment posted 36% year-over-year sales growth, and its Theme Parks segment almost tripled its sales year-over-year last quarter. With households steadily returning to activities such as theme parks and movie theaters, the NBCUniversal part of Comcast's business is starting to show signs of life. The company's Sky pay-TV unit is seeing its net customer additions/losses stabilize after posting large losses for all of 2020 and 2021.

We appreciate that Comcast's business is on a nice upswing. For all of 2021, Comcast's GAAP revenues were up 12% year-over-year and its GAAP operating income was up 19% year-over-year.

Comcast's business staged a nice rebound in 2021 versus 2020 levels. (Comcast - 2021 Annual Report)

Valuation

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of the present value of all future free cash flows, keeping balance sheet considerations in mind. We think Comcast is worth $50 per share under our "base" case scenario with a fair value range of $40- $60, with the upper rung representing our "bull" case scenario and the lower rung representing our "bear" case scenario. The upcoming graphic down below highlights the key valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow models covering Comcast under our base case scenario. Shares of Comcast are trading at about ~$49 today.

An overview of the key valuation assumptions used to calculate the fair value estimate of Comcast's common equity. (Valuentum Securities)

Although we estimate Comcast's fair value at about $50 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers (like future revenue or earnings, for example). After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values. In the upcoming graphic down below, we show this probable range of fair values for Comcast. We think the firm is attractive below $40 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $60 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion.

The top end of our fair value estimate range sits at $60 per share of Comcast. (Valuentum Securities)

Concluding Thoughts

There is a lot to like about Comcast, though the company needs to bring its balance sheet under control, as our dividend analysis reveals. We appreciate management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders, made possible through the rock-solid financial performance put up by its Cable Communications unit and Comcast's stellar free cash flow generating abilities. Going forward, growth at the company's fiber optic internet service provider business, wireless business, and the ongoing rebound at its NBCUniversal subsidiary should propel Comcast's financials higher. We think the market is pricing Comcast about right based on our fair value estimate range. With a dividend yield of ~2.2%, the stock should nonetheless be on your radar.