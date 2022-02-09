Weedezign/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Perion (NASDAQ:PERI) continues to do what it does best: beat on the top line, beat on the bottom line, and increase its guidance.

This small ad tech player continues to deliver strong results, with its 2022 guided to be up 30% y/y.

Further, Perion's ability to bring cash flows is nothing short of impressive. Perion has very strong cash flow conversion rates, no debt, and more than 30% of its market cap is made up of cash.

As we look ahead to 2022, not only does Perion offers plenty of visibility into the year ahead, but we are looking at yet another strong year for the ad tech player.

The stock is priced at approximately 11x EBITDA. Seriously worth considering.

Investor Sentiment For Ad Tech Stock is Grim

Data by YCharts

Ad tech as a whole has been in the gutter these past 3 months.

There are concerns about the impact of privacy changes on ad tech companies, such as companies' ability to track users. As a reminder, if advertising companies don't hold 1st party data on users, their ability to send targeted ads goes out the window, which lowers brands' ROIs, and in turn, dampens ad tech companies' ability to grow revenues.

Then, add to the mix, there are concerns about interest rates, heightened inflation, as all as other worries, that I'm sure you could add to this list.

Yet beyond the worries, there's a lot here to be compelled towards Perion.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Smoking Hot

Perion revenue growth rates

Perion's Q4 2021 reported 34% y/y growth rates. Moreover, best of all Perion raised its 2022 guidance and is now expected to grow by 30% y/y. Given that we are so early into 2022, the fact that Perion already sought to increase its guidance speaks of the confidence that management has in the underlying business.

Perion's Near-Term Prospects

The issue facing Perion is that investors simply don't believe in the sustainability of its business model.

Even if all investors in ad tech have by now been fully indoctrinated into the large total addressable market of CTV and attractive economics of that market, there are always question marks around Perion's Search Advertising revenue.

As a reminder, Perion has partnered up with Microsoft (MSFT) Bing, to help the number 2 search giant better monetize its advertising properties. This business unit makes Perion's Search Advertising segment.

And for investors, there's a large risk that this segment, which makes up approximately 37% of total revenues could be at the whims of Microsoft.

On the other hand, Perion has been a Microsoft partner for a decade. What's more, the partnership has recently been extending by 3 more years, and on better terms.

Moreover, Perion's Display Advertising segment, which includes video and CTV and has nothing to do with Bing, makes up nearly 65% of Perion's total revenues.

And this segment, Display Advertising, was up 23% y/y on a proforma basis. Consequently, Display Advertising is more than simply ticking along.

If Profits Still Matter, Then Perion Impresses

During the early parts of 2021, companies that made profits were called unimaginative. But as we progressed towards the latter parts of 2021, the market made a sudden about-turn, and all of sudden, not only do profits matter, but they matter a lot.

On this front, Perion's EBITDA reached $70 million, increasing by 112% y/y from $33 million in 2020. Obviously, we have to remember that 2020 was a particularly brutal period for advertising stocks.

Perion Q4 2021 results

Nevertheless, Perion managed to convert 100% of its EBITDA into cash flows. Remember, Perion has minimal capex requirements.

As previously discussed, Perion raised funds back in December. This implies that as Perion enters Q1 2022 I believe that its total diluted share count will be approximately 45 million. I don't have the precise number, but know that it will be above 45 million. This puts Perion's market cap at approximately $1 billion.

On the other hand, Perion's issuance of shares implies that it ended Q4 2021 with slightly more than $320 million of cash, and no debt.

In other words, this robust cash flow generating business has 30% of its market cap made up of cash, while being debt-free. This has obviously generated questions from investors as to what assets Perion will bring in to round up its portfolio.

I believe that Perion will now most likely look to double down on its video and CTV offerings. However, this is purely a speculative assumption of mine.

PERI Stock Valuation - Seriously Cheap

Perion is priced at approximately 11x EBITDA. However we consider this ad tech player, there's clearly a lot of pessimism already being priced into this stock.

We are still early into the earnings season, and Perion's bigger peers, such as Pubmatic (PUBM) and Magnite (MGNI) haven't yet reported their results. However, if anything, I believe that their results would only validate my bullish thesis.

For example, Magnite is struggling to bring down its debt, while at the same time its recent Analyst Day highlighted to investors that it's aiming to grow by 25% CAGR over the next several years.

Even if Magnite ultimately ends up growing by slightly faster than this, it would still be slower than Perion.

All the while, investors are willing to pay approximately 18x forward cash flows for Magnite versus just 11x EBITDA for Perion.

The Bottom Line

In sum, Perion's business is cheap. You simply don't get cash flow generating businesses that are expected to grow at approximately 30% CAGR being priced at 11x EBITDA. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.