Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) is off to a hot start in 2022 as shares have soared over 60% year-to-date to over $80/share and this time, it may take out its previous highs before completing a highly anticipated deal. The pre-merger special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is expected to combine with Trump's new social-media company TRUTH Social during the first quarter of 2022. While there is currently a lot of hype around this merger, which will likely close by the end of March, investors should be aware of the significant dilution that will occur roughly thirty days post-merger.

After the deal is finalized, I believe there is potential for a severe supply & demand mismatch after the DWAC shares convert to the newly formed company's stock because nearly 150 million additional shares will be added to the total (excluding the ~15 million warrants that cannot be exercised until September 2022), with a large portion of it beginning to trade thirty days post-merger. These common shares will come from a wide range of equity holders, including sponsors, founders, underwriters, and private investors in public equity (PIPE) investors. Although a large portion of these shares will be subject to various lock-up expirations, it appears that the addition of earnout and placement shares has historically caused a lot of downward pressure on the newly formed company's share price. It has happened with countless SPACs post-merger and I expect the same to happen to DWAC once the deal completes. With that being said, I also believe that TRUTH Social's valuation is not justified at over $15 billion due to its unclear margin expectations. My target price of $36/share reflects a 15x multiple on 2025's expected earnings, assuming a 25% profit margin on an estimated $1.9 billion in revenue for 2025.

Dilution Is Coming, Be Prepared

According to DWAC's latest quarterly filing with the SEC last November, the company had 30,027,234 shares of Class A common stock and 7,187,500 shares of Class B common stock outstanding. Like almost every other SPAC, the total shares outstanding will significantly increase post-merger due to various private, sponsor, and founder investors receiving their new public company shares. For DWAC, these additional shares are expected to account for roughly 78% of the new company's total shares outstanding. Using data from the latest investor presentation, we can see in figure 1 how the ownership structure is broken out post-merger. DWAC common stock and the public warrants currently only make up about 22% of the total shares outstanding for the new company.

Figure 1: DWAC Estimated Shares Outstanding

Given the likelihood that the earnout shares will be brought to market since DWAC trades well above the high watermarks of $15-30/share, the total shares outstanding is expected to be 193.4 million once the dust settles. Earnout shares are essentially incentives received by insiders if the share price hits a specified target, which will further dilute shareholders post-merger. The terms of the earnout structure work as follows:

$15/share: 15 million shares

$20/share: 15 million shares

$30/share: 10 million shares

These target prices need to be met for any 20 trading days within any 30 day trading period after the deal completes. Figure 2 below provides a more detailed description of the targets that must be met in order to receive the additional shares.

Figure 2: DWAC Earnout Shares

Since the likelihood of these earnout shares being met is very high given DWAC's share price is over $80, management factored that into their latest enterprise value estimate as seen below in figure 3.

Figure 3: DWAC Transaction Details

Based on a price of $83.50/share at the time of writing and assuming full-earn out shares are added, TRUTH Social now boasts an enterprise value of more than $15 billion. Although this may initially appear as a steep valuation for a pre-revenue company, management is expecting significant growth to start in 2023 as seen below in figure 4. Revenues will progress from about $115 million to $1.84 billion by 2025.

Figure 4: DWAC Revenue Projections

Based on these revenue projections, investors can try to gauge a reasonable multiple for TRUTH Social. The best performing social media companies typically have profit margins in the high twenties such as Facebook (FB) at 29% or as low as single digits like Twitter (TWTR) at 8%. For the sake of argument, let's assume TRUTH Social can achieve 25% profit margins by 2025 (which would be very impressive for a pre-revenue company to do in three years). It would imply a net income of $461 million or $2.37/share for 2025. Using a 15x forward multiple, in line with S&P 500 historical averages, it would imply a share price of about $36/share, or 60% below its current price.

Examples of Post-Merger Collapses

Although TRUTH Social's valuation appears very expensive, another issue the company will face revolves around sponsor, founder, and placement shares converting post-merger. To get a better understanding of how post-merger SPACs can be negatively impacted by additional shares flooding the market, let's look at a few examples. While I only decided to show three post-merger companies (figures 4-7), there are more than 235 post-merger SPACs trading below their IPO price (typically $10/share floor pre-merger) out of the roughly 278 companies that completed deals since 2020. Most SPACs are unsuccessful post-merger and investors should be aware of the risks.

For example, Grab Holdings, which completed a deal with SPAC Altimeter Growth at the beginning of December 2021, has declined by over 40% post-merger. This was one of the largest SPAC deals since the start of 2020 at an initial valuation of over $40 billion. There have been no major catalysts, news events, or corporate actions since the merger that would justify this steep decline. It's quite baffling. Figure 4 outlines key dates, including the finalized deal date and thirty days post-merger, which allowed upwards of 16 million warrants to be exercised to common shares, along with various founder shares becoming eligible to trade.

Figure 5: Grab Holdings Post-Merger

Nothing fundamentally changed about the company between the completion of the deal and two months after. In my opinion, there was just an overwhelming amount of shares flooding the market, and broker-dealers were having a difficult time managing it. While it is true a large portion of private investor and founder shares are subject to lock-up expirations, the share price performance is telling a different story.

Another example is QuantumScape (QS), which is a promising lithium-metal battery company that merged with SPAC Kensignton Capital Acquisition Corporation in November 2020. The new company had a valuation that closely resembled TRUTH Social prior to its significant rally leading up to its critical thirty-day post-merger date.

Figure 6: QuantumScape Post-Merger

As you can see, once the warrants, founder, and placement shares became available to trade, QuantumScape's share price suffered. Similar to Grab Holdings, there were no notable news headlines or catalysts that led to the decline starting in late December of 2020.

Lastly, Bakkt Holdings (BKKT), a software company that develops digital asset marketplaces, merged with SPAC VPC Impact Acquisition Holding in October 2021. Just like the other mentioned SPACs, there was a ton of hype around Bakkt Holdings as its share price soared to over $40/share around its merger date. However, since its thirty-day post-merger high, shares of Bakkt Holdings have declined more than 86% to under $6/share.

Figure 7: Bakkt Holdings Post-Merger

Although these are only three examples, it's happened countless times over the past two years from many SPACs. In my opinion, these significant declines have nothing to do with the company itself; there are just too many shares hitting the market at once for broker-dealers to manage it properly. Since a large portion of these shares is subject to lock-up expirations (typically six months to one-year post-merger), most investors would expect there to be a limited impact initially. However, there is definitely a trend for post-merger SPACs selling off on little to no news about a month after the deal completes, and it's hard to believe that DWAC would be any different (outside of the warrants being exercisable).

Conclusion

DWAC's share price does not appear to follow any traditional financial metrics at the moment. Even at the high end of expectations ($2 billion in revenue in 2025 at 25% profit margins), TRUTH Social is still trading 60% higher than other S&P 500 company multiples. In addition, there is a lot of evidence that suggests post-merger SPACs are subject to massive supply & demand disruptions which have caused a lot of undue selling pressure on companies choosing to go public via SPAC up to one year after completing a deal. It's hard to justify more upside for DWAC at these current levels, and I believe it is best to avoid for 2022 until investors get more clarity around its expected margins.