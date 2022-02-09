Negative Yields Are No Longer Spanning The Globe

Feb. 09, 2022 10:20 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, FTLTX, VLGSX, PRULX, FNBGX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, AGZD, HYZD1 Like
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.45K Followers

Summary

  • When commenting on the bond market, the tendency is to focus just on U.S. Treasury securities.
  • The trend here in the U.S. is one that is also occurring all around the globe - higher yields.
  • While spread comparisons would seem to still benefit Treasuries on an absolute basis, it seems reasonable to expect UST yields could potentially lose some support from overseas buying going forward.

Black pen on printed red down arrows of investment report, negative sentiment, financial crisis, situations in which some financial assets suddenly lose a large part value

Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

By Kevin Flanagan

When commenting on the bond market, the tendency is to focus just on U.S. Treasury (UST) securities. This is not a critique, as the UST market is arguably the most closely followed bond arena in the world. However, sometimes investors can lose sight of developments in other sovereign debt arenas. Against this backdrop, I thought it would be prudent to provide an early 2022 update from a global perspective, although the results probably won't surprise you too much.

The trend here in the U.S. is one that is also occurring all around the globe - higher yields. As you can see in the table, 10-year sovereign debt yields have moved higher year-to-date in just about every key bond market. Interestingly, the increases have also been somewhat uniform in places such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and Canada, at around 40 basis points (bps) each. Italian 10-year BTP yields have risen the most thus far, by just under 60 bps. Even in Japan, yields have moved up by almost 15 bps in the Japanese Government Bond market.

Year-to-Date Changes In 10-Year Sovereign Debt Yields (%)

YTD Changes

Perhaps the most noteworthy global development has been the return of sovereign debt yields into positive territory. Indeed, remember all those stories about negative yields abroad? Well, don't look now, but as of this writing, negative rates are no longer evident in the 10-year sector, or even for essentially any of the five-year part of the curve either. Looking at German bunds as the benchmark government bond market outside the U.S., 10-year yields are now in positive territory for the first time since 2019. In fact, following last week's ECB meeting, the markets seem to be betting that rate hikes will also occur in the eurozone later this year, which could bring the key deposit rate back to zero from its current level of -0.50%.

Conclusion

Let's bring it back to any potential ramifications for the U.S. bond market. What sticks out to me is the narrative of recent years that negative rates overseas would serve as a cap on yield levels here at home. Well, what happens when negative rates abroad no longer exist? While spread comparisons would seem to still benefit Treasuries on an absolute basis, it seems reasonable to expect UST yields could potentially lose some support from overseas buying going forward. So, let's harken back to my blog post from last week and ask the question: could the UST market lose support from both the Fed and global investors later this year? A fair question to ask and a compelling reason to consider rate hedging for a bond portfolio.

kevin-temp2

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree's Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree's existing and future bond ETFs. In addition, Kevin works closely with the fixed income team. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kevin spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently a Managing Director. He was responsible for tactical and strategic recommendations and created asset allocation models for fixed income securities. He was a contributor to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee, primary author of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's monthly and weekly fixed income publications, and collaborated with the firm's Research and Consulting Group Divisions to build ETF and fund manager asset allocation models. Kevin has an MBA from Pace University's Lubin Graduate School of Business, and a B.S in Finance from Fairfield University.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.45K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.