ResMed CEO Mick Farrell - Sleep Apnea More Fatal Than Smoking

Feb. 09, 2022
Summary

  • Mick Farrell, CEO of ResMed, discusses how sleep became big business.
  • Primary drivers for ResMed’s stock as it continues to perform well despite challenges in the industry.
  • Retrofitting airplanes to deliver respirators in high supply due to pandemic and supply chain disruptions.
  • Sleep apnea kills more people than smoking.

  • 1:25 - The big business of sleep
  • 3:13 - Epidemiology of sleep apnea
  • 6:45 - Revolutionizing sleep technology
  • 10:02 - ResMed’s revenue model
  • 12:48 - Achieving success with AI
  • 17:18 - ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Covid
  • 21:33 - Implications of Philip's recall
  • 24:56 - Mitigating supply chain constraints
  • 29:23 - ResMed’s M&As
  • 34:40 - Drivers of growth in 2023
  • 37:52 - ResMed’s strong stock performance
  • 41:56- ResMed’s ambitious mid-term goals

