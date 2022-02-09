ResMed CEO Mick Farrell - Sleep Apnea More Fatal Than Smoking
Feb. 09, 2022 9:45 AM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)
Summary
- Mick Farrell, CEO of ResMed, discusses how sleep became big business.
- Primary drivers for ResMed’s stock as it continues to perform well despite challenges in the industry.
- Retrofitting airplanes to deliver respirators in high supply due to pandemic and supply chain disruptions.
- Sleep apnea kills more people than smoking.
- 1:25 - The big business of sleep
- 3:13 - Epidemiology of sleep apnea
- 6:45 - Revolutionizing sleep technology
- 10:02 - ResMed’s revenue model
- 12:48 - Achieving success with AI
- 17:18 - ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Covid
- 21:33 - Implications of Philip's recall
- 24:56 - Mitigating supply chain constraints
- 29:23 - ResMed’s M&As
- 34:40 - Drivers of growth in 2023
- 37:52 - ResMed’s strong stock performance
- 41:56- ResMed’s ambitious mid-term goals
