10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is an $18 billion, Korean-oriented bank. HOPE has been a serial acquirer in the market, folding in multiple assets over the past 10 years. HOPE is the 3rd largest Asian American bank in the U.S. and the 6th largest bank HQ in LA. Hope is a full-service bank serving mostly the Asian American community and is the only bank with a presence in S. Korea. Given that S. Korea is the second-largest country in terms of FDI, Hope Bancorp is uniquely positioned to service S. Korea's real estate investments into the U.S.

From a loan book perspective, Hope is primary a CRE lender. As mentioned previously, commercial real estate loans are mostly originated due to its Korean-focused community, as well as Hope, being the largest Korean-oriented bank in the U.S. At the same time, Hope is the 22nd largest SBA lender in the country by volume.

In terms of deposit mix, the bank has significantly improved upon its deposit mix over time. At peak, CD accounted for 48% of total funding. As of FY21, CD only accounted for ~19% of the mix. The improvement in funding structure can materially improve the competitive position of the bank.

As mentioned previously, Hope Bancorp is a major consolidator in the Korean banking universe. The picture below is an illustration of the history of the Bank of Hope.

IR Deck

Review of Operations

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) reported a net income of $204.6 million for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to $111.5 million for the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.66 versus $0.90 for the prior year. Revenues for the year increased to $568.6 million from $425.9 million for the fiscal year 2020. During Q4, Hope Bancorp, Inc. reported ROA and ROE of 1.2% and 9.9%, respectively. The efficiency ratio is 50.7% and Net interest income/Revenue is 92%. NIM is 3.13 % and Tier 1 Capital Ratio is 11.7%

From a profitability perspective, the reported ROA has been consistently above 1%, except for FY20, as impacted by COVID. The efficiency ratio has been relatively consistent at low ~50%s. NIMs have been impacted by the overall low-rate environment. Despite the low NIM at this point, the bank is asset sensitive and should bode well in a rising rate cycle.

NPL has been consistently hovering around 1% of the total loan portfolio. The credit quality is not as pristine as other banks. While FY20's reversal of provisioning expense shows the credit losses were not as severe as imagined. Going forward, we hope to see an additional release of the reserve as we move into a post-pandemic world.

10K

Valuation

Stock is priced at 10.1x P/E and 1.2x P/TBV.

10K; Bloomberg

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, investors need to watch out for asset quality deterioration. Given that Hope caters to S. Korean-oriented foreign direct investments, investors should watch out for cultural influence on credit underwriting.

From a reward perspective, the bank is cheaply priced and is likely to show better earnings in a rate hike cycle. The bank is likely to grow organically at mid-to-high single digits for the next few years. M&A will create upside.

Conclusion

To sum up, the bank's unique position as a Korean-focused bank is a core advantage. Compared to other ethic-focused banks, such as Preferred Bancorp and East/West, Hope Bancorp's operational efficiency and credit quality are less impressive. However, the bank has moved past the COVID challenges, announced a $50 million share buyback program, raising estimates and guidance. The current valuation makes it difficult to do deals, but returning capital at the current price level shows prudent capital management. Once the earnings start to grow again and the market becomes more bullish about the bank's prospects, the bank can leverage its shares as currency to consolidate Asian banks again. The current valuation is attractive from a risk/reward perspective.