It wasn't long ago when I wrote Snap (NYSE:SNAP) would have a more challenging time with Apple (AAPL) iOS ad tracking changes than Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). The rationale was simple: iOS changes drew first blood on Snap, and it's a less mature advertising company. That first blood this past October led to Snap's Meta moment, where its stock dropped 25% on the news. However, even though Snap got hit first, it seems it's in the process of recovering first. But Meta is just now dealing with its bloody iOS moment, and it's going last a bit longer than Snap's with its callout for a year-long $10B revenue headwind.

The student has become the teacher in the case of iOS struggles.

Snap's Struggles Predicted Not Precluded Meta's Mess Up

When Snap guided for Q4 on its Q3 earnings call, my thesis strengthened, saying it would have a more difficult time dealing with iOS changes. The tenants of the view rested mainly on its inexperience in social media advertising, its prior poor leadership decisions, and being the first to realize financial harm from the iOS change. If you recall, Snap missed on revenue estimates for Q3 and guided for revenues of Q4 for $1.185B versus the consensus estimate of $1.3B. It called out iOS changes as one of the main headwinds:

Our advertising business was disrupted by changes to iOS ad tracking that were broadly rolled out by Apple in June and July. While we anticipated some degree of business disruption, the new Apple provided measurement solution did not scale as we had expected, making it more difficult for our advertising partners to measure and manage their ad campaign for iOS. - Evan Spiegal, CEO - Snap's Q3 '21 Earnings Call

This is what led to the precipitous drop the stock experienced in the aftermath, going from $76 to $28 - a 63% decline - ahead of Meta's earnings last week. Furthermore, what led me to strengthen my negatively-skewed thesis about the inexperienced social media company was Meta's ability to find bugs in the SKAdNetwork, the network Apple provided for the new ad-privacy changes. I saw it as Meta's way of flexing its experience by finding bugs with its ability to spot errors in data and surface correct feedback with other methods.

But with all of this, I concluded after the initial 25% drop Snap was better valued for the impact of the slower growth expected. Eventually, it would overcome the iOS headwinds. But not in the near term, I strategized.

But the key difference was in the two company's iOS strategies.

Meta pushed headlong into SKAN (SKAdNetwork), finding and fixing bugs like the one example I mentioned above. But Snap had a different take on the situation. It theorized SKAN was going further and further in the wrong direction and made a critical decision to work with first-party tools and other partner solutions as the way forward.

...over time, we saw SKAN measurement results diverge meaningfully from the results we observed on other first and third-party measurement solutions, thinking SKAN unreliable as a standalone measurement solution. ... As a result, we have accelerated our focus on developing additional first-party privacy safe solutions to help our advertising partners measure their campaigns effectively. Jeremi Gorman, CBO - Snap's Q3 '21 Earnings Call

For the first time in Snap's history, I can say it made an industry-leading move in terms of an industry-shifting problem. It has some to do with a better leadership team, with three of the five chief executives coming on board in mid-to-late 2018 or later, and it has some to do with being a smaller, easier to maneuver outfit.

Meta's Wandering Way

This, of course, leaves Meta out in the wind with having to backtrack and correct its reliance on SKAN and other methods that are not producing a return. However, management is doing this from the ground up as it "rebuild[s] a lot of [its] ads infrastructure so [it] can continue to grow and deliver high-quality personalized ads."

So what does this mean, exactly?

It means massive investments in privacy and AI, which does not directly tackle the current ad problem but, to its credit, is shifting the core foundation from a 2018-style ad network to a 2022-device-agnostic and independent system.

With privacy, it means re-engineering entire apps to have privacy at its core and not necessarily functionality. In my first job out of college, when things got slowed down due to security concerns, I used to say to my co-workers: "convenient, secure, quick (to develop) - pick two." It was a play on a saying from my hobby of cars and racing: fast, cheap, reliable - pick two. If you want the car to be fast and cheap, it won't be reliable. If you want it fast and reliable, it won't be cheap, and so on. Similarly, when it comes to software engineering and CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous deployment), you sacrifice something somewhere. If Meta is rebuilding to be private (secure in my pick-two saying) and with greater AI or 'functional' (convenient), it won't be quick to develop.

I give Meta credit for tackling the problem at the foundation, but the market isn't going to be kind to this approach. Of course, that's a bit of a cheap statement as it's already playing out in full force, but it's the truth of it; the market isn't wrong here. Meta has realized the problem a solid quarter behind Snap while Snap already sees a return on its strategy. The financials make it apparent with Snap's Q4 where it beat by over 8% on the topline and raised guidance by 3.5%. Meanwhile, Meta eked out a 0.7% beat on revenue and provided a negative guide of 7.5%.

What's more, you expect a team of Meta's caliber to pick the right direction before the problems arise. Snap was not sold on the SKAD approach early on and pivoted to where it was seeing the best ad returns for its advertisers. Meta, due to its sheer size and many products, and the products within those products, not only left the dock late, but is now trying to turn the ship around after a navigational error.

The End Result For Both Stocks

Meta's stock is just starting the rough journey Snap's began in October. Snap has already started the bottoming process, though. But don't expect Snap to make it to $75 anytime soon as the tech wreck valuation crush over the last month won't allow for it in the near term. However, Snap's saving grace was its ability to make changes quickly - within two quarters - and proved to the market it made strides toward fixing and recovering from the iOS headwind.

Conversely, Meta has not only taken longer to find the right strategy for the iOS headwind, but it plans on tackling it from a foundational perspective. This is good for the long term but not suitable for proving progress on the top line for the rest of 2022. Therefore, not only has the stock not yet bottomed, but it won't start turning around until late-2022.

This places the two stocks in two distinct camps: Snap with a shift toward bullish sentiment and Meta in the doghouse for the foreseeable future. Expect Snap to begin basing and creating a technical foundation on the chart while Meta attempts to stop the bleeding over the next several weeks to several months. Unfortunately, it'll take a quarter of reset expectations for Meta's stock to begin the recovery process - and it likely won't be the coming quarter.

For Snap, this was a three-to-four-month process. For Meta, it will be a six-month or longer process.

We can discuss free cash flow, net income, and low valuations for Meta all day long, but the driving force here is market sentiment, and it couldn't be any worse for the stock after last week's earnings. Earnings estimates will continue to be revised down over the next three months, keeping pressure on the stock. The stock will suffer until the quarter when management shows some improvement and easing of the iOS headwind. Snap's stock looks more attractive around $35 than Facebook's at $220 on this basis alone.