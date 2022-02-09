FOTOKITA/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has rewarded shareholders richly over the past five years - the 136% gain in its stock price since early 2017 second only to Eli Lilly's (LLY) 212% gain, and comfortably outperforming the S&P 500's 95% gain, whilst over the past year, AbbVie's 34% rise in stock price is again the second best in the big Pharma sector, behind Pfizer's 53% gain, and once again superior to the S&P 500, which has gained 15%.

Since 2012, when AbbVie was spun out of Abbott Laboratories to give the market the opportunity to value its pharmaceutical division and its medical device, diagnostics and nutrition segments separately, it's stock price has risen by >300%, whilst the S&P 500 is +200% in a period of exceptional growth for the stock market index. Once again, only Eli Lilly's shares have grown faster, at nearly 400%.

Given that AbbVie's product portfolio does not contain any COVID-19 related therapies, unlike Pfizer, whose Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid antiviral are almost entirely responsible for the uplift in its share price, or any over-hyped Alzheimer's drugs - which is what has underpinned Lilly's gains, (and may drag the share price back down again), management's performance on behalf of its shareholders has been exceptional - although AbbVie is not exactly a trouble-free company.

The pharma's past success has been almost entirely dependent on a single asset - Humira - the world's best-selling drug for many years, approved across a range of auto-immune / anti inflammatory markets including Rheumatoid Arthritis ("RA"), Psoriatic Arthritis ("PsA"), Ankylosing Spondylitis, Crohn's Disease ("CD"), Plaque Psoriasis, Ulcerative Colitis ("UC"), and Hidradentis Suppurativa. Nearly every one of these markets is worth several billion dollars

Humira works by inhibiting Tumor Necrosis Factor ("TNF") - an inflammation-causing protein - although restricting the activity of TNF can restrict the body's ability to fight other diseases, leading to potentially serious side effects, and is the reason why Humira comes with a "Black Box" warning from the FDA.

2023 will see Humira finally lose its patent protection - which AbbVie has battled to maintain for many years, using a range of tactics such as filing for new patents based on minor changes to chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") procedures - and a flood of generics enter the market.

AbbVie Is Making The "Toughest Challenge In Pharma Industry" Look Easy

I have referred to Humira's looming patent cliff in previous posts as the toughest challenge faced by any major pharmaceutical company - how do you compensate for the steady decline - likely to be between 15%-20% per annum in my estimation - in revenues of your leading asset, which has earned $19.2bn, $19.8bn, and $20.7bn in 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively, accounting for 61%, 58% and 37% of your total revenues in those years.

The above statistic actually illustrates what a good job AbbVie's management has done executing on a multi-pronged strategy that began with the $63bn acquisition of Allergan in May 2020, and continued with the launch of two assets - Skyrizi and Rinvoq - capable of challenging for standard of care ("SoC") status across all of Humira's markets.

While the Allergan acquisition has enabled AbbVie to increase its total revenues from $33.3bn in 2019, to $56.1bn last year - the $23bn gain being just a little more than Humira's annual revenue contribution - the introduction of two new auto immune drugs in Skyrizi - which inhibits the cytokine / protein IL23 similarly to how Humira inhibits TNF - and Rinvoq, which belongs to a class of drug known as Janus Kinase inhibitors ("JAKi's") - is expected to add $15bn to AbbVie's topline by 2025, and eventually top Humira's peak revenues.

If you do the math, then not only will AbbVie be able to recoup around three quarters of its lost sales in relation to Humira through Skyrizi and Rinvoq, losing minimal market share, but the company will actually grow dramatically in size - at a Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") in the low to mid-single digits until the end of the decade, management has forecasted.

AbbVie's ambitions for Humira replacements Skyrizi & Rinvoq (AbbVie presentation)

Source: JPM Healthcare Conference 2022 presentation.

Last week, AbbVie reported its FY21 earnings, with Skyrizi earning $2.9bn for the year, and Rinvoq $1.7bn, respectively, up 84% and >100% year-on-year.

As I discussed in a recent post, the FDA's ongoing concerns around the safety of JAK inhibitors - which includes Pfizer's (PFE) Xeljanz and Bristol Myers Squibb's Olumiant - looked as though it could derail key commercial opportunities for Rinvoq in Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriatic Arthritis, but AbbVie has been able to secure approvals for both indications - in December and January - which can be considered key wins for the company, and have underpinned its recent share price growth - over the last three months, its is up >22%.

Autoimmune and anti-inflammatory has been AbbVie's turf ever since the company split from Abbott in 2012, and thanks ro Skyrizi and Rinvoq it certainly seems as though it will continue to be so for years to come.

Management appears to have outwitted and outflanked its opponents in these markets - firstly by preserving Humira's patents for far longer than most thought possible, and secondly by making sure that when it finally allowed competitors into the market, it had ready made replacements capable of rendering the use of TNF inhibitors like Humira obsolete.

Allergan Inherited Business Are Also Performing Along With Hematological Oncology

Via the Allergan acquisition, AbbVie has now added several new pillars to its business, in Neuroscience, Aesthetics, Eye Care and Women's Health, whilst realizing $1.8bn of cost synergies in 2021, management told investors at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference, and aiming for $2bn in 2022.

Neuroscience is arguably the most exciting growth opportunity. Botox is being used as a therapeutic in this space, perhaps surprisingly, but its performance has been strong - sales were $671m in this indication in 2021, up 18% year-on-year.

Vraylar - approved for both Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia, earned $489m last year for AbbVie, but management believe peak sales of $4bn are on the table in these indications alone, with a potential approval as an adjunctive treatment in Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") this year - based on a Phase 3 trial in which Vraylar met its primary endpoint of statistically significant change in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score.

Meanwhile, the migraine treatments Ubrelvy and Qulipta are expected to be blockbusters (>$1bn sales per annum) - if they succeed, these assets would more than double the neuroscience divisions' revenues of $1.7bn last year.

Another plus for AbbVie will be the so-so performance of the eye-care division - revenues were +4% for the year at $960m, although Women's Health revenues were down 13% for the year, to $223m. I would not be surprised to see this division jettisoned this year or next.

Away from Allergan and Auto-immune, the company has also built an enviable hematological oncology business led by Imbruvica, which earned $5.4bn of revenues in 2021 - up 2% year-on-year - and Venclexta, which earned $1.8bn - up 38% year-on-year. The late stage pipeline is also exciting, with Navitoclax for myelofibrosis a potential blockbuster in a tricky blood cancer that may have disease modifying qualities. As I discussed in a recent note on Sierra Oncology (SRRA) - a key rival in MF - this is a market crying out for a better standard of care. Management expects to see pivotal Phase 3 data early next year, and could secure an approval before the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, the early stage pipeline in hematology contains several assets that employ cutting edge technology and drug design as outlined by AbbVie CEO Rick Gonzalez on the Q421 earnings call:

Epcoritamab, a potentially best-in-class CD3XCD20 for B-cell malignancies, including DLBCL and follicular lymphoma; ABBV-383, our BCMA CD3 bispecific, which has the potential to become a best-in-class treatment in multiple myeloma; and Teliso-V, our promising c-Met ADC being studied for nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer, which was recently granted breakthrough therapy designation.

There's More Good News About The Pipeline

AbbVie current pipeline (AbbVie presentation)

AbbVie current pipeline. Source: Source: JPM Healthcare Conference 2022 presentation.

The late stage pipeline may be dominated by AbbVie's quest to secure approvals for Skyrizi and Rinvoq in all of Humira's markets - with Rinvoq in Ulcerative Colitis, and Skyrizi in Psoriatic Arthritis and Crohn's Disease next on the list, and rest assured the data suggests both will compete for best in class status.

Remarkably, Skyrizi already has a larger share of the Psoriasis market than Humira, with 20%, thanks to an impressive duration of response and strong safety record. It may take some beating, although the competition will be fierce - Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya is an IL-23 inhibitor, and there are also S1P modulators like Arena Pharmaceuticals' (ARNA) Etrasimod or Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Zeposia, and anti-integrins such as Takeda's Entyvio, competing in most markets.

Looking at registrational and Phase 3, however, we can see the true breadth of AbbVie's pipeline. On top of the assets I have already discussed, we ca expect to see pivotal data in breast and ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, botox - this time in its aesthetic setting (which generated $626m of sales in 2021) and more besides.

In the Phase 2 section, we see the next generation of auto-immune / anti-inflammatory products making their way through the clinic - clearly, AbbVie does not want another protracted Humira-style patent war and wants to bring through the next generation before Skyrizi and Rinvoq run out of steam - and their are dry eye disease and assets targeting Advanced Macular Degeneration ("AMD"), where Regeneron's ~$9bn per annum selling asset has been the dominant market player for a decade. Could AbbVie muscle in on this market too?

AbbVie's Scorecard Makes It Simple To Keep Track Of Progress

Of course, not all pharmas deliver on all their promises - pipeline assets fail late-stage trials, safety concerns derail carefully laid plans, and rival pharmas develop better performing drugs - although it has to be said that in AbbVie's case these types of failures are rare.

The main concern investors have long had in relation to AbbVie - as I have already discussed - has been the Humira patent expiry. But management has been very candid from the outset how it intended to deal with this issue, and so far it has delivered.

AbbVie has, in the past, produced such detailed forecasts (as I discussed in a detailed note in March last year) that it's fairly easy to measure the company's performance against its targets to see how much progress is being made towards targets.

AbbVie's plots progress to 2030 and overcomes Humira LOE (AbbVie presentation)

AbbVie's plots progress to 2030 and overcomes Humira LOE. Source: slide from JPM Healthcare Conference presentation prior to FY20 earnings release

The above slide from just before the 2020 earnings release may be brief but outlines the path management expects to follow, and management has also gone into granular detail regarding peak sales expectations in past earnings calls, so we know that e.g. peak sales expectations for Vraylar, Skyrizi and Rinvoq are $4bn, $7bn, and $8bn, and that Humira sales will decline at ~15% per annum after 2023.

Because we also know the overall CAGR will be in the region of 4.5%, we can also speculate that revenues in 2026 could potentially top $70bn, and we can adjust sales growth figures accordingly, for each division, accepting that some drugs may underperform expectations, which can be offset by new drug launches from the burgeoning pipeline.

AbbVie's net earnings in FY21 were $11.54bn, which gives us a net profit margin of just over 20%, on $56.2bn of sales, which is very decent, although unexceptional within the pharma sector, which typically drives high profit margins. EPS on a GAAP basis in 2021 was $6.45, giving a PE ratio of 22x, which is also about average for a competitive pharma sector, while non-GAAP EPS of $12.7 gives a PE of 11x, which is low enough to suggest further share price upside is a probability.

Free cash flow in 2021 is exceptionally strong, by my calculation - in the region of $21.6bn - and if we put all this into an income statement forecast (see my previous notes), and use discounted cash flow analysis - I have traditionally used a weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") of 12.6%, but have brought this down to just over 10% in the interests of making a more optimistic calculation - I find myself with a price target for AbbVie stock of $167.

That is a premium of ~27% to my previous price target of $131, but AbbVie stock has simply cruised past my prior mark over the past three months, and I'm struggling to see many reasons for negativity in 2022. There's minimal COVID exposure in the product portfolio (i.e. products whose sales are unsustainable should the pandemic ease), very few assets are underperforming, and 202 is peppered with key pipeline data readouts, PDUFA dates, and Humira sales may even have their best year yet.

My price target using EBITDA multiple analysis (using a multiple of 14.5x) is even more optimistic at $203, giving a market cap valuation of $358bn - or 5x projected 2026 sales. It's tempting to wonder if AbbVie shares can rise that high, but on balance I think $300m - or ~$167 per share, is more realistic.

Conclusion - No Pharma Is Riskless - Beware Of Debt and Drug Pricing Issues - But AbbVie's Dividend Provides The Hedge

In summary, reviewing AbbVie's 2021 earnings there is not much to feel glum about and plenty to celebrate. The approvals for Rinvoq, Skyrizi's growing market share, the success of the neuroscience division, growing Venetoclax sales in hematological oncology supported by a rich pipeline in this indication, the migraine opportunities - steady growth in eye care - you could not ask for much more, and you can tick each piece of progress off against management's long-term scorecard - everything is pointing toward a strong year in 2022, and beyond that, a strong decade.

If I had to single out risks, it would be AbbVie's massive debt pile - there was a price to pay for Allergan, and it was not cheap - the firm's current debt to equity ratio is nearly 6x - but management does have plans to pay this down, to the tune of $12 billion of debt in 2022, estimating a net leverage ratio of 1.8 times by the end of the year.

The other major risk would be the bipartisan war on drug pricing, which has long been promised but has been put on hold owing to pandemic pressures, changes in government, and in all honesty, exceptionally powerful and far reaching big pharma lobbying.

I discussed AbbVie CEO Gonzalez' discussion with congress in a detailed note last year - he may have defended the company admirably, but at the same time, some of AbbVie's tactics - mainly around the patent expiry of Humira and the price hikes related to Humira and Imbruvica - have been questionable at best and it is to be hoped that some kind of compromise is found.

Nevertheless, I'm optimistic for AbbVie's prospects in 2022, and with a dividend yielding ~4%, there's downside in place against short term price declines.