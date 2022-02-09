GE Designs and Manufactures Jet Engines Mike Simons/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Followers of General Electric (NYSE:GE) are familiar with their woes: huge debt, long term care insurance liability, unfunded pension, poor Power business market, pandemic effected Aviation business, cash flow issues, SEC investigation, Goodwill impairment, and bad acquisitions. But anyone who follows GE has seen improvements in these areas.

This article will not reiterate the above issues but will summarize the efforts to improvement poor project execution. Poor project execution results in poor customer satisfaction and reduced financial margins or losses. CEO Larry Culp is changing the GE culture to improve project performance by implementing a process improvement methodology known as "Lean".

Lean is a process improvement technique aimed at reducing waste, improving efficiency and productivity, improving schedule predictability and reducing cost. In this context Lean addresses "poor project execution". It is not the panacea for GE financial improvement, but it is important.

CEO Culp has instituted Lean process improvement across the business units. As Betsy Bingham, GE Aviation vice president and operations leader, put it: "Lean is our strategy, Lean is how we are going to run our business, it's key to our growth."

The GE Brief, January 11, 2022, included a note about Lean to employees from CEO Larry Culp

The engine powering GE on the journey is lean management, the business philosophy focused on continuous improvement; its core tenets are safety, quality, delivery and cost - SQDC. Our continued deleveraging and scaling of lean company-wide will further solidify our financial position and allow GE to play more offense through organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

GE was once known for excellence execution and well-groomed managers and leaders. While GE designs and manufactures complex industrial products, like jet engines, electrical generators and turbines, nuclear power plants, at one time their project execution and financial margins were as good as anyone. And in many cases, better than the competition. Prior to Culp, their performance in some product lines eroded.

Lean alone can't save GE but it can be an important arrow in the quiver. It's a competitive world out there. GE must get back to a premier customer focused organization to have a chance at reestablishing itself as one of the world's great industrial companies (or three companies after the split). If the legacy issues cited above are fixed, but if GE doesn't provide excellence in product and project delivery, all may be for naught.

In this article I'll review what lean is, summarize a few GE case studies, and discuss economic impacts. An unknown is 'will it stick' when GE splits into three companies. It will probably stick in Aviation since Culp remains CEO. Having led implementation of process improvement in my career, I have seen cases where it waned upon the change in top management.

What is Lean?

Lean is not a new concept. It was largely developed by Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF) in the 1980's, so it has been around for quite a while. It falls into the category of "process improvement" and has been shown to have positive results. In general, it is best achieved as long term and continuous improvement.

Lean starts with the customer in mind. It can be an external or internal customer. Then a process is used to map the current process, such as manufacturing, identify improvements, bottlenecks, etc. and eliminated waste. Lean is not a one-shot endeavor. It is a continuous improvement process. The continuous improvement is known as "Kaizen", Japanese for "improvement". Not only is it continuous but it involves all employees and has an organizational cultural impact.

For lean to work there must be a process improvement culture inculcated. The CEO must be involved and visible. Team leaders must be respected and have internal power. Without these attributes lean success is challenged. At GE Culp is making it happen.

Six Sigma - Previous GE Process Improvement Culture

CEO Jack Welsh previously adopted Six Sigma as a technique to reduce mistakes and improve productivity. It was developed by Motorola (MSI) in the 1980's. Like lean it falls in the category of "process improvement" with an aim of reducing execution mistakes. It was widely used throughout businesses and GE, mostly in manufacturing applications. It is a data driven, statistical technique.

To be successful in any process improvement technique, e.g., Six Sigma or lean, it requires top management direction, involvement and support. Without this support, success is limited.

Jeff Immelt instituted a focus on growth as a process. Growth both organically and through acquisitions. As such, leadership support for Six Sigma appeared to be mixed during the Immelt CEO era. Implementation of lean can be viewed as the next step in process improvement. Lean and Six Sigma and not mutually exclusive.

When Larry Culp became CEO GE had numerous problems. As noted, one of them was unpredictable execution on major projects and manufacturing. Culp had instituted and re-packaged lean as central to his previous company, Danaher (DHR) into the Danaher Business System.

Enter Lean at GE

From the March 10 GE Investor Day:

Many of these improvements are rooted in lean management. Centered on continuous improvement, lean is the foundation that has allowed GE to progress quickly even during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Lean is not an initiative; it's a way of thinking that at its core revolves around problem-solving and continuous improvement to create value for our customers," Culp said. "We're implementing a standardized lean operating model designed to drive the highest impact.

GE Case Studies

From the March 10, 2021, Investor Day:

A Healthcare example:

A Power Systems example:

At GE lean is now a few years old:

Here's a link to a summary of CEO Larry Culp's lean transformation: Culp's lean transformation.

Using lean, at GE Aviation an international team was able to reduce the cost of four parts by as much as 35% in just 10 months, Aviation example.

Renewal Example

Results in the wind turbine, renewable business improved the maintenance process and save tens of millions of dollars.

There are numerous examples of lean improvements, but we'll stop there.

Economic Payoff

Lean is not for free. It requires an investment and a culture change. Teams must be formed, and a team leader must be trained to manage the lean process. Often lean team members are moved from their positions to act as a temporary or full-time lean team leader or team member. They undergo training. Often a consultant is brought into the company to help initiate a lean program and to train leaders and team members.

Implementing lean is a culture change. And culture is hard to change. But successful lean projects can result in a beneficial way of doing business to the workforce. It is a way of doing business.

A simple estimate of the benefit of reducing cost via lean can be illustrated by looking at Q3 earnings below:

Q3 Earnings 10-Q, Oct. 26, 2021

So, if lean reduced the "Cost of goods sold" by $15 million in the quarter, and everything else being equal, the Earnings would increase by 15 million or 2.5%, .014 earnings/share (based on 1.1 billion shares).

Conclusion

GE designs and builds complex industrial products. It requires top of the line engineering and manufacturing.

To achieve results, lean must be a continuous improvement initiative as mentioned above. It must not become the "program of the day".

When GE splits into three separate companies, will lean survive in all three? In GE Aviation it will most likely remain since Culp will be the CEO. Will the process to split up the liabilities, debts, facilities, R&D, etc. overwhelm lean. It remains to be seen.

What GE is doing with lean is excellent. Their products and services appear to be more in tune with customer expectations and GE's financial objectives. Lean is not the salvation of GE but it may be difficult to succeed without it. Other issues must be fixed, and they are.

As a GE stockholder I applaud the lean initiative. It is an important arrow in the quiver, but GE must continue the process to fix the other issues and needs growth initiatives and innovation now and into the future.