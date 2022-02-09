FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Rogers Communications has a good opportunity to further grow Wireless and Media revenues as a result of the Shaw acquisition. However, the company needs to ensure that the potential revenue growth is sufficient to justify the costs associated with the acquisition.

In a previous article back in September, I made the argument that Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is likely trading at fair value at this time. My reason for making this argument was that pressure on both overage and roaming revenue, as well as the costs of scaling up 5G could place pressure on earnings going forward.

However, Rogers Communications is up by nearly 10% since my last article:

Admittedly, I may have been somewhat overly conservative regarding the growth potential for Rogers Communications. One commenter in my last article made the point that the acquisition of Shaw Communications (SJR) is expected to add significantly to the company's existing revenue base:

Previous Comment on Seeking Alpha

The purpose of this article is to generate a scenario analysis of the potential rebound in wireless revenue, primarily driven by overage and roaming revenue as travel and overall mobility start to pick up again. Additionally, this article will also look at the Shaw acquisition in more detail and attempt to quantify potential growth from this acquisition going forward.

Historical Revenue Performance

The telecommunications industry as a whole has come under pressure in last decade. With regulations stipulating that handsets in Canada must be sold unlocked, this has made it easier for the customer to switch networks, as well as avail of local SIM options when travelling abroad, which lowers roaming revenue potential.

With that being said, the wireless segment (the company's largest segment by revenue) has in fact been seeing a boost in roaming revenue as travel restrictions have lessened.

Rogers Communications Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

More broadly, I would like to compare recent results to that of historical trends to examine the extent to which Rogers Communications is seeing a recovery in this segment.

Here is a graph of growth by quarter for the wireless segment from 2018 onwards (note that since IFRS standards were only applied from 2018 onwards, prior years have been excluded from the analysis).

Figures sourced from Rogers Communications Historical Earnings Reports: Graph Generated by Author

In addition to looking at historical data, I would also like to determine potential growth scenarios for the wireless segment going forward. In an attempt to generate a scenario analysis, I decided to generate a Monte Carlo simulation of 10,000 samples using the mean and standard deviation of growth by quarter for the above period.

With a mean growth of 0.75% and a standard deviation of 6.32% for the period in question, here is the generated growth simulation:

Author's Calculations

According to this simulation, revenue growth for the wireless segment would only be expected to exceed 5% in any one quarter, roughly 25% of the time.

Of course, in this case, one needs to account for the fact that the rebound in revenue is largely making up for a loss in growth across previous quarters.

From this standpoint, quarterly revenue growth performance in 2022 will be a significant telling point as to whether organic growth across the wireless segment can continue. Should we see continued growth in the 5-10 percent range, then this would be quite an encouraging sign.

Acquisition of Shaw Communications

When considering the issue of whether Rogers Communications could be expected to see higher average revenue growth going forward, I would like to assess the potential contribution of the Shaw acquisition in this regard.

It is important to qualify that Shaw Communications is quite a smaller company by revenue as compared to Rogers.

For instance, while Rogers reported wireless revenue of $2.415 billion in the most recent quarter (three months ended), Shaw reported $321 million.

In this regard, the potential contribution of the Shaw acquisition to Rogers' largest segment will be somewhat limited.

With that being said, Shaw Communications has been seeing comparatively higher growth rates across the Wireless segment.

For instance, for the four most recent quarters, the average revenue growth of the Wireless segment for Shaw was over 10%, while it came in at just below 3% for Rogers.

Shaw Communications: Wireless Revenue Growth

Quarter Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Growth 11.3% 18.3% 9.2% 4.7%

Source: Figures sourced from Shaw Communications Quarterly Earnings Reports

Rogers Communications: Wireless Revenue Growth

Quarter Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Growth 0% 7% -1% 5%

Source: Figures sourced from Rogers Communications Quarterly Earnings Reports

In this regard - notwithstanding that Shaw holds a smaller portion of the wireless market - higher growth rates could allow Rogers to significantly expand its customer base and somewhat mitigate the risk of plateauing growth across its own wireless market.

What is also noteworthy is that while Rogers' Media segment is smaller than that of wireless or cable, the company still saw double digit growth across this segment in the most recent quarter.

Given that Shaw Communications divested of its media segment in 2016, the fact that Rogers Communications will obtain a wide customer base to expand its media offerings will allow the company to better compete with Bell Media, which is currently the TV market leader in Canada.

Risks

Looking forward, growth for Rogers Communications could be promising if the acquisition by Shaw Communications significantly widens the potential for growth across the Wireless and Media segments.

Nonetheless, one potential risk for Rogers Communications is that roaming revenues could remain below potential for some time, as Canada continues to maintain an avoid non-essential travel advisory.

Additionally, while the Shaw acquisition significantly broadens the company's customer base - Rogers also needs to ensure that its cash position remains healthy in order to service short-term debts and finance the costs of servicing a broader range of customers.

For instance, we can see that in the most recent quarter, free cash flow fell significantly by 18%, owing to a 29% increase in capital expenditures across the same period.

Rogers Communications Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

From this standpoint, one significant influence on the outcome of the acquisition will be the extent to which Rogers can control costs while expanding its offerings. In the worst-case scenario, Rogers will significantly increase its capital expenditures to cater to a larger customer base, while seeing little growth across its key segments in return, i.e. the company will need to invest significantly into maintaining a wider network infrastructure - with the risk that the resulting gain in revenue will not compensate for this.

Conclusion

To conclude, Rogers Communications could have significant potential for upside from here should we continue to see sustained growth in the Wireless segment. However, whether the Shaw acquisition will prove to be a success remains to be seen, and in large part will hinge on how well Rogers can grow its revenue across its new customer base while also controlling costs.