Lithia Motors: A+ Quality, 30% ROE, Buybacks, 50% Upside
Summary
- I began accumulating Lithia Motors in 4Q 2021 after seeing the auto dealer screen well against my target criteria.
- Criteria: A+ S&P Quality Ranking, Buy/Strong Buy from three favorite analysts, 50% fair value upside, P/E <10., 20% Risk-Adjusted ROE.
- On Feb. 9 Lithia posted earnings and revenue exceeding analyst expectations and confirmed aggressive share repurchase.
- I will add to my current position in Q1 at <$320 which appears to provide an okay margin of safety.
- Lithia and other auto dealers, however, are not without risk.
Background
My area of expertise is banking, an industry in which I have more than four decades of experience.
When I invest outside of banking, I lean heavily on the opinions of informed third parties. My information is derived not only from the opinions expressed at Seeking Alpha, but also BofA Global Research, S&P Equity Quality Rankings, and Morningstar.
Periodically I use screens to identify non-banks for potential investment. My criteria emphasize Quality, Profitability, and 12-month Price Targets.
Key Lithia Numbers
Per Ycharts, at market close Feb. 8 (and pre-Feb. 9 earnings announcement):
- Feb. 8 closing price: $298.76
- 12-mo. price change: -20.7%
- 12-mo. price range: $274-$417
- Market Cap: $9.046 billion.
- P/E: 8.9x
- Forward P/E: 7.8x
- Price/Sales: 0.41
- Share count Sept. 30, 2021: 30.28 million
- Dividend yield: 0.47%
- ROE: 30%
- Beta: 1.63
- Debt/Equity: 0.83
Lithia Motors: Screens as Strong Buy
In 4Q 2021, Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) jumped off my screen as a particularly attractive opportunity.
- Lithia's "A+" Quality Ranking makes this national auto dealer based in Oregon just one of 18 companies earning the highest quality ranking from S&P.
- Prior to Lithia's earnings announcement pre-market Feb. 9, my three primary research sources showed an average 12-month Price Target of $450, a 50%+ theoretical opportunity above Lithia's Feb. 8 close.
- Per Ycharts, of the thirteen analysts who follow Lithia, as of Feb. 8, the range of 12-month targets was $303-$542, with eight Buys, three Outperform, one Hold, and one Sell, which results in a Composite Buy rating of 1.69.
Based on those three criteria, I began accumulating Lithia shares in November 2021. The range of my investments is $288-$326 with an average cost of $300.
Lithia Earnings Announcement Feb. 9
Lithia announced earnings pre-market Feb. 9. Here are highlights:
- Adjusted fourth quarter 2021 net income/diluted share $11.39, a 109% increase compared to $5.46 per diluted share in the same period of 2020. Analyst estimates for the quarter: $10.11.
- Revenue growth 4Q/4Q = 60%, with new auto sales +38% and used +82%. Service, body, and parts +58%. F&I +23%.
- Balance sheet liquidity: Lithia reports $1.5 billion in cash and available lines of credit.
- Repurchases of 911,000 shares from Q4 through Feb. 8, amounting to 2.5% of diluted share count at an average price of just under $284. Lithia reports having capacity to acquire $679 million in further repurchases.
My Plans
My plans are to accelerate share accumulation given the $450 price target (pre-earnings), rare A+ Quality Ranking, and the blow-out quarter announced pre-market Feb. 9. I am very bullish <$320 as a holding in my long-term buy-and-hold accounts.
Concerns/Risks
Chief concerns/risks that could temper enthusiasm:
- Spike in fuel prices that pushes US economy into recession.
- Out-sized insider sales.
- A material decline in analyst price targets.
Lithia's price volatility is a concern.
While Lithia meets my risk/return profile as an investor, investors interested in Lithia should do their homework before investing. The auto dealer's very high beta (1.63) and 12-month price range ($274.03-$417.68) indicate significant volatility.
While my current plan is to be a long-term Lithia shareholder, should Lithia's stock price spike (e.g., >$375) in the next ninety days, I may take profits given the auto dealer's recent history for price volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.