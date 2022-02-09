Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) is a top performing closed end fund focused on quality REITs. The fund has performed well over the past twelve months on account of strong sector performance and outperformance by management. Cohen & Steers (CNS) is one of few asset managers that places a concerted focus on REITs and the investment has paid dividends. RFI has provided a steady, dependable distribution without the risk of added leverage at the fund level. Even better, current shareholders enjoyed a special dividend from management at the end of 2021.

Data by YCharts

The fund is trading at an unusually expensive valuation. Historically, shares have traded around book value, sometimes with a discount worth mentioning. However, the rebound from the pandemic and inflationary tailwinds have fueled strong NAV performance and shareholder enthusiasm has outpaced even still. Today, RFI is closing in on the highest premium over the past twelve months. That said, the fund is worth keeping on your radar as a high performer.

Let's dive into the fund and see where it stands.

Portfolio, Performance, and Dividend

Real estate offers returns through rent collection and asset appreciation. In addition to the income paid by tenants monthly, real estate appreciates with inflation and market action creating a powerful combination in a low yield, inflationary environment such as today. Real estate investment trusts offer investors a scalable way to access institutional real estate, bypassing large barriers to entry. REITs often staff in-house legal, asset management, and accounting teams creating a simplified investment that requires no input from the individual shareholder. This comes in contrast to the responsibilities of most rental property owners.

RFI's portfolio is comprised of high-quality REITs diversified across industries and geographies. The fund is constructed with striking similarity to RQI, its leveraged sibling. In fact, the two have significant overlaps in their top ten holdings with changes in weighting.

cohenandsteers.com

Sector diversification is identical with Infrastructure (14%), Health Care (11%), and Industrial (9%) leading the largest sector allocations. Investors should note these tailwinds are some strong performers. Over the past twelve months, industrial has been the strongest performer as market capitalization rates remain in the 3.00% range. Importantly, these investments are likely inaccessibly to the majority of investors due to high price tags. REITs such as those comprising RFI's portfolio hold these high quality assets.

cohenandsteers.com

Additionally, REITs inherently benefit from diversification as each share represents ownership in hundreds or thousands of properties. Going further, the fund benefits from an additional layer of diversification as management assembled a portfolio of over one hundred different REITs. Shareholders of RFI have indirect interest in tens of thousands of properties.

RFI has performed over all time periods. The fund has a primary goal of current income which is supported by capital appreciation. Impressively, the fund has kept pace with the S&P 500, even outperforming over certain timeframes. The strong performance comes as a pleasant surprise given the fund's conservative approach and lack of leverage. RFI has been able to compete with its leveraged siblings, the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund (RNP) and the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI). This becomes increasingly relevant as we approach a rising rate environment which will inevitably pressure RQI's leverage costs.

Data by YCharts cohenandsteers.com

A substantial part of this performance is achieved through the fund's monthly distributions. Structured as a closed end fund, RFI distributes level monthly dividends sourced from internal dividends and realized capital gains. RFI distributes a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share which is occasionally enhanced by an annual special dividend.

Data by YCharts

Realized capital gains determine the annual dividend. The result has been a tax efficient, consistent income producer which has outperformed in terms of total return. For taxable accounts, the majority of RFI's distribution is comprised of capital gain adding another layer of efficiency.

morningstar.com

As an income producer, RFI offers an attractive distribution for three reasons. First, the distribution has remained flat for several years despite the fund's high yield, even benefitting from several increases since the Great Financial Crisis. Second, the fund is comprised mostly of capital gains and return of capital, both of which benefit from advantageous tax treatment. Third, the fund's CEF structure delivers special dividends during strong years. Real estate is poised to perform as inflation continues to drive asset prices upwards despite the risks of rising rates.

Valuation

Like REITs, closed end funds trade independently of their net asset value. Shares trade freely based on buying and selling with no connection to the underlying value of the portfolio. Given that RFI is comprised of publicly traded REITs, calculating the fund's underlying value is relatively easy. This means enthusiasm can drive RFI above its book value and similarly, pessimism can cause an unreasonable retreat.

RFI is a well established closed end fund. In fact, the fund may even be older than some readers, having gone public through IPO in 1993. This gives us the benefit of a long track record to which we can compare. Looking back to the beginning, RFI has traded near or under net asset value. However, as inflation continues to exceed recent history, investors are flocking to real estate to provide protection. The result is an expansion in RFI's valuation as the fund now trades at an uncharacteristic premium.

Data by YCharts

As it stands today, the fund trades at a 9.4% premium to NAV. This means a purchase today comes at a nearly 10% premium to the underlying assets of the fund, nearly the highest of the past twelve months. Given the history of trading near net asset value, the premium presents a risk to the fund's share price. Even as recently as last month, RFI briefly touched NAV. Investors lucky enough to purchase have enjoyed a 9.4% return above NAV return.

While the premium could be a short term risk, it is overshadowed by the benefits of dependable income. RFI's consistent, impressive distribution makes the fund an attractive option at nearly any price. Patient investors may choose to wait until a more attractive opportunity arises.

Conclusion

RFI is a closed end fund that has survived multiple periods of market turmoil. One closing thought worth mentioning is RFI's relatively small AUM. Historically, RQI has been a more popular option as investors have shown more interest in the leveraged iteration.

Data by YCharts

However, given their comparative performance and the inevitable increases in interest rates, RFI may be more appealing. The smaller assets could pose a merger risk if at some point Cohen & Steers chooses to close out the fund. However, after nearly three decades that seems unlikely given the fund's popularity and success.

Cohen & Steers is one of few asset managers with dedicated real estate focus. As a result, their three real estate focused funds have become fan favorites in the market. The returns generated speak for themselves, consistently outperforming their benchmarks. While today's price is high, the fund is still worth acknowledging given its success since inception nearly 30 years ago.