Each Monday and Thursday after the close we scan the S&P 1500 universe to identify the most overbought/oversold stocks based on our criteria. Details about the criteria can be found at the end of this article.

Below are the results of the scan after the close of Monday, February 7, 2022.

S&P 500 most overbought/oversold stocks (Price Action Lab Blog) (Price Action Lab Blog)

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the most overbought stock with 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 70 for 22 days in a row. The stock closed 35.6% above the 200-day moving average at new all-time highs while 5-day rate-of-change of daily volume is negative at -3.1%.

Daily chart of XOM (Price Action Lab Blog. Data source: Norgate Data) (Price Action Lab Blog)

XOM is over-extended and could drop towards 76 before future direction is decided by the market.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) is the next more overbought stock with 14-day Relative Strength Index above 70 for 11 days in a row. The stock closed 41% above the 200-day moving average while 5-day rate-of-change of daily volume is slightly negative at -0.6%.

Daily Chart of HAL (Price Action Lab Blog. Data source: Norgate Data) (Price Action Lab Blog)

Around $34 there may be resistance and profit taking but a break above that level could signal the start of another uptrend towards 40.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) surged 12.2% to new all-time highs on Monday, February 7, 2022, after reports of better than expected results and also rising prices. The stock became again overbought after a period of consolidation after the previous overbought conditions. The 5-day rate-of-change of daily volume surged 602.7% as a result of the rally. The stock is now 24.6% above the 200-day moving average.

Daily Chart of TSN. (Price Action Lab Blog. Data source: Norgate Data) (Price action Lab Blog. )

This stock could forge higher but volatility may increase. If the stock manages to remain more than five days in overbought territory, price may rise well above $110.

Clorox Co. (CLX) is oversold for two days in a row despite a gain of 3.4% on Monday, February 7, 2022. The stock is down 15.6% year-to-day and 14% below the 200-day moving average. However, 5-day rate-of-change of volume has increased to 154.4%.

CLX Daily Chart. (Price Action Lab Blog. Data source: Norgate Data) (Price Action Lab Blog)

In our opinion, $138 in CLX represents a crucial support level, which may be tested in the short-term. The stock is down 36.2% from all-time highs and if the support at $138 holds there may be a sizeable rebound towards $160.

Details about the overbought/oversold criteria

We look for stocks with z-score above +3 and RSI(14) above 70. We also look for stocks with z-score below -3 and RSI(14) below 30. We place more emphasis on stocks that are overbought or oversold for an extended period of time but we also look at significant resistance/support levels and the 5-day rate-of-change of daily volume. At times, we may tune our criteria to be in line with market conditions.