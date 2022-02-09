yuryRumovsky/iStock via Getty Images

PARTS iD Inc. ( NYSE: ID

As disclosed to you via email during Q2, we currently hold a position in PARTS iD Inc., which is attacking head on the problems of ‘fitment’ and the friction of shopping digitally in the aftermarket auto accessories category. PARTS iD is an auto parts retailer that operates primarily via e-commerce channels and is focused on taking share from independent retailers and brick and mortar incumbents by serving what the company calls the aftermarket ‘wants’ segment of the industry. ID has been our biggest underperformer to date, and while I want to be careful about using our long-time horizon as an excuse for said underperformance, I don’t believe many of the attractive aspects of the business nor the potential future value creation are being accurately reflected in the price.

Underpinning the investment thesis is the idea that the internet has disintermediated both the role of brick-and-mortar stores as well as dealership networks in providing value within the accessories ecosystem with both customers and suppliers. With the large number of SKUs available, curation or solving for fitment has been adopted by digital channels thereby providing ID with a meaningful opportunity to continue to take share, improve unit economics and grow brand awareness moving forward. Currently, there is a significant amount of low hanging fruit to address which should aid in execution from here. For example, ID’s conversion rates sit below the e-commerce average, repeat purchases are low, and lifetime value is likely immeasurable at this stage given the steps being taken to address customer loyalty to drive a larger share of wallet.

I’ve spent a lot of time with the management team as I think the opportunity in front of them is very attractive (for which they’ve already solved a huge customer pain point), and I believe they are being thoughtful about execution and managing the business for the next five years, not five quarters. This includes an extremely aligned Chairman, also the company’s largest shareholder who believes in a decentralized management approach and whose private equity firm adopts fund vintages and holding periods of nearly three decades for their companies.

Whichever way the business results trend over time (which is what I urge you to focus on), we have what I believe to be a margin of safety with the valuation, cash flows, balance sheet and what I believe a knowledgeable buyer would be willing to pay for this business in a few years. The bad news is that some clear headwinds remain consisting of former insiders with large share ownership potentially looking to exit on the back of any increase in the stock price, two more very tough ‘COVID comps’ to lap including Q4, and continued supply chain issues, which may not abate until FY23. However, I believe the real thesis breaker would consist of a lack of revenue acceleration beginning in the back half of this year following better targeted marketing spend and what I hope to be a post-COVID normalization of e-commerce trends. I’m optimistic that many of the temporary headwinds will fade, and growth should meaningfully accelerate within the next few quarters.

