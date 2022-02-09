Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) is a $7 billion, Coral Gables, FL-based bank. The bank operates 17 branches in S. Florida and 7 branches in Houston, TX. Amerant is mostly a real estate lender, targeting the commercial real estate market. Insiders own 24% of the shares and should care about value creation for shareholders over time.

From a loan book perspective, Amerant underwrites C&I loans, commercial real estate loans among other products. Over time, C&I's contribution declined to ~18% in FY21 from ~37% in FY16. Credit quality is manageable and the bank's credit quality is stressed during COVID 19, showing 1.55% NPL and a significant increase in provisions. The reversal in provision shows certain credit loss recovery, yet the bank's NPL is not as strong as some of the industry peers.

In terms of deposit mix, the bank has significantly improved upon its deposit mix over time. At peak, CD accounted for 43% of total funding. As of FY21, CD only accounted for ~23% of the mix. The improvement in funding structure can materially improve the competitive position of the bank.

Expense management is another item that has been improved by the management team. Before the current management team came on board, the efficiency ratio was running at ~79% at one point. Recently, the management team subleased the NYC office and closed one branch. Effective 1/1/22, the bank will transfer 80 FTEs, expecting to save $12 mm in cost. Meanwhile, the bank is engaged in a sale-leaseback transaction to unlock value.

Review of Operations

Amerant Bancorp Inc. reported a net income of $112.9 million for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to ($1.7) million for the prior year. Earnings per share were $3.01 versus ($0.04) for the prior year. Revenues for the year increased to $344.8 million from $174.5 million for the fiscal year 2020. During Q4, Amerant Bancorp Inc. reported ROA and ROE of 3.5% and 31.8%, respectively. The efficiency ratio is 75% and Net interest income/Revenue is 40%. NIM is 3.17 % and Tier 1 Capital Ratio is 13.45%

From a profitability perspective, FY21 became the year of significant improvement for Amerant. NIM improved to 2.9%, the highest for the past 6 years. The management team believes there is a reasonable path to achieve a 60% in efficiency ratio.

10-K

Valuation

Stock is priced at 11.7x P/E and 1.5x P/TBV.

10-K

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, the bank has been shrinking as the gross loan has been declining over the past few years.

From a reward perspective, improvement in cost of deposit and expense management can help drive higher earnings.

Conclusion

To sum up, the bank has not been growing over the past few years and the management team has been focusing on improving deposit franchise and cost structure. While we view the valuation as being on par with the industry, the growth trajectory is less exciting. We will sit on the sideline at this point.