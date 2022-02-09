Scott Redler: Market Volatility, Upcoming Catalysts And Outlook For 2022

With the NASDAQ (QQQ), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) all up more than 20% in 2021, the U.S. stock market has had some turbulence with the Nasdaq narrowly avoiding its worst-ever start to the year. In addition, the S&P 500 recorded its weakest January performance since 2009.

Worries about inflation, Omicron, geopolitical risk, and rising interest rates lead the VIX, a measure of market volatility, to climb more than 45% this year.

With a lot of uncertainty in the markets right now, Scott Redler, Chief Strategist at T3 Live and T3 Trading Group, joined Seeking Alpha to talk about the recent volatility and share his insights and outlook for 2022.

With more than two decades of experience, Scott breaks down key levels to watch in the indexes, shares how he’s positioning his portfolio, which sectors he’s currently watching and so much more.