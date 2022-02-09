da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

So far this year in 2022, tech investors have been a touchy bunch. Even among stocks that were already in the penalty box, the slightest whiff of bad news can send shares down double digits - a hallmark of today's heightened volatility.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) fell squarely into this bucket this quarter. The original data monitoring and observability stock that has since been overshadowed by faster-growing rival Datadog (DDOG), New Relic recently reported fiscal Q3 (December quarter) results and got punished dramatically for it. Despite coming virtually in line with Q4 expectations and guiding to expectations as well for next year, investors reacted harshly to the company's ~20% growth and its gross margin declines.

While I'll acknowledge that it wasn't a perfect quarter for New Relic, I also don't think the long-term appeal in this stock has much changed. In short, I think the ~30% drop is a great buying opportunity:

Data by YCharts

In November, when New Relic had shot up above $120 per share, I wrote an article backing off on my position and downgrading New Relic to neutral. Now, with the stock back to trading ~40% below those levels, I am once again changing my tune to bullish. New Relic, in my view, now represents a great value rebound opportunity.

New Relic One is an opportunity to "reset" the competitive landscape and draw the spotlight. Much of New Relic's growth stagnation came from the fact that its product stack was very difficult to comprehend, especially at a time when companies like Datadog were stealing the limelight. "New Relic One" was rolled out last summer specifically to address this problem, in addition to dramatically reducing the company's product count into just three main platforms, as well as rolling out a free tier with the hope of "landing and expanding" new customers.

Consumption-based revenue model is a growth tailwind for New Relic. Other consumption-based software companies, like Twilio (TWLO) and Snowflake (SNOW), are able to drive superior growth and notch premium valuations. It also allows New Relic to derive value out of the smaller customers that may start on New Relic's free tier and eventually move up to greater data volumes.

Aligned to the "big data" trend. Data volumes are exploding, both more generally and for New Relic specifically as well.

Continued innovation. In early 2022, the company released a brand-new infrastructure monitoring product called CodeStream, which it previewed at the annual AWS re: Invent event in late 2021. According to the company, customers are loving the "modernized" monitoring experience, which allows, among other features, for users to go back in time and map out when incidents occurred and the cascading impacts of these events over time.

Valuation, too, is back to being quite cheap. At current share prices near $78, New Relic trades at a market cap of $5.14 billion. After we net off the $779.8 million of cash and $497.1 million of debt on New Relic's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $4.86 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY23 (the fiscal year for New Relic ending in March 2023), Wall Street analysts are expecting New Relic to generate $903.3 million in revenue, representing 16% y/y growth. Considering growth is currently trending above 20% y/y and that net revenue retention rates are trending up (especially with new products coming into the mix), which we'll cover in the next section, this outlook may prove a bit light. Regardless, if we take this estimate at face value, New Relic trades at just 5.4x EV/FY23 revenue - a very cheap multiple for a company with a broad product scope, high teens/low 20s growth, and profitability potential.

Stay long here and use the dip as a buying opportunity.

Q3 download

Let's now dig into the fiscal third quarter results that made investors miserable on New Relic. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

New Relic Q3 results (New Relic Q3 earnings release)

New Relic's revenue in Q3 grew at a 22% y/y pace to $203.6 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $200.4 million (+20% y/y) by a two-point margin. New Relic's revenue growth actually accelerated versus 11% y/y growth in Q2, which in turn accelerated versus 8% y/y growth in Q1. One major driver here is that New Relic has succeeded at shifting the vast majority of its revenue to the consumption-based model (and consumption is increasing for New Relic's customers), which now comprises 80% of the top line.

A view of the key customer metrics are also helpful here. As shown in the chart below, New Relic added 300 net-new customer accounts to end the quarter at 14.6k total accounts, of which 1,064 are generating greater than $100k in ARR.

New Relic Q3 key metrics (New Relic Q3 earnings release)

Even more impressively, however, the company notched a multi-quarter high for net revenue retention rates, clocking in at 116% - a four-point sequential jump to Q2.

Here's some helpful anecdotal commentary from CEO Bill Staples' prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, detailing the company's improved go-to-market performance specifically with existing customers:

We also improved the level of commitment for customers who renewed in the quarter in particularly those who are consuming above their previous commitment, significantly increasing their commitments. We saw continued improvement in overall consumption as our product and customer adoption practices grow. Consumption continues to steadily increase with customers, adding both more users and more data. Data ingest in particular continues to perform better than expected and although it puts short-term pressure on gross margins, we view this as a very strong indicator of future growth in users. And last, our marketing efforts to drive account and revenue growth are working. Total paying accounts grew by 300 and accounts that started as pay go consuming at a 25k plus annual run rate grew from 109 customers in 2Q to 172 customers in Q3, and 15 of those accounts are 100k plus annual run rate up from just six accounts at the end of the second quarter."

Management has a commitment to continuing to maintain revenue growth rates. In calling out the several quarters now of accelerating revenue growth, the company has a target to return to "market growth rates" of 25% y/y (again, Wall Street's outlook for FY23 calls for only 16% y/y growth, so if New Relic does actually deliver on its plan, there could be room for upside).

The only black eye in the quarter was gross margins. Pro forma gross margin in the quarter fell to 68%, down six points from 74% in the year-ago Q3. This was largely due to the company's shift toward a consumption-based revenue model in New Relic One.

New Relic Q3 gross margin trends (New Relic Q3 earnings release)

Management believes that gross margin is "bottoming here", as the company normalizes higher data ingest volumes. That being said, New Relic made up for the gross margin losses with operating cost efficiencies, and pro forma operating margins held flat y/y at -5%.

Key takeaways

The investment case for New Relic almost always predicates primarily on value. At $120+, I wasn't so keen on New Relic given its growth is relatively slower relative to other companies valued at a near-10x forward revenue multiple; but now trading below $80 after a huge post-earnings overreaction, investors would be wise to take advantage of this dip.