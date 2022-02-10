Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

We initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) on Nov. 19, 2018. Our buy rating that day came with a price of $44.48 per share:

Obviously, shares went up quite a bit since then, hitting as high as $279.52. But this year, they've sold off around 30% so far:

That doesn't faze us though. Although volatility has an enhanced impact on the bond market, IIPR's fundamentals and investment thesis remain unimpaired.

Let me explain that bond comment…

On Friday, Feb. 4, the cannabis-specific real estate investment trust withdrew its proposed offering of $300 million, five-year unsecured notes due to market conditions. That's why shares have dipped harder this past week.

According to brokerage firm BTIG:

"We suspect recent pressure on bond funds, exacerbated by equity market pressure following weaker-than-expected tech sector earnings, created enough uncertainty to shift economics for bond issuances in the nascent U.S. cannabis industry."

Furthermore, the fact that IIPR did not complete the deal on altered terms (i.e., a higher coupon, shorter duration, etc.) suggests:

It has adequate capital sources to support operations and maintain growth. It's confident enough in its business outlook to wait for more opportune conditions to raise capital.

BTIG maintains a buy with a $290 price target after the company "back-checked market fundamentals in IIPR's top geographies." It also seemed assured that the REIT:

"… remains confident that sales velocity and spot pricing remain strong enough to support tenant earnings in the near-term, while state-level legislative changes provide additional growth opportunities over the medium-and-longer-terms."

So are we.

The Bigger Picture On Innovative Industrial Properties

Keep in mind that IIPR completed its inaugural unsecured bond issuance on 5/19/21. The deal was upsized by $100 million. And, in subsequent weeks, it was strengthened from its face rate of 5.5% to about 4% in the secondary market.

Since then, the company beat Q2-21 and Q3-21 earnings and completed $432.6 million of acquisitions. It also settled around 77% of its 2024 convertible notes.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury rate increased 25 basis points to 1.93% between May 19, 2021, and Feb. 4. It was also 76 bps higher than its Aug. 2 low of 1.17%.

As Treasury yields have moved higher, especially this year, BBB bond funds have returned (3.7%). Whereas the S&P 500 sits at 1.3% and REITs at 6%.

In fact, on one of iREIT on Alpha's Ground Up Podcast last August, IIPR CFO Kat Hastings told us:

"We were thrilled to… be one of the first certainly cannabis-related companies to get an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+. We're still a young company, too. And so a lot of the rating agencies have certain criteria that you have to be around four or five plus years. You have to have a certain amount in total assets. And so, to achieve what we've done this year and then have a very successful initial bond offering, we were really proud of that."

BTIG suspects that:

"Given the significant amount of investment-grade bond issuance in January 2022 ($135.2 [billion], up 109.9% sequentially), debt funds may be fully allocated to BBB tranches… reports suggest that technical factors, including the expectation of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, have driven liquidity to April 2020 levels."

As of Q3-21, IIPR had $681.7 million of cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. And BTIG estimates it has around $340 million to $370 million following post Q3-21 acquisitions and tenant improvement funding.

BTIG's model suggests it will take 8-10 months before IIPR runs out of cash. In addition, IIPR has $231.7 million of availability remaining under its ATM - a resource it hasn't used since December 2020. It's previously issued preferred equity and convertible notes to raise capital instead.

IIPR Stock - A Screaming Strong Buy

IIPR is now the fourth cannabis REIT in our coverage spectrum. And while the field is getting crowded, we consider IIPR to have the widest moat based on:

First-mover advantage and sought-after NYSE listing High-quality operators with once single-state operators expanding multi-state Disciplined capital markets execution Steady dividend growth history Outsized growth platform with highly attractive investment spreads

At last check, IIPR trades at 20.4x based on 2022 estimates. That's lower than the REIT industry despite forecasted growth that's almost 4x higher.

As seen below, analysts forecast 2022 growth of 40% versus around 10% growth for REITs in general.

BTIG's $290 price target implies a 53.6% total return. That's also based on a 30.7x 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) estimate, which is in line with the current industrial subsector's multiple.

Again, we share the same sentiment. In fact, we believe shares could return over 57% by year's end.

Our two-year price target for IIPR is $382.20. That translates into around 50% growth per year, essentially doubling the current share price of $186.22 to $380.

There aren't many REITs that fit into this box. Hence the reason we're increasing exposure in our admittedly higher-risk Cash Is King Portfolio.

But we're also adding shares for the first time to the Real Money Portfolio, my kid's college fund.