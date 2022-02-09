ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ABCB) will likely dip in 2022 after a phenomenal year but remain well above the pre-pandemic level. A lower income from mortgage refinancing and a normalization of the provision expense will likely result in a dip in earnings. On the other hand, economic strength and robust pipelines will likely drive loan growth, and consequently earnings growth this year. Further, ABCB is well-positioned to benefit from an interest rate hike. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.72 per share in 2022, down 12.6% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a modest upside from the current market price. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a buy rating on Ameris Bancorp.

Double-Digit Loan Growth Likely This Year

After reporting low growth in the first nine months of 2021, the loan portfolio surged in the last quarter of the year partly due to the acquisition of Balboa Capital Corporation in December 2021, according to a press release. Ameris Bancorp has achieved double-digit organic loan growth in the past. Similar performance can be expected for this year because of the following factors.

Economic strength. Ameris Bancorp operates across several states in the Southeast. As a result, the national GDP and unemployment metrics are good gauges of credit demand in Ameris Bancorp's markets. The strong GDP growth in the last quarter bodes well for future loan growth, especially in the commercial and industrial ("C&I") and commercial real estate ("CRE") segments. Similarly, strong job market reports bode well for residential mortgage and consumer loan growth. Strong pipelines. Management mentioned in the conference call that the pipeline was strong even after the fourth quarter, which was the best production quarter in the history of the company. Moreover, management was particularly positive about Balboa's portfolio, wherein it was seeing $70 million of anticipated revenue, as mentioned in the conference call. Most of the pressure of PPP forgiveness is already behind us. According to details given in the presentation, Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans outstanding totaled $133.6 million at the end of December 2021, representing only 0.8% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven in early 2022. Due to the small size, the forgiveness will have a limited impact on the total loan portfolio growth.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by around 10% by the end of December 2022 from the end of 2021. Meanwhile, deposits will likely grow more or less in line with loans, as in normal times. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 8,483 12,780 14,282 15,707 17,337 Growth of Net Loans 40.9% 50.7% 11.7% 10.0% 10.4% Other Earning Assets 1,836 3,503 4,093 5,731 6,204 Deposits 9,649 14,027 16,958 19,666 21,707 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 261 1,547 561 872 804 Common equity 1,456 2,470 2,647 2,966 3,254 Book Value Per Share ($) 33.7 42.1 38.1 42.5 46.7 Tangible BVPS ($) 20.7 24.7 23.7 26.2 30.3 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

High Liquidity, Sticky Deposit Costs To Support Margin Expansion Amid A Rising Interest-Rate Environment

Ameris Bancorp appears to be in a good position to benefit from the rising interest-rate environment this year. The company had more cash than securities at the end of December 2021, which is a good position to be in, ahead of interest rate hikes. The company was earning yields of just 0.16% to 0.18% on the cash, while it was earning a much higher yield of 3.33% to 3.47% on securities in the last quarter, as mentioned in the earnings release. Even if Ameris Bancorp deploys only a small part of its excess cash, the margin could benefit significantly from the resultant asset mix improvement.

Moreover, ABCB's total deposit cost is quite upwardly sticky because of the large proportion of non-rate-sensitive deposits. As mentioned in the earnings release, the proportion of total non-rate-sensitive deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, NOW deposits (negotiable order of withdrawal deposits), and savings deposits, made up 63.6% of total deposits at the end of December 2021, up from 60.3% at the end of December 2020. These deposits will keep the total deposit costs down even as interest rates rise this year.

Overall, I'm expecting the net interest margin to improve by 10 basis points in 2022 from 3.18% in the last quarter of 2021.

Natural Decline In Mortgage Banking Income To Drag Earnings

Earnings of Ameris Bancorp performed exceptionally well last year because of the heightened mortgage refinancing activity. Income from mortgage banking made up around 28% of total revenues in 2021 and 35% in 2020. This is much higher than the pre-pandemic (2019) level of 17%. The refinancing activity will naturally decline in 2022 as a rising interest-rate environment will end the incentive for refinancing mortgages. The Mortgage Bankers Association expects the refinancing activity to drop by around 63% this year, as shown below.

Mortgage Bankers Association

Apart from mortgage banking income, other fee income will likely continue to grow at a normal rate this year. Considering these factors, I'm expecting non-interest income to dip by 17% year-over-year in 2022.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings Of $4.72 per Share

The reduction in non-interest income will likely be the chief driver of a dip in earnings this year. Moreover, the provision expense for loan losses will likely normalize this year after a year of substantial reversals of provisioning. I'm not expecting further reserve releases because the existing allowance level appears comfortable relative to the portfolio's credit risk. Allowances made up 1.06% of total loans, while non-performing loans made up 0.62% of total loans at the end of December 2021, as mentioned in the presentation. The double-digit loan growth will likely be the chief driver of provisioning for loan losses this year. I'm expecting the provision expense to make up around 0.16% of total loans in 2022, which is the same as the average from 2017 to 2019.

On the other hand, strong loan growth and margin expansion will likely support earnings in 2022. Overall, I am expecting Ameris Bancorp to report earnings of $4.72 per share in 2022, down 12.6% year-over-year. Despite the dip, the earnings this year will likely remain much higher than the pre-pandemic level. The following table shows my income statement estimates

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 343 505 638 655 731 Provision for loan losses 17 20 145 (35) 28 Non-interest income 118 198 447 366 303 Non-interest expense 294 472 599 560 573 Net income - Common Sh. 121 161 262 377 329 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.80 2.75 3.77 5.40 4.72 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron Variant.

Decent Total Expected Return Justifies A Buy Rating

Ameris Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 1.2% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.15 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 12.7% for 2022, which is slightly below the five-year average of 15.9%. ABCB does not change its dividend level often. In fact, the company has maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.15 per share since the third quarter of 2019. Therefore, I'm not expecting a dividend hike this year despite the low payout ratio.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Ameris Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.78 in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 20.7 24.7 23.7 26.2 Average Market Price ($) 49.8 38.5 28.7 50.4 Historical P/TB 2.41x 1.56x 1.21x 1.92x 1.78x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $30.30 gives a target price of $53.90 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 6.1% upside from the February 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.58x 1.68x 1.78x 1.88x 1.98x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 30.3 30.3 30.3 30.3 30.3 Target Price ($) 47.8 50.8 53.9 56.9 59.9 Market Price ($) 50.8 50.8 50.8 50.8 50.8 Upside/(Downside) (5.9)% 0.1% 6.1% 12.0% 18.0% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.2x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.80 2.75 3.77 5.40 Average Market Price ($) 49.8 38.5 28.7 50.4 Historical P/E 17.8x 14.0x 7.6x 9.3x 12.2x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.72 gives a target price of $57.50 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 13.3% upside from the February 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.2x 11.2x 12.2x 13.2x 14.2x EPS 2022 ($) 4.72 4.72 4.72 4.72 4.72 Target Price ($) 48.1 52.8 57.5 62.2 67.0 Market Price ($) 50.8 50.8 50.8 50.8 50.8 Upside/(Downside) (5.3)% 4.0% 13.3% 22.6% 31.9% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $55.70, which implies a 9.7% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 10.9%. Hence, I'm adopting a buy rating on Ameris Bancorp.