DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Isn't This The Exact Thing That Everyone Hates Right Now?

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is to telecom carriers as the Wintel alliance was to mainframe manufacturers: Very bad news. As an enterprise customer, the more you use Twilio software to create, manage and route calls and other forms of messaging, the less you need proprietary hooks and services provided by your not very friendly neighborhood telco and/or their sharp-suited reseller buddies. And that means that as an enterprise customer? You really want to use more Twilio software, because literally nobody likes dealing with Big Telco or Lil' Reseller.

Unlike a lot of other cloud software companies, Twilio never really got the memo about cash flow, which is to say, it's supposed to be something you get from customers, not from shareholders. The company is in essence a giant conduit by which shareholders have fire-hosed Big Telco with money in order to ruin Big Telco's life by deflating the margins on the, ahem, "value-added" messaging services that the Old Men In Suits love so much to sell to you.

This is TWLO's business model:

1 - Get money from other people. Shareholders, lenders, whatever. Not customers. Oh, and, not just money but, you know, a lot of money.

2 - Pay developers to build software.

3 - Fund marketing programs to persuade customers' developers to want to use TWLO software instead of paying Big Telco.

4 - Grow revenue, a lot.

5 - See (1).

This is fine as long as investors know the game and are happy with it. In the late 1990s, this was very fine - it's how Amazon got its start, and Salesforce.com (CRM) the same. And in the post-2009 era, it's been fine. Because in each period, money has been free and plentiful, so it's been better to be an enfant terrible kind of vendor than an incumbent with a position to protect. Unless you are called Apple of course.

But of late, we have all been told, this is all changing. Cash flow shall be king and EPS-negative tech stocks shalt be banished to the woodshed whence they came. And in many of our articles recently you've seen us saying, well, this is to misunderstand much tech these days, which might be EPS negative due to stock-based comp, but it's cash-generative if you care to look, so it doesn't need money, so it doesn't matter as much what the cost of money is. (Some other time we'll walk through the real reason rates and asset purchase tightening is a problem, and that in our view is potential structural reduction in hedge fund leverage, but that's not for today). See for instance our recent note on cash flow positive, high growth Datadog (DDOG).

Twilio, though, is cash flow negative, EPS negative, EBITDA negative, revenue growth is slowing ... you name it. But the power of chart logic won out after hours today. The beat-down recently, to the 0.786 retracement of the big recent run-up, reversed after hours.

Here are the numbers.

TWLO Financials (Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Koyfin, Cestrian Analysis)

Valuation:

TWLO Valuation Analysis (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Koyfin, Cestrian Analysis)

And two stock charts for you. The first is in the larger degree and we think it means the stock can keep moving up. You can open a full-page chart, here.

TWLO Stock Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

The second says you should exercise come caution short term. This is a daily chart showing the moves up, down and up again since the January lows.

TWLO Stock Chart II (Barchart, Cestrian Analysis)

We flagged live in chat in our Growth Investor Pro service that this could form a local high, because the spike high after-hours was fully a 1.618 extension of the Wave 1 formed in recent days off the lows. That's a peak Wave 3 level. So we wouldn't be surprised to see TWLO come off the boil somewhat in the coming days.

Rating? Long term - we can't resist the chart - we're at Buy. Short term? There's probably a better moment to add or open a new position.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 9 February 2022.