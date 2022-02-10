InfinitumProdux/iStock via Getty Images

Two months ago, junior dry bulk shipper OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) managed to stage an impressive momentum rally at its Nasdaq trading debut. Shares peaked at $12.09 on November 30 but subsequently retreated by more than 80% to close the year just slightly above $2.

Things got worse after OceanPal filed a Form F-1 registration statement with the SEC on January 12 disclosing its intent to raise new capital at a fraction of estimated net asset value ("NAV") per share.

In addition, insiders were looking to sell their entire holdings, including an 18.2% stake owned by Semiramis Paliou, CEO of former parent Diana Shipping (DSX).

During the nine days it took the SEC to declare the registration statement effective, shares dropped by another 40%+ to $1.18.

On January 21, OceanPal announced the pricing of an aggregate 16.2 million units at a price of $0.77 per unit with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and a five-year warrant sweetener which is immediately exercisable at a price of $0.77 per share.

With the offering pricing deeply in the hole and issuance of potentially highly-dilutive warrant sweeteners on top, shares took another dive and finished the session down 52% at just $0.56 and have continued to slide basically each day since then likely due to ongoing selling by Semiramis Paliou as the offering did not generate sufficient investor interest to dispose of her entire stake in OceanPal.

The offering resulted in outstanding common shares to almost triple from 8.8 million to 24.4 million while at same time reducing estimated NAV per share by approximately 55% to $2.19:

Company SEC-Filings, Compass Maritime

After the massive decline, shares are currently changing hands at an 80%+ discount to NAV.

Quite frankly, I can't blame market participants given the outrageous offering terms and very real risk of further, substantial dilution from $10 million in Series C Convertible Preferred Stock ("the Series C Preferreds") issued to former parent Diana Shipping as partial compensation for assigning three of its oldest dry bulk vessels to OceanPal.

The Series C Preferreds are convertible into common shares at Diana Shipping's option commencing upon the first anniversary of the original issue date, at a conversion price equal to the lesser of $6.50 and the 10-trading day trailing VWAP of OceanPal's common shares.

Assuming the shares continue to trade around $0.40 on November 30, Diana Shipping would be able to convert the Series C Preferreds into 25 million new common shares.

That said, the former parent's ability to convert is subject to an ownership blocker which prohibits Diana Shipping "from converting the Series C Preferred Shares into common shares to the extent that, as a result of such conversion, Diana Shipping (together with its affiliates) would beneficially own more than 49% of the total outstanding common shares".

But even with the ownership blocker, Diana Shipping has an incentive to short the common shares of OceanPal ahead of a potential conversion later this year to maximize both its stake in OceanPal and the remaining amount of Series C Preferreds.

To be perfectly honest, I do not expect Diana Shipping to convert anytime soon as the Series C Preferreds remain protected from additional dilution caused by potential follow-on offerings of common stock.

Also keep in mind that the company will likely be required to conduct a reverse stock split in the second half of this year or in March 2023 at the latest point, depending on the number of six-month extension periods granted by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement.

At this point, there's a decent chance that last month's offering was the kick-off to a long streak of alternating equity offerings and reverse stock splits like already witnessed at peers Globus Maritime (GLBS) and Top Ships (TOPS) in the past.

Suffice to say, long-term investors shouldn't touch this mess with a ten foot pole.

But despite all the negatives discussed above, I decided to initiate a trading position in the shares this week based on my expectations for

The ongoing selling pressure coming to an end rather sooner than later. A strong recovery in dry bulk charter rates from recent seasonal lows as already evidenced by Wednesday's 13.8% rally in the Baltic Dry Bulk Index ("BDI"). New, substantially improved charter contract announcements for the Panamax vessel "Protefs" and the Capesize carrier "Salt Lake City" which are still employed at painfully low legacy rates until the end of H1/2022.

Company's SEC Filings, Compass Maritime

The Panamax dry bulk carrier "Calipso" is already trading in the spot market. Based on current Q2 Forward Freight Agreement Rates ("FFAs"), I would expect the vessel's next charter to be fixed at a rate closer to $20,000 per day.

Bottom Line

While I would strongly advise against a long-term investment in this mess of a company, I recently initiated a trading position in the common shares based on my expectations for the ongoing selling pressure to abate sooner rather than later and a strong, near-term charter rate recovery.

Should the momentum crowd decide to take the stock for another ride, I wouldn't be surprised to see the shares rally by 50% and more.

On the flip side, further selling pressure or another equity raise could easily result in the shares dropping to new lows. I would likely consider cutting my losses once the shares fall below the $0.30 mark.

Given the messy overall picture, only the most speculative investors should consider a rebound trade in OceanPal's common shares.