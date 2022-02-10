DarrelCamden-Smith/iStock via Getty Images

2021 was a busy year for investors in the gold space, and while the usual takeovers of developers and producers were not surprising given the market weakness, it was surprising to see the royalty/streaming space heat up. The excitement was brought on by Gold Royalty's (GROY) bid for Abitibi Royalties & Golden Valley, which helped broaden its royalty portfolio. Following this acquisition spree, GROY has set its sights on Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF), and Elemental has recommended that shareholders reject the offer. While I can understand Elemental's position on not selling out to an inferior company at an inadequate price, it's hard to argue for owning Elemental at these prices.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Karlawinda Gold Mine Operations (Elemental Royalties Presentation, Capricorn Metals)

Elemental Royalties had a productive year in 2021, with its key royalty in Australia at Karlawinda finally beginning to bring in some meaningful revenue. This was based on Capricorn Metals bringing the asset into commercial production late last year, which helped Elemental report record revenue of $1.9 million in Q3. However, just as the company was about to begin to enjoy the fruits of its labor by securing a 2% net smelter return [NSR] royalty on the asset, Gold Royalty Corporation swooped in to offer 0.27 of a GROY share for Elemental Royalties.

At the time, this translated to an equity value of C$1.78 [US$1.42] and a 37% premium to Elemental shareholders based on the December 17th closing price. The offer implied an equity value of ~US$104 million for Elemental, with the December 17th closing price being relevant given that it was the date that Gold Royalty Corporation announced its intention to pursue an offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Elemental.

Elemental Royalties Royalty Portfolio (Company Presentation)

Given Elemental's relatively small portfolio and the fact that only 3 of its assets are generating meaningful revenue (Waghnion, Karlawinda, Amancaya), I believe the offer is more than reasonable. However, this assumes that the deal was paid in cash, or mostly cash, not what I believe to be expensive GRC currency (overvalued shares), which I've discussed in previous updates on GROY. This is because while GRC has lots of assets, it is low on revenue and operating cash flow, and many of its assets aren't seeing any meaningful drilling activity at all.

Canadian Malartic Map - Gold Royalty Exposure (Gold Royalty Company Presentation)

GRC constantly prides itself on its exposure to the massive Canadian Malartic Mine, and with royalties on this asset, there's no surprise that the company trumpets this exposure. However, while one operator has the majority of dark/white meat and all the gravy, at Canadian Malartic, GRC has some of the white meat, some fat, but mostly the bones, with most of the open pits being mined out already. This means that it has a much less attractive portion of this asset's future.

The reason is that the breadwinner at Canadian Malartic appears to be East Gouldie. Gold Royalty's exposure is tied mostly to portions of Odyssey, East Malartic, Sladen/Sheehan, Jeffrey, Gouldie, Charlie, and the eastern part of the Barnat Extension. Meanwhile, though it has extensive exposure to Midway, this is subject to a 1% buyback; hence it could end up being just a 0.5% NSR royalty. If we look at the below chart, this point is clear, with this being the current mine plan for Canadian Malartic. As shown, East Gouldie (blue bars) makes up the majority of production over the next 16 years.

CM Partnership Mine Plan (CM Partnership Technical Report)

If major discoveries were being made and these zones that applied to GRC's royalties were the focus of future exploration, I would be more optimistic about GRC. However, as is clear from the recent resource update at Canadian Malartic, East Gouldie has the largest resource base and the highest grades, with East Gouldie Underground having a resource base of ~1.5 million ounces at 3.88 grams per tonne gold (M&I) and another ~6.1 million ounces at 3.07 grams per tonne gold (Inferred). This makes up roughly half of the resource base at Canadian Malartic.

Canadian Malartic Resources (Yamana Filings)

As shown above, the grades are much higher at East Gouldie, and the deposit remains open with new discoveries east of East Gouldie, so this is the main focus. The reason is that there will be significant idle capacity at the mill at Canadian Malartic when the operation goes from high-volume low-grade, which it's been focused on, to lower volume high-grade over the next two decades. The best bang per tonne mined for increasing production is the higher-grade material. Each incremental million tonnes mined from East Gouldie translates to an extra ~110,000 ounces of gold production. In comparison, each incremental million tonnes at other deposits is worth closer to ~60,000 ounces of gold.

Circling back to the recent offer and summarizing quickly, GRC is not as attractive as it's made out to be. While it has a massive portfolio of royalty assets (190+), I would argue that each asset is worth less than half of other operators. This is because many of these assets are not seeing much activity and are not likely to see any gold production in the next 5-7 years. Meanwhile, Elemental is generating revenue. Assuming the deal goes through, it would bring 62% of the Pro-forma revenue contribution to the table, but shareholders would get just 12% of the Pro-forma combined company.

Elemental Revenue Contribution/Portfolio Composition vs. GRC (Elemental Presentation)

So, if this deal values Elemental too low and is not fair, then why is Elemental not a Buy at current prices?

While I believe Elemental management has a clear argument and great point that shareholders should reject the deal, I don't see a clear argument as to why one would own Elemental at this valuation. This is because, as I've pointed out earlier, Elemental does not have a very mature portfolio and doesn't have a great pipeline, even if revenue will grow next year.

Meanwhile, Elemental's outlook is slightly degraded after one of its assets is now looking less exciting given that it's traded hands from a major operator in Equinox (EQX) to a smaller and less well-capitalized operator in Bear Creek (OTCQX:BCEKF). This doesn't mean that Elemental won't do well with Mercedes, but I think that Mercedes had a much better chance of extending its mine life and passing the 100,000-ounce mark per annum under Equinox.

As noted earlier, I believe a cash deal for Elemental would be more than fair at these prices. The issue with this offer is that it's coming in the form of inflated currency in an inferior company, so while Elemental looks fully valued at current levels, it's not undervalued when assessed from the standpoint of being bought with GRC shares. Let's take a closer look at the valuation below:

Valuation

Based on ~72 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$1.30, Elemental has a market cap of $94 million, which translates to barely 8x FY2022 revenue estimates. This is a very reasonable valuation when matched up against peers. However, on a P/NAV basis, the valuation is less compelling, in my view. This is because, as shown in the below presentation, Elemental Royalties estimated P/NAV multiple is roughly in line with Maverix Metals (MMX) and well above the P/NAV multiple of Nomad Royalty (NSR).

Elemental Royalty Price To Sales Estimates vs. Peers (Company Presentation, S&P Capital IQ)

P/NAV Multiples - Royalty/Streaming Space (Gold Royalty Presentation, Thomson One Analytics, FactSet, Consensus NAVPS Estimates )

Before the deal was announced on December 17th, we can see that Elemental traded at a discount to Metalla (MTA) and Maverix (MMX), and only slightly above the valuation of Nomad Royalty. However, following the announcement, Elemental is up more than 20%, which would suggest it now trades at closer to 1.25x P/NAV vs. ~1.0x previously. Given that Maverix and Nomad should have a lower cost of capital than Elemental, higher liquidity, higher GEO volumes, and a much more attractive pipeline, I don't see any reason that Elemental should trade at a premium to these peers. In summary, I see the stock as fully valued here, at least short to medium-term.

But, what about another offer?

We've seen some chatter on message boards that another offer is likely, and a second suitor could enter the ring. However, I don't see other suitors being as aggressive at these prices, and I would argue they're not even interested in Elemental. This is because Elemental is far too small for any large-scale royalty/streamers, and those that might be interested in its direct peer group trade at a discount to Elemental's P/NAV multiple, yet many of these companies have a much more attractive portfolio.

For this reason, the deal would not be accretive to shareholders of most junior royalty/streaming suitors. This is especially true if they match or come in above the recent GRC bid. So, I would ignore any talk of a bidding war. Whenever a takeover offer is made in this sector, there's always talk of a bidding war potentially brewing. However, bidding wars are very rare in this sector, and they typically only occur for exceptional companies/assets.

Elemental's CEO Frederick Bell and his team have built a decent portfolio, but I would not call it exceptional, and it is nowhere near as mature or as exciting as some of its peers. For this reason, I do not see this as an asset that would bring in other buyers. This means that the upside case of a big offer coming over top is less likely, which takes the upside case off the table.

This leaves the only immediate upside case for investors being that GRC comes in with a higher bid. GRC has proven that it is hungry to grow at any price, evidenced by the large premiums paid for Golden Valley and Abitibi Royalties of 86% and 22%, respectively, so I wouldn't rule out a higher bid. Having said that, I would never own a stock if the upside case was that the suitor might come over the top of its initial offer. Anything is possible, but it's not a very high probability, and the counter likely wouldn't be significantly higher to justify the risk.

In summary, Elemental shareholders have the downside of the stock re-rating closer to its peer group if the deal doesn't go through since it's being propped up by the hope of a second deal, and only limited upside in the case that GRC comes in at a higher offer. This view that there's limited upside is corroborated by the technical picture, which shows strong resistance just overhead for Elemental and no strong support until C$1.25 [US$1.00]. So, if I owned Elemental here, I would be booking profits given that I see much better value in other royalty/streaming peers.

Elemental Royalties Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

It's certainly been a great few months to be an investor in Elemental, with the stock diverging from its peers and outperforming the sector. However, with a very low likelihood of another suitor coming in, a low likelihood of a meaningfully higher offer from GRC, and it being difficult to justify the current valuation, I see this rally above US$1.30 as an opportunity to book profits. With names like Nomad Royalty trading at ~0.75x P/NAV while paying a ~2.4% dividend yield, I would view this as the most likely takeover target in the peer group if a major were to go fishing for companies vs. individual deals. Therefore, I see Nomad as a much more attractive way to get exposure to the royalty/streaming space, especially given its industry-leading growth profile.