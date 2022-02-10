Gold Shaken Not Stirred By The Fed's Move Of Rate Hikes

onlyyouqj/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The recent meeting of the FOMC laid the ground for future interest rate hikes. These rate hikes will as per usual be data driven as and when the Federal Reserve thinks it necessary. There is of course a lot of speculation as to the amount and frequency of these rate hikes. Personally, I am anticipating around four to five rate hikes this year of 25 basis points each. No doubt we will see forecasts ranging from a 50bph point rise in March to seven or eight rate hikes this year as the Fed are data driven and tend to be reactive rather than proactive.

We will need to wait and see what the figures are a monthly basis for inflation, unemployment and the economy in general, My opinion remains the same in that the feds will continue with a ‘steady as she goes’ stance. Inflationary pressures in the U.S. as measured by the consumer price index which is expected to reach 7.3% according to Bloomberg which almost guarantees a rate hike in the March meeting of the FOMC.

US Inflation Accelerating (Bloomberg.com)

This change of stance by the Fed is possibly the most influential single factor regarding gold's fortunes. These changes in monetary policy have a direct impact on the performance of the US dollar and as the US dollar is inversely linked to gold then it follows that when the dollar goes up gold goes down, and when the dollar goes down gold goes up.

The following charts show gold dropping in value after the FOMC meeting at the same time the US dollar increased in value. However, it should be noted that these movements were short lived as the US Dollar quickly receded and gold quickly recovered the gains that it had lost.

Today, we will take a quick look at the charts for the US dollar and gold and try to anticipate what it means for the gold producers by taking a look at the Goldbugs index, the HUI.

The Gold Chart

Overall, we can see the gold has been on an uptrend since August and has indeed flirted with the $850/Oz level. The oscillations have been pretty wild even though the price hasn't changed much over the last 12 months. We can also see the drop immediately after the FOMC meeting and the recovery just beginning as gold went down to the $1780/Oz level and today is trading at $1827/Oz level. This is quite encouraging as a close over $1835/Oz and followed by some consolidation would form the base for serious challenge of the old all-time highs of around $1920/Oz.

We can also glean from these charts that the technical indicators RSI, MACD and the STO are all suggesting that gold is heading for higher ground.

There is a myriad of other factors that affect gold but we will give them due consideration on another day, today I'll focus purely on the effects of monetary policy.

One Year Chart of Golds Progress (Stock charts.com)

The US Dollar Chart

The chart below clearly shows the US Dollar rallying to almost 97.5 on the back of the Fed's recent announcements. Again, this rally was short lived as the dollar quickly receded and is currently trading at 95.64 It is not a given that the US dollar will continue to rise on each and every interest rate increment. Other central bankers will require parity with the US currency in order not to lose a trading advantage and will therefore raise their own base rates to suit.

Today the buying power of the US Dollar is being eroded by inflation and as investors realize that them is a sure-fire losing position they will reallocate their funds to something that protects then from the ravages of inflation.

One Year of The US Dollars Progress (Stock charts )

HUI Gold Bugs Index Chart

The following chart depicts just what a dismal time the goal producers have endured over the last 12 months despite many of them increasing turnover and generating profits enabling them to return a dividend to investors, they remain unloved and unwanted. We can see that the gold stocks have been in a gentle upward trend since October however they support/ resistance level at 250 has been very difficult to maintain with this index oscillating both sides of the 250 level frequently. The three technical indicators that we have shown the RSI, MACD and the STO are indicating the better times are ahead for these companies.

Attractive as they are to goldbugs they do face a lot of competition from the stock market in general, crypto currencies, and from other hard assets such as silver land, and property etc. These companies have survived around 6 very hard years and as producers they've cut costs, become lean and mean and are therefore productive and profitable. As the gold price rises their profits will become very attractive to investors who are in a stock market that is trading around all-time highs. Gold producers will also become attractive to the holders of crypto currencies as their meteoric rise faces a correction. Crypto investors may now be seeking opportunities elsewhere so they could swell the ranks of those of us who can see the value in these mining companies.

One Year Of the Gold Bugs Index The (HUI) (stock charts)

It should be noted that this index peaked at a high of 630 and is presently trading 375 points or 60% lower than when this high was made in 2011. As gold pushes through its old all-time highs these stocks will begin to resolve this aberration via rapidly increasing stock prices.

Conclusion

Inflation is here to stay and is evident everywhere.

The central bankers will do too little too late and inflation will be in double digits shortly

Physical gold is an investment in a hard asset and hard assets offer us protection against the ravages of inflation.

Gold stocks are more speculative than gold but they do offer up to 3/4 times the leverage to their underlying asset in percentage terms. Given their currently profitability an investor should investigate this tiny sector of the market with the view to acquiring at least a few of the top-quality producers for both a dividend and a considerable capital gain.

For the record, I have been long physical gold and silver for a number of years and also own a portfolio of stocks in the precious metals sector.