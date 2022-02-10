Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

While relatively high Yields are common among Net Lease REITs, double-digit growth rates are not. In fact, it is rare to find any REIT growing FFO (Funds From Operations) faster than 20% annually over a 3-year period, and still offering an above-average Yield. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) accomplishes that feat, while maintaining strong balance sheet discipline. EPRT is a bona fide FROG, and the only one in the Net Lease sector.

I recently named EPRT as the best choice in the Net Lease REIT sector, based on an in-depth examination of its balance sheet, growth, dividend, and valuation metrics. I also named it in December as one of 16 REITs likely to outperform the market in 2022. Let's find out more about what makes this company tick.

Meet the company

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Essential Properties owns a portfolio of almost 1400 properties totaling 12.4 million square feet, with 297 tenants across 17 industries, in 45 U.S. states.

With a weighted average lease term of 13.9 years, less than 4% of ABR (annual base rent) is tied up in leases expiring in the next 4 years.

The company is distinguished by its strategic focus on:

... businesses that are service-oriented and experience-based, so customers must arrive in person to get what they seek. This makes the business highly resistant to e-commerce, which is essential to retail profitability in the 21st century, and this is the main thing that draws me to this company as an investor. ... profit centers that are essential to the tenants' operations. This greatly reduces turnover. ... middle market tenants that are publicly traded and have excellent credit. These opportunities are more plentiful and less competitive than higher-dollar tenants, resulting in more favorable terms for the buyer. ... sale-leaseback transactions (83% of acquisitions) where EPRT gets ownership of the building and grounds, while the customer remains in place and gains cash for growing the business.

The tenant base is highly diverse by industry and by percent of ABR.

As COO Gregg Seibert pointed out on the November earnings call,

early childhood education is our largest industry at 14.5% of ABR, closely followed by quick service at 13.2%, car washes at 12.9% and medical dental at 11.7%. We continue to view these 4 business segments as Tier 1 industries for Essential Properties.

EPRT's top 10 tenants account for 19% of ABR. EPRT management seeks to make sure no single tenant exceeds 5%.

Growth metrics

Here are the key growth metrics for Essential Properties over the past 3 years:

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021* 3-yr CAGR FFO (millions) $51.0 $82.7 $104.4 151.7 -- FFO Growth % -- 62.2 26.2 45.3 43.8 TCFO (millions) $46 $89 $99 154.7 -- TCFO Growth % -- 93.5 11.2 56.2 49.8

* Estimated based on results through Q3 2021

These are blistering growth rates. This is not too unusual for a successful young REIT, and the numbers will probably moderate. But they can moderate a long way and still be remarkable. This company is executing well, on a significant market opportunity. Note also, that EPRT continued growing both FFO and TCFO (Total Cash From Operations) right through the 2020 pandemic, while other Net Lease and retail-oriented REITs were getting hammered.

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 CAGR Share Price Feb. 7 $16.06 $28.75 $22.37 $25.26 -- Share price Gain % -- 79.0 (-22.2) 12.9 16.3 Market Cap $2.01 $2.21 $3.50 $3.10 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 9.9 58.4 (-11.4) 15.5

Investors who got in on EPRT three years ago have enjoyed total returns of over 20% per annum, but with a lot of volatility.

EPRT's consensus projected AFFO growth rate for 2022 dwarfs all other Net Lease REITs of equal or greater size, as shown here:

Small-cap Net Lease REITs Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) and Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) are also growing FFO at sizzling rates, but without the favorable balance sheet metrics maintained by EPRT.

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics for EPRT.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating Essential Properties 2.74 27% 4.5 BB+

These are rock-solid numbers. The company is not carrying any secured debt on its balance sheet, which means that their assets are 100% unencumbered. The company owes nothing on its $400 million revolving line of credit, and has no debt maturities until a $200 payment in 2024. Thereafter, there are no debt maturities in any year except 2026 and 2031, when the gulp is substantial, at over $400 million each. Weighted average debt maturity is 6.4 years at 3.11% interest.

Dividend metrics

EPRT just bumped its dividend up by 4% in December. Like all Net Lease REITs, Essential Properties offers an attractive Yield, and EPRT also sports an above-average dividend growth rate. Here are the other basic dividend metrics to keep in mind.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Safety EPRT 4.07% 6.13% 4.87 73.13 C+

The dividend score projects the YAE (Yield Actually Experienced, also known as Yield on Cost) three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the dividend growth rate remains the same.

Valuation metrics

The company trades at a very reasonable Price/FFO ratio of 18.8, well below the current REIT average of 24.5. This represents a premium of 20.7% to NAV, which is to the company's advantage. They can and should aggressively issue new shares, as doing so is accretive to NAV, lowers the company's cost of capital, and helps fuel further external growth.

Company Div. Score Div. Safety Price/FFO Premium to NAV EPRT 4.87 C+ 18.8 20.7%

Hoya Capital put it this way:

Counterintuitively, the evidence suggests that these net lease REITs are fundamentally at their best when share price valuations are slightly elevated, as measured by the share price premium to Net Asset Value. . . Higher share prices combined with lower interest rates give these REITs the "ammunition" to grow AFFO and dividends via accretive external acquisitions while depressed valuations make it difficult to fuel the external growth cycle.

Essentially, Hoya is saying that although the elevated price depresses Yield, the accretive issuance of shares leads to external growth increment that more than offsets the portion of Yield that is sacrificed. To illustrate this concept, Hoya provides this simplified picture:

Hoya Capital

What could go wrong?

According to R. Paul Drake's recent article, EPRT draws 60% of its AFFO growth from external acquisitions. This makes it vital that the company aggressively continue investing in new properties.

The company has been on a blistering acquisition pace over the past 4 quarters, adding some $895 million worth of properties, but CEO Peter Mavoides says,

. . . our future investment activity levels are likely to moderate for 3 main reasons: one, activity paused during the pandemic demand has largely been recaptured. Two, product from sellers motivated by potential changes in the tax laws should dissipate next year. And three, pandemic induced M&A activity moderates back to more normalized levels. . . when we think of moderating, it's . . . closer to the 8-quarter average looking backwards.

That trailing 8-quarter average is $182.4 million as shown below. It will be worth watching, to see if the company is able to hit that target, since Mavoides agrees that

accretive investment opportunities . . . are the predominant driver of our earnings growth.

Like Community HealthCare Trust (CHCT) in the medical sector, EPRT leverages the experience and relationships of senior management to identify acquisition opportunities. Eventually, this leverage will run out, but for the time being it seems to be serving well enough. However, any defections from the ranks of senior management could be especially costly for Essential Properties.

Interest rate increases make profitable new acquisitions more difficult for all Net Lease REITs, and like most other companies in its sector, EPRT's inflation hedging value is limited by its long leases and limited or fixed rent escalators.

Investor's bottom line

The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings have been Very Bullish on EPRT for over 6 months.

Quant ratings guru Steven Cress recently named EPRT as one of the 5 best REIT investments for 2022.

Ten of 14 Wall Street analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha Premium rate EPRT a Buy or Strong Buy. Bank of America and Mizuho recently downgraded it to Neutral, with price targets of $30 and $28, respectively. The Street and Ford Equity Research rate the company a Buy, while Zacks rates it a Hold.

Brad Thomas says this about the company in late November:

. . . if EPRT continues to trade with a ~21x multiple like it has today, the company’s shares are likely to generate a total return CAGR in the 11-12% area moving forward over the next 3 years or so.

Wall Street analyst expectations and the company's own guidance indicate they expect the company to continue growing revenue and cash flow at a double-digit pace, which is good enough for me. All the other stuff tends to take care of itself, when there is a growing stream of revenue coming in the door. I rate EPRT a Buy.

Essential Properties Realty Trust reports Q4 2021 earnings on February 16.