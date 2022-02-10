Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (4 Feb) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 02/11 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 02/10) AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 18 $139.41 1.32% 5.2% 0.46 02/28 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 52 $67.75 3.51% 6.4% 0.595 03/01 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 7 $33.90 2.36% 23.8% 0.2 02/24 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 7 $69.98 4.92% 9.7% 0.86 02/25 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5 $15.71 1.88% 11.1% 0.025 02/28 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 51 $478.32 1.35% 5.8% 1.62 03/01 Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 5 $41.67 2.11% 0.0% 0.22 02/28 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 6 $38.26 3.14% 29.2% 0.3 02/25 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 13 $375.60 1.12% 13.2% 1.05 03/01 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 20 $124.94 1.06% 2.8% 0.33 02/28 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 9 $153.51 1.95% 22.0% 0.25 03/11 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 51 $135.79 1.30% 6.0% 0.44 03/10 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 18 $97.20 1.19% 11.6% 0.29 03/01 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 11 $45.48 3.06% 8.3% 0.348 02/24 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 13 $280.27 1.60% 8.1% 1.12 03/10 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) 7 $78.61 2.54% 19.0% 0.5 02/25 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 19 $94.72 3.07% 6.5% 0.728 03/01 Ex-Div Date: 02/14 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 02/11) AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 10 $115.76 0.69% 7.9% 0.2 03/15 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 13 $94.81 1.43% 3.4% 0.34 02/28 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 12 $63.63 4.09% 3.9% 0.65 03/01 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 10 $223.53 3.47% 17.1% 1.94 03/08 AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) 5 $27.19 1.32% 0.0% 0.18 03/01 American States Water Company (AWR) 68 $88.88 1.64% 8.9% 0.365 03/01 BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 17 $104.59 2.03% 3.9% 0.53 02/23 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 7 $1552.75 0.71% 11.9% 2.75 03/04 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 26 $101.14 1.04% 7.3% 0.263 03/01 Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 11 $24.45 2.29% 18.8% 0.14 03/01 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 38 $379.87 1.00% 20.7% 0.95 03/15 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 26 $43.38 6.13% 10.9% 0.86 03/01 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 9 $38.40 1.35% 5.9% 0.13 02/28 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 16 $37.50 1.81% 8.1% 0.17 03/10 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 6 $33.17 1.81% 51.6% 0.15 02/28 International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) 13 $42.79 2.80% 13.9% 0.6 02/28 The Kroger Co. (KR) 16 $44.67 1.88% 11.6% 0.21 03/01 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8 $243.55 1.61% 10.8% 0.98 03/10 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 9 $61.99 2.66% 4.5% 0.413 03/10 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 14 $119.27 4.02% 10.4% 1.2 03/11 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 13 $113.36 2.58% 12.9% 0.73 03/01 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 9 $77.20 1.45% 11.1% 0.28 03/01 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 11 $54.04 1.48% 13.6% 0.2 02/28 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 16 $66.04 3.60% 6.1% 0.595 03/01 Ex-Div Date: 02/15 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 02/14) Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 40 $65.27 2.45% 9.7% 0.4 03/01 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 35 $138.55 4.10% 4.4% 1.42 03/10 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 8 $76.76 1.30% 12.7% 0.25 02/23 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 6 $57.31 1.95% 7.4% 0.28 02/28 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 48 $86.60 3.65% 3.0% 0.79 03/15 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 12 $23.79 2.77% 10.3% 0.165 03/09 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 21 $28.09 2.99% 5.0% 0.21 03/02 Target Corporation (TGT) 55 $211.29 1.70% 6.4% 0.9 03/10 Ex-Div Date: 02/16 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 02/15) Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 19 $29.86 3.22% 5.3% 0.24 03/17 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12 $118.42 1.69% 10.1% 0.5 03/03 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 9 $85.34 1.05% 19.4% 0.225 02/25 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 8 $50.21 2.63% 10.1% 0.33 03/10 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 20 $300.95 0.82% 9.4% 0.62 03/10 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 28 $42.45 3.20% 7.5% 0.34 03/03 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 11 $89.46 1.34% 12.6% 0.3 03/17 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 10 $71.65 2.12% 38.8% 0.38 02/24 Ex-Div Date: 02/17 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 02/16) Avista Corporation (AVA) 20 $44.32 3.97% 4.3% 0.44 03/15 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 18 $104.34 3.78% 3.0% 0.985 03/16 Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 11 $15.92 5.65% 4.1% 0.075 02/28 The Hershey Company (HSY) 13 $204.71 1.76% 7.3% 0.901 03/15 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 18 $39.65 1.41% 4.3% 0.14 03/04 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 8 $29.80 1.82% 1.8% 0.046 02/28 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8 $550.45 0.76% 29.5% 1.04 02/28 Neenah, Inc. (NP) 12 $46.58 4.08% 7.4% 0.475 03/02 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 51 $152.83 1.54% 7.7% 0.59 03/11 Park National Corporation (PRK) 5 $132.73 3.13% 1.9% 1.04 03/10 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 12 $47.40 2.87% 5.5% 0.34 02/28 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 12 $143.37 1.39% 6.6% 0.5 03/04 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 13 $217.61 1.69% 17.7% 0.92 03/08 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 47 $49.09 3.89% 5.2% 0.478 03/11 Ex-Div Date: 02/18 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 02/17) CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 6 $46.87 3.41% 8.7% 0.4 03/10 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 5 $42.62 4.69% -1.4% 0.5 03/15 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 60 $171.06 2.48% 5.9% 1.06 03/08 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 19 $73.65 1.37% 3.4% 0.253 03/08 The Southern Company (SO) 21 $67.65 3.90% 3.4% 0.66 03/07 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 8 $136.09 1.65% 14.5% 0.56 03/15 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 13 $225.06 2.70% 5.5% 1.52 03/10 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 5 $140.04 1.71% 0.0% 0.6 03/10 Ex-Div Date: 02/22 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 02/21) Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 5 $136.13 0.71% 18.6% 0.24 03/16 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 11 $22.14 1.63% 9.5% 0.09 03/23 Ex-Div Date: 02/23 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 02/22) Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 12 $254.08 0.83% 10.3% 0.53 03/10 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 10 $81.08 0.59% 4.9% 0.12 03/11 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 13 $131.31 2.01% 5.7% 0.66 03/10

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. This elegant and effective system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

By assigning quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates, we could screen for the highest-quality candidates. This week, six stocks have quality scores of 22 or higher.

We present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Only one stock is trading at a discounted valuation below the fair value range (AMGN), while three stocks are fairly valued as they are trading within the fair value range (JNJ, UPS, and WEC). The remaining stocks are overvalued according to Dividend Radar (GWW, HSY, LLY, and MSFT).

TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

All but one of this week's candidates have 3-year TTRs above 10% (the exception is AMGN) but only four of those also have 1-year TTRs that exceed their 3-year TTRs (GWW, HSY, LLY, and MSFT).

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Three candidates yield more than 2.5% (AMGN, UPS, and WEC), and two candidates have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10% (AMGN and LLY).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We haven't focused on Dividend Contender UPS before, so let's do so this week.

United Parcel Service is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight; the facilitation of international trade, and the deployment of advanced technology to manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

UPS is rated Fine (quality score 19-22):

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet based on DVK Quality Snapshots

The stock yields 2.70% at $225.06 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 5.5%. Over the past 10 years, UPS slightly underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

UPS delivered total returns of 295% versus SPY's 304%, which is a margin of 0.97-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, UPS outperformed SPY, in this case by a margin of 1.14-to-1. UPS' total returns over this period were 571% versus SPY's 501%.

Here is a chart showing UPS' dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

UPS' dividend is growing nicely but the growth is decelerating a bit. We can see this by dividend the 5-year dividend growth rate by the 10-year counterpart, 5.51 ÷ 6.97 = 0.79. A ratio below 1.00 indicates a deceleration of the dividend growth rate.

Fortunately, the company just announced a significant increase to its quarterly raises raising it by 49% to $1.52!

The company's EPS history shows a steady upward and then a huge jump in FY 2021, perhaps explaining the company's confidence to announce such a significant increase:

UPS' payout ratio of 36% is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

UPS' dividend is considered Safe and the company has plenty of room to increase its dividend!

Let's now consider UPS' valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($6.08) by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.99%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $203 based on UPS' dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $184, Morningstar's FV is $186, Simply Wall St's FV is $237, and Finbox.com's FV is $251.

My own FV estimate of UPS is $205.

The average of these six estimates is $211. Given the stock's current share price of $225.06, it would appear that UPS is trading at a premium of about 6.7%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering UPS:

Conclusion: UPS is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading about 6.7% above fair value. For stocks rated Fine, I require a discounted valuation relative to my fair value estimate. This puts my Buy Below price at is $205 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $185 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending UPS or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.