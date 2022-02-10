estivillml/iStock via Getty Images

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is a good bank in good long-term shape but in a tough near-term set-up. It’s no exaggeration to say that the Street is quite skeptical about large mergers of equals (or MOEs) and has generally taken a “show me” stance on the purported revenue and cost synergies; not an altogether unfair position given that some MOEs in the past have encountered outsized cultural integration issues and struggled to come through on the expected benefits.

I think the investment case around Umpqua right now revolves around your patience and time horizon. I think there’s double-digit long-term total annualized return potential at today’s price, but I’ve seen stocks undergoing MOEs stagnate for frustratingly long periods of time. If you’re a patient investor that doesn’t care as much about near-term performance, this may be a good opportunity, but do be aware that the Street may take some time to warm up to the long-term benefits of the deal and/or will likely do so on an unpredictable schedule.

Messy Numbers In Q4, But Basically Okay

While the MOE, announced back in October of 2021 and expected to close sometime around midyear 2022, remains the dominant theme, near-term operating performance does still matter. To that end, Umpqua had a messy fourth quarter, but one with some positive takeaways into 2022.

Normalizing some fee income items largely related to mortgage banking, pre-provision profits were a very slight miss (a fraction of a penny) relative to the Street, but with lower provisioning expense adding in some positive leverage for the bottom line.

Adjusted revenue declined 15% from the prior year and was basically flat on a sequential basis, a modest beat ($0.015/share) versus expectations. Net interest income declined less than 1% on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, a slight miss driven by a small miss on spread margin (net interest margin down 6bp qoq to 3.15%).

Fee income is where things get weird. On adjusted basis, income fell 41% yoy and rose 2% qoq, with this math adjusting for mortgage banking revenue marks (around $10M net and the bulk of the adjustments), some equity and swap losses, and a fair value adjustment to certain loans. On a year-over-year basis, Umpqua saw the loss of revenue related to Umpqua Investments (which was sold), as well as a sharp decline in mortgage banking revenue (origin and sale revenue down 72% to $23.6M from $83.4M), offset in part by a nice increase in commercial product revenue (swaps, M&A advisory, et al).

Core adjusted operating expenses declined 10% yoy and rose 1% qoq, missing by about $0.02/share. Pre-provision profits, on an adjusted core basis, declined 22% yoy and less than 2% qoq, missing by a fraction of a penny. With the steep declines in mortgage banking widely expected and Umpqua doing better than some on spread margin, it was an okay quarter.

Some Positives For 2022

Excluding the impact of PPP run-off, Umpqua saw better than 4% qoq loan growth in the quarter - marking what I believe is the strongest quarter of loan growth in the company’s history. The bank saw over $2.3B in new originations, with strength in CRE, multi-family, and mortgage, and while this strong origination did thin the pipeline a bit in the near-term, management thinks they can drive mid-to-high single-digit organic growth in 2022.

That guidance comes without further normalization in commercial line utilization; line utilization has started improving, but at 26% in Q4, it’s still well below the pre-pandemic 35% level.

Asset sensitivity is another positive going into this tightening cycle. Umpqua has slightly above average sensitivity on an “apples to apples” basis (a shock 100bp rate hike), but Umpqua also went into a lot more detail than most banks about the moving parts to their sensitivity calculations, including noting that a 10% change in deposit beta moves net interest income by 1.3% in a 100bp hike scenario.

Umpqua should have good upfront sensitivity; more than 60% of the loan book either has no rate floor or is above the rate floor, meaning that even the first rate move will help. Deposit betas are a big unknown across the sector, but Umpqua has a history of high-quality deposits, so I think the bank will do better than average during this tightening cycle.

Given the prospect of higher rates and the volume of refinancing that has taken place, I wouldn’t expect mortgage banking to grow next year, but gain on sale margin should stabilize and improve.

The Outlook

While Umpqua’s standalone prospects aren’t immaterial, the reality is the pending MOE with Columbia (COLB) is the huge driver now. It’s tough to argue either way as to whether Umpqua and Columbia will have an easier or harder time than average integrating into a cohesive whole – neither bank has done a deal like this in a long time, though Umpqua did successfully integrate Sterling many years ago (a deal that was an MOE at the time).

There are certainly some company-specific cultural drivers at Umpqua relating to high-touch service quality and delivery, and while I’m not as familiar with Columbia (I’ve followed Umpqua for a long, long time), I would imagine they have their own culture, particularly given their sizable small lending business and strong non-interest-bearing deposit base.

Given the significant potential benefits of the deal, execution is critical. Aside from a highly complementary footprint, Columbia’s strength in small business lending will pair well with Umpqua’s larger business lending operations, and there should be opportunities to expand areas like healthcare banking (Columbia) and equipment leasing (Umpqua) into each other’s markets. Enhanced scale should also help pave the way down the road for organic expansion (possibly helped by tuck-in deals) into southern California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Cost synergies are also critical to the deal. The 12.5% cost synergy target ($135M) and further savings thereafter are not overly ambitious, but still significant and will require skillful integration.

Assuming the deal goes through as contemplated, I expect mid-to-high single-digit growth in the first five years (’24-’28) following the deal and longer-term core growth in the mid-single-digits. Prior to deal close, though, I would not expect much in the way of major new cost initiatives or capital returns.

The Bottom Line

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think that the Street will maintain some skepticism about this deal until it's approved, closed, and the integration is underway. With recent large MOEs having had some early cost synergy challenges (Truist (TFC) more by choice, First Horizon (FHN) less so), it may not be until 2023 (and maybe well into 2023) before the Street really gives this deal more benefit of the doubt. And of course there are still execution risks to consider.

Based both on long-term discounted earnings and 2023 post-integration EPS run-rate, I believe Umpqua shares are undervalued below $24, and I believe the shares are priced for a long-term annualized return in the low double-digits. That’s a solid return from what I believe will emerge as a strong Pacific Northwest lender, and I think patient investors may want to consider whether it’s worth waiting out the Street’s MOE skepticism to own a piece of what looks like a strong, undervalued, commercial-focused bank franchise poised for above-average growth.