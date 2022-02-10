Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News

Thesis

The electric vehicle market has been on the rise, and we've seen more and more companies coming into the market in the previous few years. SPAC deals have provided these startups with an amazing opportunity to get listed and raise capital for their endeavors with strong backing from industry gurus. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are such two companies that started trading on NASDAQ in 2020.

Both companies had a rough 2021 riddled with controversies and consequently were forced to replace their Chief Executives after their former leaders' scandals. The companies have since done their best to alienate themselves from their founders and reestablish their market reputation. Both companies came under heavy fire during the year for 'deceptive tactics' to drive up their share price and attract funding and investments.

Nikola Corporation recently finalized its proceeding with SEC after being charged with a $125 million fine. Now, it seems to be pulling itself up to deliver a strong product in a market with massive opportunities. However, Lordstown Motors remains a topic of controversy without any visible evidence of successful operations.

Significant risks surround both stocks, but potential investors would do well to keep a close eye on Nikola and hold their positions until the end of this quarter to uncover the company's actual position. In contrast, Lordstown remains a far-stretched bet that carries more risks than rewards at this point due to its major liquidity issues and the lack of any evident progress.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Nikola Corp. is a Battery (BEV) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV) electric vehicle manufacturer which went public in June 2020. The company went public through a SPAC deal with VectoIQ Acquisition, led by former president of General Motors (GM) Europe, Stephen Girsky. The company's stock peaked at almost $66 in the same month and has declined ever since. It's currently priced at almost an all-time low of a little under $10 with a market cap of about $4 billion.

The company currently offers a single BEV commercial truck, "TRE BEV," which made its first delivery in the previous month. It plans to add the "TRE FCEV" to its product line-up in 2023 and "TWO FCEV" in 2024. Nikola recently set up its manufacturing facility in Germany under a Joint Venture with "IVECO," commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial (CNHI).

SEC Allegations

In December, the SEC slapped Nikola with a $125 million fine, payable in 2 years under 5 installments, for defrauding investors through misleading statements and misrepresentations. The settlement follows litigations filed against the company's founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Milton, that he purposely and wrongfully inflated the company's technological advancements, in-house production capabilities, hydrogen production, truck reservations and orders, financial outlook, and some other significant factors to inflate the company's stock price. Apart from the fine, these allegations have also cost Nikola a potential partnership with GM as it ditched its plan to acquire an 11% equity stake in the company.

However, after a year of controversy, the fine brings the chapter of investigatory probes to a close. The company has since maneuvered to segregate itself from its founder and iterated that it intends to seek reimbursement from Mr. Milton for the investigation-related costs and damages incurred by Nikola.

Delivery Milestones for 2022

The company made its first delivery comprising 2 BEVs to Total Transportation Services Inc. (OTCPK:TTSI) on December 22nd and heavily publicized it to rally investor confidence. The delivery was part of a larger collaboration between the two parties, including vehicle trials and a Letter of Intent (LOI) to order 100 Nikola BEV and FCEV semi-trucks. According to TTSI's Press Release, "TTSI plans for 100 zero-emission trucks, beginning with a four-track pilot of two BEVs and two FCEVs. Based on satisfactory completion of the vehicle trials and subject to TTSI obtaining certain government funding, 30 BEVs are projected to follow later in 2022, and 70 FCEVs are anticipated to start in 2023."

Nikola also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hamburg Port Authority AöR (HPA) during the inauguration of the Ulm facility, which states their joint intent to partner in two phases for delivery of up to 25 Nikola BEVs to the Port in 2022. Additionally, Heniff Transportation and Thompson Truck Centers have also placed an initial order for 10 BEVs with Nikola with the option to purchase an additional 90 upon the successful deployment of the first order.

By concluding the allegations with SEC, the management can dedicate the major portion of its time to tracking and delivering on its promises. These LOI's and orders add a measure of confidence that the company is pulling itself up from the ground and has begun a new chapter.

Can Nikola Deliver?

EU's long-term strategy to become carbon neutral by 2050 opens Nikola up to leverage a massive market of such opportunities. Accordingly, the company is expanding its Coolidge assembly facility to produce up to 2,400 trucks in 2022. Further expansion would boost the plant's capacity to 50,000 trucks a year.

In addition to the cash on Nikola's balance sheet at the end of the previous quarter, the company has a common stock equity line purchase agreement with Tumim Stone Capital LLC (Tumim) as a financing tool which, according to the company's CEO, will provide Nikola with ample liquidity to fund their current year's operational milestones. The expansion plans coupled with liquidity shine a positive light on the company's prospects.

As of now, the investor sentiment dictates Nikola's stock price, and given the above, the stock may seem like a pot of honey with a promising opportunity to invest in a rebounding growth stock. However, it's a bet that will be safer to place once the real-world results of TTSI and Heniff Transportation come forth and the company's position is much clearer.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

After its merger with a SPAC, DiamondPeak Holdings Corporation, Lordstown Motors started trading on NASDAQ. The company's main product is the all-electric "Endurance" pickup truck planned for commercial production in the third quarter of 2022. The company had a rough year in 2021 after accusations from Hindenburg Research resulted in the company's stock experiencing a steep downfall from a share price of almost $15 to a current share price of almost $3.5 and a market cap of about $730 million.

Most of the accusations targeted the founder and former Lordstown CEO Steve Burns' shady practices, who has since been replaced as the company's leader. The report has also led SEC to probe the company.

The Hindenburg Report

Hindenburg Research is a short-seller on RIDE shares that published a comprehensive report accusing the company of presenting an inflated number for its preorders and that most of the figures were ''fake and/or non-binding, representing no genuine demand.'' The report has highlighted that RIDE intended to "boost investor confidence" and attract funds and investments through this "fake" preorders figure. It further says that the company paid its supposed clients for placing these nonbinding preorders. While disputing most of the claims made by the report, Lordstown has acknowledged that the company "had made inaccurate periodic disclosures regarding pre-orders."

Uncertain Delivery Schedule

Lordstown initially announced the deliveries to be initiated by the fourth quarter of 2020; since then, the delivery dates have been pushed forward 3 times with the current announced time of the third quarter of 2022. The delay in the delivery dates may be due to multiple factors like the acquisition of the company's manufacturing facility by Foxconn or an incomplete product, as illustrated by the failed road test. In any case, the fact remains that the company has rescheduled its delivery promises multiple times. If past performance is of any indication, this doesn't bode well for the company.

Liquidity Issues

The company raised nearly $700 million in cash after its SPAC merger last year but has since burned quite a substantial amount during the year, with the latest reported balance sheet figure of almost $234 million. This is likely to be a factor in its decision to transfer its manufacturing plant to Foxconn and establish a contract manufacturing agreement. The deal has helped Lordstown raise a considerable amount of cash, but this also has long-term repercussions of the company sharing its future profits with the manufacturer.

According to the company's guidance, it expects an end of year cash balance between $150 and $180 million "inclusive of the anticipated down payment of $100 million to be made by Foxconn under the Asset Purchase Agreement." Like Nikola, Lordstown also has a $400 million equity line purchase agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global. However, according to a Bloomberg report, the actual amount received by the company is likely to be significantly below this $400 million figure.

The Bloomberg report further quotes RBC Capital Markets LLC's analyst Joseph Spak's notes, "The negatives are the dilution, a seeming indication that a traditional underwritten deal is not an option right now," wrote Spak, who rates the stock as underperform and estimates the company needs some $2.25 billion through 2025. "While this agreement helps, we believe it's not nearly enough."

Conclusion

Both the companies have had a tough year, but Nikola appears to be far ahead of the curve than Lordstown. Nikola has finalized SEC's investigations and is now moving on into the real market with a real market-disrupting product that has already made its debut. Risk-tolerant investors might be tempted to jump into the stock right now. Still, I remain neutral on the stock until the first quarter of 2022 to ascertain the viability of the company's financial outlook depending on the success of its BEVs.

In contrast, the SEC is probing Lordstown, and the company has yet to present a working product that justifies its nearly $1 billion valuations. The biggest issue faced by RIDE is that until it has a working product and the means to make the project financially viable, it remains more of a gamble than an investment, which makes me bearish on the stock.