Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. On one hand, I really enjoy the fact that it serves as a reset point for the portfolio and creates a new set of monthly expectations for the year as we attempt to predict/forecast how the portfolio will perform. This is especially important after a stellar 2021 where there was quite a bit of distortion from large special dividends.

The part I hate comes into the amount of work it takes to clean up existing Excel spreadsheets while also deciding on any new tables/charts that might add value for those who read my articles. For example, I am going to be adding a new table that shows withdrawals by John and Jane because they decided that they would like to start utilizing some of their monthly dividend income to supplement their social security payments.

I will be also be writing an article that compiles all of the results from John and Jane's Taxable and Retirement Accounts for FY-2021. This article will be a look at the portfolio from a high level overview and will examine how the dividend income has changed since I first began tracking the portfolio in 2018.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. The details below are updated for 2022.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and now only collects Social Security income as his regular source of income.

Jane officially retired at the beginning of 2021, and she is collecting Social Security as her only regular source of income.

John and Jane have decided to start taking draws from the Taxable Account and John's Traditional IRA to the tune of $1,000/month each.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. These investments primarily consist of minimal risk bonds and low-yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

The reason why I started helping John and Jane with their retirement accounts is because I was infuriated by the fees they were being charged by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic. My primary goal was to give John and Jane as much certainty in their retirement as I possibly can because this has been a constant point of stress over the last decade.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of January.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Two companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of January in the Taxable Account.

Realty Income (O)

W. P. Carey (WPC)

Realty Income

O continues to perform well and completed its acquisition of VEREIT (VER) and spinoff of Orion Office REIT (ONL) back in November. AFFO growth is targeting 9% but it is important to consider that 4% of that comes from its acquisition of VER. The remaining 5% AFFO growth is pretty solid based on historical year-over-year growth. The stock is still too expensive for me at its current price; however, investors who are looking for a rock-solid monthly income opportunity, it is still worth considering. Count me in as a buyer again when/if shares drop below $60 (but don't think that means this will happen anytime soon). The reason my target price is so low is because John and Jane hold existing positions in O in all of their accounts and a fairly substantial amount of their investment portfolio.

Realty Income - FAST Graphs - January 2022 (www.fastgraphs.com)

The dividend was increased from $.246/share per month to $.2465/share per month. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.958/share compared with the previous $2.952/share. This results in a current yield of 4.34% based on the current share price of $68.19.

W. P. Carey

We are buyers of WPC when shares fall beneath $70/share and have remained fairly strict with this price point because management has failed to substantially grow the dividend over time. There are many who would criticize my previous statement and suggest that the current dividend yield compensates for this lack of growth. I don't disagree that the higher dividend yield compensates for the lack of growth, but this is exactly the reason why I am only willing to buy shares under $70/share since this generates a yield closer to 6% (and I believe this compensates for the lack of growth risk). Compare the FAST Graphs image for WPC and O; did you notice the AFFO growth rate for O is more than double that of WPC? This also factors into the P/AFFO ratio, which is substantially higher for O because it is growing AFFO at a rate that will allow it to increase its dividend at a faster pace than WPC will be able to resulting in a similar yield on cost. Until WPC demonstrates stronger AFFO growth, I am likely to keep my sub-$70/share price point a sell point when shares are over $80/share.

W. P. Carey - FAST Graphs - February 2022 (www.fastgraphs.com)

The dividend was increased from $1.052/share per quarter to $1.055/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .3% and a new full-year payout of $4.22/share compared with the previous $4.208/share. This results in a current yield of 5.59% based on the current share price of $74.82.

Positions

The Taxable Account currently consists of 42 unique positions as of the market close on February 4, 2022. There were several purchases that took place during the month of January.

2022 - December Taxable Transaction History (www.schwab.com)

In the November Taxable Account article The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's November Taxable Account Update, we explain why shares of Mesabi Trust (MSB) that were sold in those funds were ultimately reinvested in shares of Rio Tinto (RIO) as an alternative investment in the mining sector. Here are some of the other details why we made the above purchases.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)

The share price dropped substantially during the market correction that took place in mid-January. This pushed the forward dividend yield above 7%, which represents an attractive dividend income when compared to historical yields. EVT is an excellent diversified fund and we are happy to purchase shares whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Data by YCharts

Carrier Global (CARR)

When CARR was spun-off from United Technologies (UTX), we didn't realize the amount of value the transaction would unlock. John and Jane sat tight with their existing position as the position doubled, tripled, quadrupled, and then nearly quintupled in less than 2.5 years. At the beginning of January, CARR announced it would do an additional $500 million of accelerated share buybacks on top of $1.6 billion established under its stock buyback program. For a company with a market cap of $39.72 billion, this represents 5.28% of outstanding shares. Management has been very generous with its dividend increases of 50% in 2021 and 25% on its upcoming February dividend payment. The current payout ratio of 22.4% offers plenty of room for growth.

Data by YCharts

New Residential (NRZ)

I wrote an article New Residential: MSRs Are The Potential Catalyst covering the stock in depth quite a while back and specifically discussed the increased value that comes from rising interest rates on the value of the MSRs. The article is one of the most in-depth ones I have written on an area I am quite familiar with (at my previous job I was an Analyst for Umpqua Bank and my job was to sell mortgage-backed securities). With rising interest rates coming, the recent pullback on share price represented a good opportunity to add more shares.

Data by YCharts

Equinix (EQIX)

EQIX is a phenomenal company and we are always looking to add shares any time it pulls back in price. Shares have dropped even further and we have continued to add more in February as well.

EQIX - FAST Graphs - 2022 - January (www.fastgraphs.com)

Verizon (VZ)

We are always looking to grow exposure to rock solid telecoms at the right price. VZ close to $50/share represents a great addition to the portfolio from a dividend yield standpoint.

No shares were sold in the Taxable Account during the month of January.

January Income Tracker - 2021 Vs. 2022

With large special dividends issued in 2021, we now must deal with the consequences of looking at dividend income in 2022 without them. As you might expect, monthly dividend income looks like it has dropped significantly because of the elimination of $2,500 of special dividends. This results in the Taxable Account generating an estimated average of $1,564.29/month of dividend income in 2022. This is substantially lower than the average monthly income of $1,704.23 generated in 2021.

A new item for readers to consider is the impact of draws on the Taxable Account which started in January in the amount of $1,000/month. The good news is that the portfolio generates more monthly income from dividends and distributions than John and Jane are looking to withdraw. The challenge for me is that I am used to running an account that is typically flush with cash. Therefore, I will need to be more considerate of cash balances available at a given time. This also underscores the importance of the Cash Balance table in the images below that tracks the amount of cash-on-hand.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio, even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC. (also referred to as CDI as the source below).

2022 -January - Taxable Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis. I have begun updating the chart to also reflect the dividends earned going back to January of 2018.

2022 - January - Taxable Monthly Dividend Graph (CDI) 2022 - January - Taxable Monthly Dividend Line Graph (CDI)

The table below represents all income generated in 2021 and collected/expected dividends in 2022.

2022 - January - Taxable Annual Estimate (CDI)

Below gives an extended look back at the dividend income generated from when I first began writing these articles.

2022 - January - Taxable Dividend History (CDI)

The Taxable Account balances below are from February 7th, 2022, and all previous months are taken from the end-of-month statement provided by Charles Schwab.

2022 - January - Taxable Month End Balance ((CDI))

The next image is the only new table being added to the report for 2022. As mentioned previously, this is the first year that John and Jane will begin taking withdrawals from their Taxable Account (and John's Traditional IRA). For this reason, I want to keep record of these withdrawals because they will also have an impact on the account balance in the cash balance table (after this image).

2022 - January - Taxable Withdrawals (CDI)

The next image indicates how much cash John and Jane had in their Taxable Account at the end of the month as indicated on their Charles Schwab statements.

2022 - January - Taxable Cash Balance (CDI)

There were large changes in cash at the end of 2019 and then again in 2020 (this was from the purchase of a physical asset and the sale of another) that explains why the balance fluctuated so much during this time. A lot of cash was deployed in March and April of 2020 as the pandemic caused share prices to plummet. John and Jane no longer qualify to make contributions to their Traditional or Roth IRAs, so there will also not be any funds taken from the Taxable Account to cover these contributions (which is what they typically did in the past).

The next image provides a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

The main reason for including this is to help readers understand that the key to this strategy is to accept the risk, and I personally find that this table is an excellent representation of the volatility in the account. It is important to remember that tolerance for risk can vary significantly, but John and Jane are okay with additional risk because they are focused on generating income from these stocks.

In an effort to be transparent about John and Jane's Taxable Account, I like to include an unrealized Gain/Loss summary. The numbers used are based on the closing prices from February 7th, 2022.

2022 - January - Taxable Gain-Loss Update (CDI)

When reading the yield column, it is important to understand that the dividend yield is dependent on whether or not we have received a full-year of income (this is the only way to keep it mostly accurate without requiring a lot of manual input or calculation on my part). I have updated these for the start of the year, so all yields reflected in the last column are accurate. I actually prefer this method because it will show the reduced yield of a position added part way through the year (thus reflecting an accurate benefit vs. inflated benefit).

Lastly, I wanted to include the Monthly Year-Over-Year Income Comparison to show how the Taxable Account is trending.

2022 - January - Taxable Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison (CDI)

Conclusion

It is important that I call attention to the impact that the special dividends had on the earned dividend income generated by the portfolio in 2021. This results in the tables above appearing as if the portfolio is underperforming, but if we do some basic calculations, we can see that the portfolio has grown its dividend income in a healthy and sustainable manner.

$16,382.71 of dividend income generated in 2020

$17,950.75 of dividend income generated in 2021 (excludes special dividends)

An estimated $18,771.45 of dividend income generated in 2022

This results in a dividend growth rate of 9.6% from 2020 to 2021 and an estimated 4.6% dividend growth rate from 2021 to 2022. The key difference between these two years is that the latter does not include any dividend increases announced throughout the year or additional shares bought/sold that could potentially impact the amount of income generated.

I still have a stretch goal of $20,000 of dividend income generated in 2022 because it is very possible that we will see additional special dividends issued. Even if the account does not manage to reach $20,000 of dividend income, I believe it is perfectly reasonable to believe that, with increases throughout the year, income would reach $19,000 without any special dividends issued.

I would love to hear more about what your portfolio looks like in the comments and I would love to hear about any attractive investments that might be a good fit for John and Jane's portfolio.

In John and Jane's Taxable Account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), BP (NYSE:BP), Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Altria (NYSE:MO), New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Realty Income (O), Old Republic International (ORI), Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS), Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), Ryder System (NYSE:R), Rio Tinto (RIO), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (NYSE:T), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), V.F. Corporation (VFC), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Washington Trust (NASDAQ:WASH), Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP), W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).