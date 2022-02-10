mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) has had a rough start to 2021, with shares dropping 7.31% YTD. This drop is especially surprising given the strength we have seen in the energy market with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) returning 19.33% YTD. Although NRG has underperformed, I view this as an opportunity to buy shares of a great company at a fantastic price. NRG has had a history of raising its dividend 7-9% annually, and currently has a forward yield of 3.56%, making it a favorable choice for investors seeking yield in the uncertain market environment we are in currently. My DCF models reflect this, showing 10% upside for the stock at current levels, a healthy margin of safety on top of a solid dividend yield.

Background On The Company

NRG Energy was originally founded in 1989, and operates 23,000 MW of generation capacity. The company makes its money through both electricity generation and providing energy to households/businesses. In Q3-21, 40% of NRG's revenue came from electricity it provided to homes and the other 50% of which it provided to businesses. On a state by state basis, Texas is NRG's most important operating environment with $2.635B (40%) of total revenue coming from the state. The rest of revenue is segmented out among its Eastern and Western operations.

Below is a disaggregated revenue breakdown for NRG in Q3-21:

Disaggregation of Revenues for NRG in Q3-21 (Q3-21 Earnings Report )

NRG is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is led by CEO Mauricio Gutierrez.

Impressive Financials

NRG's financials have come in nothing short than spectacular over the past year. Revenues increased to $6.61B in Q3-21, up 137.23% YoY and crushing estimates by $2.62B. This was not a one-off event either. Looking back to NRG's past earnings announcements, the company has been beating estimates on a consistent basis.

Revenue Beats NRG (Seeking Alpha Revenue Surprise Chart )

As you can see, NRG has beat revenue estimates by a large margin the past three quarters, surprising in Q1, Q2, and Q3 by 221%, 85% and 65%, respectively. This increase in revenues shows the pricing power a company like NRG has in a period of rising energy costs. Shown in the chart below are the average price of electricity (per KWH) in Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, TX.

Energy Prices per KWH in Texas (Fred Economic Data )

This decade-long chart exemplifies the rapid growth in electricity prices we have seen in Texas, NRG's largest market. I believe the top-line beats are mainly a function and display of NRG's pricing power. Being a supplier of retail electricity, the company is able to pass on costs quite easily to the consumer, helping boost margins and revenues.

Data by YCharts

Comparing from the pre-Covid period, NRG's EBITDA margin is up 27.58% and its revenues have soared, up 123.7%. But how has NRG's stock price performed?

Data by YCharts

Since the Covid-19 bottom in March 2020, NRG has significantly underperformed the broader energy sector, especially in recent months, despite posting the aforementioned record earnings.

NRG's balance sheet is its weakest link, with a total debt load of $7.94B and only $259M of cash. NRG therefore relies heavily on its cash from operating activities to service its debt, of which it has a track record of maintaining.

NRG Debt Repayment (Seeking Alpha Financials )

The chart above exemplifies NRG's consistency in paying off its debt.

The company remains liquid, however, with a current ratio of 1.21, showing its ability to service its short-term obligations.

Valuation

I believe no matter how you slice it, NRG is currently cheap. Seeking Alpha seems to agree, as the company is in its top quant rankings.

NRG Quant Rankings (Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings )

Looking at my DCF model, I believe that NRG shares have ~11% to rise from current levels.

Made by author using data from company filings and own projections (Company filings and own forecasts )

Within my model, I have assumed a 3.3x exit multiple on EBITDA of 3.81B in 2025 arriving at a terminal value (before discounting) of 12.578B. My free cash flow assumptions can be seen in the chart, and my numbers are mainly driven by my revenue forecast (which is shown below).

Created by author using own projections (Revenue forecast made by author using own judgement )

Assuming relatively similar historical margins, I derive my free cash flow forecast and subsequent valuation. My jump in free cash flow in 2022 is mainly a result of the lower number shown in 2021 (due to a one-off expense related to winter storm Uri).

In summation, my price target is $44.12, and the stock is currently trading at $39.82. This solid upside potential coupled with the company's forward yield of 3.56% makes NRG a buy at current levels.

Accommodative To Shareholders

NRG remains accommodative to shareholders, approving a $1B share repurchase program in December 2021. This will bode well for shareholders as NRG's current market cap is only $9.75B. Repurchasing ~10% of shares outstanding should help boost earnings and shareholder returns over the next few years. It also shows management's optimism about the company moving forward and its cheap valuation currently.

Improved Operating Environment

Although winter storm Uri stunted the reputation of the power sector in Texas, conditions have meaningfully improved since then. According to a Seeking Alpha news report:

The Texas grid has 15% more power generation capacity than a year ago, and for most of the latest storm, it was working with a power capacity cushion of 17K MW, enough extra electricity to power 3M homes.

The improvement in Texas's operating environment is great news for NRG as the company seeks to increase interest from retail clients and continue to be a major energy supplier in the Texas market.

Comparability To Peers / Risks

Comparability of NRG to Peers (Seeking Alpha Peers Summary)

Seeking Alpha quants, author ratings, and Wall Street analysts all list NRG as a buy or strong buy, well ahead of its peer rankings. I agree with this sentiment as no other company has been able to grow revenues at the same clip that NRG has. Couple that with the company's operating environment improving whilst maintaining healthy margins, and NRG shines amongst the rest.

The biggest risk to my rating would be a significant decline in energy costs which would flow directly to the bottom line for NRG. This would hurt margins and result in less cash to satisfy the company's long-term debt obligations. Another risk would be a speedy transition to renewables and away from NRG's core products. While this will take time in my eyes, it is definitely a risk to mention for the company as the buzz of renewables has only gotten stronger over the past few years.

Conclusion

Overall, I am optimistic about the future for NRG. The company has grown revenues at a fast clip (even when compared to pre-pandemic periods), margins have expanded, and the company remains in a healthy financial position. As energy stocks have rallied over the past few quarters, NRG has been left behind and I think the stock is poised to rally through the remainder of 2022. Electricity prices are at their highest level in a decade, and the pricing power NRG has proven over the past year is another reason to be bullish on the stock. I list shares at a buy with the potential to hit ~$44, an 11% upside opportunity on top of a solid dividend.