That's It, I'm Out. Let The Market Burn

Have you ever just wanted to toss in the towel? I think we've all had that feeling in our lives. You get tired, feel unappreciated, and you decide it's time to toss in the towel.

You may be surprised to know you're not alone, at least when it comes to the workplace:

49% of employees surveyed in Dec. 2020 - Jan. 2021 felt at least somewhat burned out.

The market is burning out a lot of investors too. They rode the 2020 crash and recovery. Many felt super intelligent and like a market-picking genius! Now 2022 has come knocking with a heavy dose of reality.

I can remember working at a regional bank, and a customer asked me point blank why I didn't do something that added value to the economy. I was taken aback by the comment. How was helping them manage their money not aiding the economy? Obviously, the bank disagreed, they paid me to do it!

The feeling of disrespect, hurt, and frustration was short-lived, but I can remember it distinctly, as it was a starting point to moving into a job I felt was more rewarding.

Now for many, the market is beating them up, but it's not just the market pummeling us with record single-day price losses - looking at you Meta Platforms (FB) - we also have to contend with record inflation levels, the market in an official correction, a government hell-bent on priorities not aligned with most Americans, and as a cherry on the top, even the gentle and kind Canadians are seeing truckers shutting down their capital and blockading their major border crossings due to governmental overreach.

The world has changed a lot in 2020-2022, my 2019 self would feel blindsided by how much things have changed. I can remember the first time I saw a stranger wearing a mask in public before it was recommended everywhere and thinking they looked strange, and everyone strapping on latex gloves because no one knew how COVID-19 spread. Now no one wears gloves, but masks have become a new fashion statement in many countries.

I just want to move onto 50 acres with my chickens, cows, and family and be left alone from governments telling me what to do and the financial news telling me the world is crashing towards doomsday.

So I'm out. Peace. Let it all burn. Come and find me if you need me.

No Really, I Don't Need The Market

Some of you might be taken aback by my ability to vanish happily because you can't. You are tied into RMDs and have to sell shares to fund them. You've built a portfolio paying you nothing and praying that your shares appreciate in value. So when a bear market comes, or a correction, it all goes poof.

I feel bad for those hardworking, diligent in saving people who spent years building up their retirement portfolio only to see it vaporize when they need it most. It's painful to see.

Whenever the market dips, we see those who make their profits off of the misery of others come riding out praising their success in gaming the market. Sadly, like a fly drawn to a bug zapper, so many investors flock to them. Trading the market is how you got into this misery, trading it more likely will not get you out of it.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

That's where you and I are different. I don't need to sell a damn thing.

Simply put, I don't need the market to be in a bull market. I don't need it to be in a bear market. I have sidestepped the entire situation concerning price movements.

The stock market is a place where I find opportunities to add to my portfolio, but like my local flea market, I don't need to keep going back if I don't want to. I can keep all I have and not sell a thing, or even have to buy anything I don't need.

Some of you are forced to go to the flea market, trying to sell your goods and wares to pay for your retirement, sometimes having to take terrible prices to get the money you need.

Which sounds better? To be dependent on the whims of complete strangers or free from their influence?

Join Me In Freedom

Being free of the control of others is in many respects freedom. Are you tired of being told what to do, or how much you have to pay to get something done, or whether you have to wear a mask or take a shot to be allowed in somewhere?

Some restrictions are for the common good of all, others are simply overreaching governmental choices. I won't make a call on which fall into either category. That's not my point, but my point is freedom is the removal of the control of others over your choices and destiny.

When I can walk away from the market, no longer attend that flea market and see what you all are trying to sell me to pay your bills, I have the freedom to come and go as I choose. The flea market is not a required stop for me.

How did I get here to this place of freedom? I chose a different route. I looked at my investments like a business. My portfolio isn't a collection of collectibles I hope to resell at a higher value, but a business that must generate profits. The dividends my investments pay are the profits of my portfolio. Thus as long as these investments pay me, I can use that money however I wish. My power bill, cell phone bill, property tax, etc. can all be paid without a single share being sold.

I also hold a large swath of preferred securities. Why? They allow me more liquidity than traditional bonds but more protection than common equity. A company cannot willy-nilly cut my preferred dividends, but to get this benefit, I have limits to the upside potential of the value of my shares.

With the market abusing so many of you, it's time to change your methods to change your results. I have freedom, happiness, and no worries about the market rising or falling. Can you say the same? Be honest, it's just you and me here.

Conclusion

If you need me, I'll be outside, enjoying the sun and working my land. The market and its madness, the Canadian truckers and their government, the crashing tech stocks, and inflation can all worry about themselves for a bit. I'm going to enjoy some quiet time.

You can do the same, by changing how you invest, how you look at the market, and stop trying to play the game that others are controlling you through.

Retirement should be a time that feels freeing. Free from having to punch the work clock. Free from having to attend meetings that otherwise should be emails. Free to enjoy the sunset. Free to enjoy a round of golf in the middle of the workweek.

So many have sacrificed their freedom by following the advice of those who are "smarter" than everyone else. Finances are simple. Money in and money out. You can have the same freedom that I have.

That's it for today. I'm out. Let the market burn today if it wants.