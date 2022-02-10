Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to watch the video embedded below or listen to the podcast, if you need any clarification. Enjoy!

Rena Sherbill: Hi again everybody. Welcome back to the show. Great to have you listening with us. Hope you enjoyed last week's episode with Alan Brochstein getting us caught up on all things cannabis investing. Today really excited and thrilled to bring you my third [actually fourth! (I, II, III)] conversation with Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF).

Haven't talked to Kim in a while, but we're always kind of talking Trulieve over here. One of my favorite stocks, the first stock I bought. Kim I believe is -- and I think a lot of people believe, is a real trailblazer in the industry of navigating this strategy of going deep and not wide, which is something now many other cannabis operators talk about.

Trulieve obviously started really strong in Florida, now expanding to different territories in the States. Kim talks about that, a bunch of things to look forward to in this conversation in terms of updates on Trulieve strategies, how Kim has developed her strategy over the years. Margins, talking about margins outside of Florida. Questions about that, and how Kim answers that.

I do want to say something just kind of like to preempt any questions or critical statements that I get in terms of talking to Kim about asking her any questions about the whole case involving her husband, which happened a few months ago. And I just wanted to say that there was no restrictions on anything I asked her. I simply feel that it's not germane to any investment discussion. At this point, it hasn't shown itself to be anything that's going to affect, I think, the investment side of things.

With that, I do want to say there's a number of great Trulieve articles lately on Seeking Alpha that you can read for more information, more context, more analysis and insight about the stock. I hope you find this conversation at a find on its own, and find reason to dive deeper into the stock if you haven't. And for those following along, this video will be up soon on YouTube on Seeking Alpha.

And check out Seeking Alpha in general, because we are now live with a brand new video player on our homepage filled with all sorts of great content. So check us out adding stuff all the time. Hope everybody enjoys this conversation with Kim Rivers. Really happy to have her on the show.

Kim, welcome back to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Been a while, but really happy to have you back on the show. Thank you so much for coming on.

Kim Rivers: Oh, it's my pleasure. Thank you so much for having me.

RS: Well, it's our pleasure. And I think the pleasure of our audience who always wants to hear from Trulieve, from Kim. I think a lot of people, investors specifically look up to you as somebody in the industry that's done it, done it their way to start with and then have a lot of copycats. And I think we've been telling that story a little bit, but catch listeners up for maybe those new to the Trulieve story, and maybe those following along kind of update us with where you sit as CEO, how you see it?

KR: Yeah, it has been just an amazing journey so far, to say the least. We got our start back in 2015 with our first license win the State of Florida. And I have had the pleasure of being not only CEO, but also Chairman of the Board and also Co-Founder and so, I've been along for the ride since we were at 10 employees, and we're just crossed the 9,000-employee threshold. And as I mentioned, we started in Florida and now of course, we're a true multi state operator with 11 states and over 3.5 million square feet of cultivation and production and well over 160 stores.

So, it's been quite the journey. And we have taken a bit of a different philosophical approach as you mentioned, in it was very important for us to build a company with an eye on financial stability from the very beginning and really with a focus on building customer relationships. And we focus very, very deeply on customer loyalty and fostering and repeat customer transactions across our markets.

And we went very deep in Florida and it was very contrary to I guess the time if you will, when crooks were really in a land grab and the most common business plan was to go wide and shallow as opposed to more narrow and deep and we set out to build the company differently. And we wanted to prove out that really to have a total addressable market, you actually had to provide a true access in a market. And so we did that with Florida and with again, expanding our reach across the State of Florida and showing that we could develop a portfolio of products as well as again, relationships with customers across the state.

We have over 50% market share, which we've enjoyed since really since our founding in Florida. And it wasn't until we felt secure that we had proved out that business thesis before we really took on expansion in a meaningful way. And we certainly did that very thoughtfully. And we wanted to lead with strategy. And so we developed a hub strategy that really speaks to our ability to achieve scale and penetrate across regional hubs, given the specific requirements from state to state, which may not allow us to expand in the same way that we did in Florida and other markets.

And so, we successfully ventured into the Northeast, and then most recently, of course, with our closing of harvest in just under five months. And we expanded that portfolio into the Southwest as well. And so, we talk about the Southwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast as our key hubs and our cornerstone markets within those hubs are Florida, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

And so really, as I sit here today, again, I'm having the pleasure of leading and leading this incredible team in this incredible company. I've never been more excited in terms of our future and the foundation that we're continuing to build in this very exciting and very robust and complex industry.

RS: So, something that you mentioned in your latest investor presentation was how Trulieve is the number one MSO, the number one multi state operator in terms of cultivation and retail. You're also, I remember talking to you the first time, we were talking about how you are one of the first companies to be profitable in this space. And also speaking to your presence, your first mover advantage in Florida and how successful Trulieve has been there, talking about those high margins. And then as you mentioned kind of moving beyond that state, how are - first of all, it's a different sector that we're looking at than it was in those halcyon days of late '20. How are you thinking about it now? And as you're looking to expand, how do you keep that profitability? How do you keep those high margins as you move to expand?

KR: Yeah, so I mean, I think that again it starts and ends with the customer. And so, I think that the primary focus for us has and always will be providing the absolute best customer experience. And the reason I lead with that is because I think that if you drift away from that and we can talk about financial metrics, we can talk about profitability. But again, it really is so key to have that customer experience in mind, because that's what truly creates a durable business.

And those relationships with that customer that are, again, repeat in nature, the ability to develop deep oil relationships are 100% what will continue to make us profitable, right will continue to fuel our growth. So, I think first of all, again, having that financial discipline as a key strategy that in a muscle that we've continuously exercised is really important.

And I think that oftentimes folks make the assumption that with expansion those things are mutually exclusive. And we don't believe that to be true at all. And certainly, as part of our analysis, when we approach markets that certainly is a key component of what we look at.

And, of course, when we absorb a business like Harvest (OTCQX:HRVSF) who had some financial, it was in a very different financial position than we were and quite frankly, that's to be expected. And that's why we were able to reach a deal. And that's why we were able to close the transaction. We saw and continue to see a lot of opportunity to continue to right size that business.

Quite frankly, they had done an amazing job of getting that business back on track. And they were the first operator to have rec sales in the state of Arizona. I think a lot of folks were very surprised when their Q1 2021 results came out and then similarly in Q2 with respect to how they had substantially turned that company around. And not only from a top line perspective but also from a bottom-line perspective, there's more work to be done.

So, we know, for example, that in the markets that we operate in and having a supply chain control is very important. It's very important, again from that customer perspective, and because we're able to control the quality of the product but then of course it's also very important from a margin perspective and a profitability perspective. And so, one of our key initiatives across markets that we've acquired in 2022 will be to ensure that we've got supply chain control and expansion where appropriate in those key markets.

Certainly, Arizona is a market that you'll see investment from us in supply chain, you'll see continued branded products through branded retail, that's one of our key kind of rallying cries if you will, internally into 2022. Same in Pennsylvania, we have three different businesses that were amalgamating in Pennsylvania, right.

As a reminder, we entered that market through M&A, through a cultivation and processor, we added some retail through affiliated retail licenses. And then of course with the harvest portfolio affiliated licenses both in retail and cultivation. So, it's a bit of a three-part puzzle.

And in Pennsylvania, I was just in market in Pennsylvania yesterday, spending a whole day with that team, and so really fired up again, about what we can do there to again get branded products through branded retail. What that also does is it insulates us from external situations in each market. And it allows us to be more in control of our own fate. And again, really have a better and more robust line to that customer as we continue to develop those relationships.

So, we've got a fantastic suite of products and with both the Trulieve house of brands and the Harvest house of brands coming together. We know that our products can be properly positioned in our stores and that we'll see accelerated throughput and right now, it's really all about getting this product on shelves. So, I think that we've got a great plan. Now we just have to execute against it. And if there's one thing that this team loves to do, it's to execute.

So again, I've never been more excited in terms of how I believe we're going to be looking in the back half in 2022 as and to be fair, it is going to take, don't want to mislead folks, it's going to take a couple quarters for us to get that, because we're talking about supply chain moves here. But it's very doable. It's a very - the plan is on the board and so, we look forward to rolling it out across '22.

So, I think that we're going to surprise folks in terms of what we can prove out and what we can do at scale across multiple markets. And I don't think that it's an either or I don't think that it's a case that you either - that you can't be in multiple markets and if you are that you're sacrificing margin as kind of a point of truth. We're out to prove that wrong.

RS: So, let me ask you a question. Because you mentioned at the top, how it took Trulieve five months to close the Harvest deal. And I would say that's a real point of bragging rights, because we're looking left and right at deals that aren't going through, at deals that are ending in arbitration, and all of these kinds of misses, and things that look so promising.

And it seems to me with all this consolidation across the sector, one of the key things and something that I try to talk to a lot of people about is this merging of cultures. And it seems to me that that's something that is really, really difficult to do. And it's easy to say, yeah, we're focused on this. And yeah, we're you know, but it's quite another thing to actually actualize that. So, how do you go about that? What's your vision as CEO? And how do you ensure that that's implemented in the right ways?

KR: Yeah, and I mean, look, that's always right, a big a big consideration, and quite frankly, a risk whenever you do an acquisition. And by the way, it doesn't matter the size. So, it's a risk when we're looking at three stores in Pennsylvania as much as it is in when we're looking at a company as large as Harvest. And so, our approaches is fairly practical in nature one, which you saw from us, it's to get the dang thing closed.

Okay, folks don't like uncertainty. As humans, we're not built, most of us anyway aren't built for uncertainty. And certainly, when it comes to our careers, right, and what we're going to be doing day in and day out, and we spend so much time at work. And so, it was important. And then to create alignment along the way and folks may have heard me talk about that.

But when Steve White and I, our very first conversation around the possible transaction involved a conversation around alignment, and basically a promise to one another that if during anytime during the process, if either one of us felt that we were getting out of touch or out of alignment, and we were starting to have some difficulties which by the way can happen that's a kind of a, that can happen. And particularly when you went through diligence and you're finalizing negotiations and dealing with the DOJ, et cetera, that either one of us could call the deal.

And we just we had that agreement between the two of us. And what that did was that it encouraged over communication among our executive teams early and we were able to set tone from the top that we were collaborative, we were working together, and we were trying to bring people along with us as we move towards closing.

The second thing is, get the deal closed fast, so that then you can communicate as a single point in single organization into Q4. And Q4 is super important for us, because that's what we do all of our strategic goal setting, our budgeting process and we have our executive alignment retreat with our board. And so, I really wanted and Steve and I really wanted folks that were key employees at Harvest to really meaningfully participate and help shape the future of our combined company.

And so, being able to message that and then for them to see us put that in action, because you can talk all you want as you know, but it's really folks want to see it. And so, and then really, it's that continuation, we made sure that every single person at Harvest had a personal conversation about what the transaction meant to them, how if any changes were going to be made, what they could expect, who their point of contact was, and that happened day one. And it was a massive undertaking from a communications perspective. But it was really important.

And I mean, I think that as we sit here and look and see the success that we've had in terms of the lack of attrition across the organization, I'm really proud of our team and our combined teams, because it does take on the other side of table folks having some trust and faith that you're going to do the right thing.

And that this is a company that they're at least going to give the benefit of the doubt to, right, particularly in today's work environment and the opportunities that exist not just in cannabis, but outside of cannabis as well. And so, and then I think it's just continued communication. I was in market and this whole first part of the week, I'm back in Arizona next week, making sure that you're walking the walk, and not just talking the talk.

I'm having a series of listening sessions and dinners and whatnot. And our entire exec team is expected to do that as well. And so, I think we have to lead from the front and encourage folks to, as I say, one of our mantras is use your voice, right, make sure that communication isn't just one way, but that it's actually a true conversation between folks. And make sure that we've got the opportunity in front of folks and the goals in front of them and that they know that they're meaningful contributors to the future success of our combined company and that the future's bright, and we want them to be a part of it.

RS: In terms of your leadership style, because like, what you just said is really impressive. As an employee of a company, I think all anybody wants is to feel heard and to feel respected. And if you're going in and asking questions and enabling people to feel that way, I think as an employee, you really can't ask for much more maybe good pay, but I'm sure that's been taken care of too. What's something kind of that has served you coming into this role? Has it been your own experience that's led you to this philosophy? Has it been looking at other people? Has it been mentors? How have you kind of gotten to this point?

KR: Oh, my gosh, all of the above. Right. I mean, I think that it's really a combination. I think that look, I mean, the number one rule is, treat other people like you want to be treated. Right. And I mean, I think that I mean I literally just got off of a call before this interview. And I mean, my one thing after being in the market in the last couple of days is that we need to do a better job of utilizing talent deep within the organization.

And so, we were talking about on this particular initiative we have coming up pulling and actually putting folks in charge who are behind the counter right now at some of our stores, right. Folks that have that real customer facing experience day in and day out? How can we better right utilize their energy, their knowledge, their know how, and strategically within the organization. So, I think continuing to challenge that kind of inertia, if you will, as you become a larger organization, I'm kind of a bit anti hierarchy, I always have been.

We built this organization very flat. But the only way a flat organization works is if you have high levels of trust and high levels of cross collaboration and really high levels of communication. And so, just continuing to challenge and continuing to ask our teams, my team, what else we could be doing? And I think that, it invigorates folks there, right. So, we pulled actually a more - a store manager who's a rockstar in Maryland into a meeting ad hoc yesterday. And I mean, the energy in the room was just palpable, right.

And when she got on the line and was given us her suggestions and feedback and so, I just I think that as leaders we sometimes get into a routine or habit and so I asked myself very regularly and I learned this from a key mentor is that every couple of weeks just step back and say, okay, who different have I talked to you? Right, in the last couple of weeks, right?

Is it, am I just hearing the same voices? Am I just hearing the same input? Who different have I talked to? And if the answer is, I haven't talked to anybody different then that's a red flag and that's a light bulb. And we try to do that across our teams here.

RS: Yeah, it's like a quarterback, you want to be passing to a bunch of different receivers, you don't want to just be locked into to one person. Yeah. That makes good sense. The other thing I wanted to ask you that, that's somewhat similar I feel like and I know maybe some people that aren't familiar with you or Trulieve, especially kind of your social media presence.

In terms of saying that your public facing and focus on the customer, I feel like you really show that in terms of how public facing you are. Have you taken something from kind of customers and said, like, oh, we're doing this wrong, or we could be doing this better, and change things based on that?

KR: All the time, all the time. Like, literally all the time. I mean, it's - that's one of my favorite parts so I mean, it's so funny to be like, oh, that's so? I don't know. So, how you'd do that? And I'm like, are you kidding me? I would do this all day, every day if I could. But I can't. But I mean I think that when I sit back and I think I used to run our social media when we started with 10 employees, and I did that for probably longer than I should, but I loved it, because people will tell you if you're just willing to listen to them.

And so, there have been numerous examples across the years of folks making suggestions, customers making suggestions, and us taking that feedback and putting it into practice. And certainly, on product suggestions if they've noticed a particular issue, like maybe we have a piece of hardware that has started to drift from a quality perspective, so our ability to catch that really early and hold our vendors accountable and make sure that we're again providing that at best and highest quality product back to folks early on.

And when I can, I've told the story, but a customer suggested that we needed to provide transparency of testing, which we said, yeah, we can do that. Why don't we do that? And so, we're one of the only companies and we're for a while that testing results for every single product specific to that product are available online.

So, folks can check. And if they're looking for a particular for example, terpene compound or what have you, they can check and make sure that that product does have that requirement or no questions asked for return policy came from customers who were frustrated that this was a cash transaction and so how can they be assured that a product that is supposed to do X is doing X for them? And so, that was something that was rolled out immediately as a result of feedback.

So yeah, I mean, I would say that we are all the time looking to improve and all the time looking for customers, and are so appreciative when customers use their time and spend their time to give us feedback. So it's like I said, it's something I love to go to grand openings, I love to talk to customers, because I think that we get that genuine feedback, and we're able to authentically improve as a business.

RS: I wanted to ask you, as you talk about expanding and you've kind of owned some of the areas around Florida, if we talked about that is kind of leading to the southern part of the country. What's your take on that part of the country in terms of legalization and regulation? And what are you thinking in terms of like acceptance and progress there?

KR: Yeah, I mean, I've said I think that the southeast is a huge frontier for cannabis. And I think that it's going to follow a typical pattern that we saw in Florida, and you're starting to see that across other markets. Georgia is a great example. I mean, Alabama, looks like it's going to be coming online here soon. Mississippi, there's another attempt there, but it's coming from the legislature which is great.

So, it's going to lead with medical certainly, and that's okay. Right. I mean, I think that that's an important and really critical step. And to be blunt, there are a lot of folks out there who absolutely need cannabis. I mean, it's not an optional thing for them, they absolutely need cannabis to help and assist them in terms of quality of life and treatment while they're dealing with very serious medical conditions. So that's a Human Rights issue as far as I'm concerned. So, I think absolutely that's appropriate for states to leave there.

And then what typically happens is then folks realize that the sky hasn't fallen and it becomes just a story of a personal experience and acceptance. And as much as you want to talk at people this is the same with products and branding and everything else until someone has a first-hand experience or they know someone that has benefited and really that does more than any interview or news article or anything else that we can do.

Create fantastic products, make sure that they're consistent, give a great customer experience and start letting folks speak for legalization from inside. And that's what we see across more conservative states. I've said over and over again that cannabis is not a red or blue issue. I mean, Florida is as red as you can get. And it's one of - it's the third largest cannabis market in the country. And so, it's just a matter of time. And I'm very, very encouraged, I think that we will start to see significant change in the southeast over the next couple of years as it relates to Trulieve's presence as well as others and access to cannabis.

RS: Yeah, I would say the red and blue thing is completely like a moot point at this point with Representative Mace. And I mean, Republicans really putting the Democrats to shame in terms of what they're putting out there, which I want to ask you about. But first, I want to ask you, speaking of going medical first thoughts on Florida going rec legal?

KR: Yeah. So, in Florida as I've said a number of times, it's going to likely need to be a ballot initiative. And there's a whole process in Florida for and that's, most folks don't realize that actually medical happened before a ballot initiative in a limited way and Trulieve was actually licensed at the time that the ballot initiative for medical happened, we had, I want to say like 17 stores already open at that point.

And so, once the ballot initiative, it became clear that a ballot initiative was happening on the medical side, the legislature decided to try and get in front of that from a structural perspective and went ahead and put the laws in place in terms of how the program would be regulated prior to actually the ballot initiative passing, which is interesting. And that's a common theme in Florida in many areas, not just cannabis.

And so, what we may see and I don't have, this is just based on history is that we may see a ballot initiative coming to fruition and then the legislature deciding that they want to go ahead and begin, implementation work will begin structural work ahead of that ballot initiative. So but I think that you can't have a ballot initiative in an off cycle year.

So, at this point we're at 2024 and is what we will be looking at, and it's a big, it is a big lift. I mean, I don't want to - in Florida, it's a big state, there are a lot of signatures that have to be gotten and it is going to be a significant effort. But I think that the likelihood is that you'll see some activity on that front and there are a couple of groups that are already working. So, I think 2024 effort is or will be underway.

RS: And your thoughts about broader national legalization legislative efforts? Are you disappointed? Are you feeling like, well, this is kind of what we expected in a cynical, realistic way? Where are your thoughts in terms of all this protracted legislation? I know, I had you on like a couple years ago, talking about safe banking and how it passed the House and like, here, we still are.

KR: Yeah, I know. I know. Right? And so, what I would say is that always I feel like, especially with federal, and it's true on the state level as well, and always takes longer than we'd like it to. You know, and so I think that we're - I believe, and I believe sincerely that Congressman Perlmutter is going to go down swinging, doing everything that he possibly can and using all of his built-up political capital to attempt to get safe banking across the finish line, I believe we have a real champion there.

And I along with other folks in the industry, all the way from the smallest of operators to the largest, we just use this opportunity to say thank you to him, because he really has been a true and dedicated champion of this issue. And so I think that you can't count that out when you've got someone who kind of doesn't have anything to lose. And this is their one issue that they've got and that they're pushing for.

I think, certainly, obviously, Representative Mace helps although, that's where partisanship does come into play in terms of who's going to be able to, I guess, champion this and given the leadership construct currently. I think that there certainly is pressure as we approach kind of the midpoint of the year. I've always said that, I think it's kind of the, if it doesn't happen by midpoint of the year, I think it's going to be a challenge with this Congress.

So, I'm looking at the next five months with hope, but I'm also with a dose of realism that unfortunately, we haven't been able to get off center particularly it's just in the Senate specifically. I do think that on the positive, I'm able to put on my positive outlook on, that the level of conversation and the level of I mean, we just had Amazon yesterday through their support into the ring with respect to cannabis. We've got some larger funding support coming in for lobbying efforts as well.

And so, I think that, that's all positive, right. And that's all incremental steps in the right direction. And I think that there was a bit of over exuberance, and I think maybe a lack of understanding completely in terms of how long some of these things can take, and just sort of the political quagmire that we can find ourselves in when there are other issues, we don't - and they don't govern in a vacuum, right. It's not like they show up to work every day and cannabis is the only thing that they have to talk about. Right, unlike our business, and so, I mean that's just the reality of any sort of really sea change issue in this country. But so I'm hopefully optimistic that maybe we can see something before the midterms, but kind of remains to be seen.

RS: Are you also of the opinion, and I know that it's a double-edged sword I know, like you're not making as much money because of these regulations? I know, like, social justice, if you believe in real justice, that whole - I mean, there's many double-edged swords. But taking the kind of optimistic business perspective, there's also something to be said that the longer federal legalization takes, the better it is for companies like Trulieve as they kind of build their presence and establish operating procedure, do you think about I mean, I know that that's probably not something that you want to hang your hat on. But is it something that kind of does give you some level of comfort with this delayed regulatory picture?

KR: I mean, look, my job as CEO is to make sure that we're continuing to run our business, and that our business plan should never be dependent on a factor that we can't control, which clearly, we can't control the actions of the federal government. Not being said, I think it absolutely is a travesty that folks are still in prison over a plant that there's so much inequity that has occurred as a result of the federal government and their behavior in the past as it relates to cannabis, and that it really is an urgent issue for those reasons.

And look, again, as I said before, I mean these are Human Rights issues, and those far outweigh and outstrip any sort of financial or company issues. I mean, that's point-blank hard stop. So, Trulieve is going to be able to survive as a company. We will - that is part of what we've done for the last five years, I mean, we're going to continue to do that. And it's my responsibility to put us in the best position possible, given the current realities of our situation which we're going to continue to do.

But what I would say is that, I believe very, very wholeheartedly in a complete and diverse ecosystem for any industry, and cannabis is probably I would say more so than maybe other industries. And that requires quite frankly a landscape where not only large-scale operators can flourish, but also that we have smaller businesses, we have niche businesses, we have businesses that are single state, a couple states, and folks from all different walks of life that are leading those organizations and bringing their ideas and their objectives to the table. Because otherwise, it's going to be a very myopic industry.

And that would be a shame, particularly like I said, given this country's history as it relates to cannabis.

RS: Are you hopeful about the industry, as you see it grow in terms of kind of accepting more and being more magnanimous? How do you feel about the progress?

KR: I'm hopeful by nature. And so, and what I can say is that I mean, the conversations that I get to have with entrepreneurs and founders and folks that are working to establish businesses in this industry are incredibly inspiring. I think that, unfortunately, and look, I'm an entrepreneur at heart and have started and invested in a lot of businesses over the years. And so, when I'm talking with those, whether it's in a mentor relationship, or at a conference or what have you, when I'm talking to those businesses, I can just - their plans are solid, the businesses make sense, right.

They just hit the same roadblocks over and over again, and we don't have access to the traditional tools that I would normally advise them to utilize, and they're just not available in cannabis. Right. I can't tell a minority entrepreneur about funding potentially available with the Small Business Administration. I can't suggest certain bank funding mechanisms that would otherwise be developed, because their businesses are located in particular areas and that special tax credits or other opportunities would be available to them.

And so, there's even obviously, we talked about standardized business deductions and how one can organize their business to have a lower tax rate to be able to have to, again, utilize those dollars and harness it, invest it back into their businesses. And so, and that's what we're talking about here. I mean, we're not talking about again, and I mean, just to reiterate, no one has ever suggested that cannabis should get special treatment, or any sort of different access than any other business across this country.

I mean, we are literally just asking to be treated the same. Oh, and by the way, if you need to put an excise tax on us or something like that, okay, fine. But, open up the normal channels so that, again, this ecosystem can be created. And that's not a big company issue. Right. That's a small and midsize and diversity issue and everything else.

And so, it does get frustrating when you're reduced to kind of sound bites or you're not able to have a more robust conversation about the full picture. But I am encouraged that because there have been these delays, maybe again, on the positive is that more and more of that fullness in terms of what really the impact is, has been coming to light and hopefully is starting to resonate at it in a more specific way across the halls of Congress.

We certainly have been doing everything we can to make sure that they understand that it's - again, it's not a - this isn't a single impact issue. It affects a lot of folks and in a very, very real way.

RS: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, from the humanity level, it's just absolutely asinine, that it's still, we're still having to have this conversation.

I'm kind of switching gears a little bit, but staying on kind of a macro level. I'm just curious. When you're thinking about plans or acquisitions, do you - how much weight do you give to kind of the macro environment in terms of interest rates and things coming down the pike? Is that something that feeds into some of your decision-making strategy?

KR: I mean, cost of capital is always a consideration, consideration from where I sit certainly. But what I can say is that, when we're thinking about expansion and when we're thinking about strategic acquisitions, it's again, part of my responsibility to make sure that we're as well positioned as we possibly can be.

And thankfully, because of our financial discipline and because of our stellar balance sheet, we have been able to access different types of financing at attractive rates. And so the debt markets remained very much open to us. And we've seen those rates dramatically come down over time.

We just closed over $300 million at 8% flat with no OID, no warrants, no, no anything. And so, we're in conversations now with mid-tier banks that are very interested and would love to bank cannabis businesses. And so, some of them are considering getting in ahead of even potential federal reform.

And so, we kind of see ourselves as trying to push the envelope and being that sort of canary in the coal mine, if you will, and to lead with again, because we have been disciplined and our team has done such an amazing job over the years and putting us in this position that I can have a very specific and real conversation about credit, and our credit worthiness with a traditional financial institution and they're salivating, wanting to figure out a way to have Trulieve in their win portfolio.

So, we're going to continue to do that. And I think that going back to your question, and that puts us in a position where we are comfortable expanding. Obviously, we'll remain opportunistic.

One of the whole reasons that we developed this hub strategy is so that we can more easily and seamlessly integrate and absorb additional companies, additional acquisitions into that structure, and that we've got that leadership and that support and again that through that hub model, so that when we do decide to pull the trigger that folds in really, really nicely and we can continue to execute again on our plans in that hub, be an expanded footprint.

RS: So, speaking to the investor side of things. As I alluded to, as we've mentioned the like extreme volatility that we've seen in across the sector, everybody share price, do you think what's going to kick it back up is catalyst based? Do you think it's going to be like the banks starting to lend? Do you think it's getting close to institutional investment? Maybe an uplisting?

Or do you think it's as investors kind of get the sense and understand that announcements aren't going to save the day? It's real business, just fundamentals like in any other sector? How do you see that playing out?

KR: Yeah. I mean I think, look, I mean, again, it's been interesting to watch kind of the equity markets. And I do think that there is a significant disconnect right now, I think we all do, between fundamentals and share price. And I mean, look, I think I am the largest shareholder at Trulieve, so I get it. And I mean, I'm not happy about it either. I think that, again, it's our and my job to make sure that we're continuing to execute.

We're continuing to stay on plan and on target and doing what we said we were going to do and make sure that we're continuing to deliver from a results perspective and communicating, having transparency around what's happening in the business. We certainly have seen movement on the macro side certainly, the current makeup of our folks that are able to invest is challenging sometimes, right.

And I think that our retail investors are fantastic. And we actually love retail investors, because I think that they oftentimes understand and take the time to understand the company, and what makes us tick, and oftentimes are also customers. So, I think that that's incredibly valuable. We also, of course, don't have the benefit of necessarily large, long-standing institutions that can kind of bolster from a stability perspective, a stock.

And so, I mean that's because those folks can't invest right now because we aren't listed on a NYSE or on the NASDAQ. And so, I do think that that is a key catalyst to ease volatility in the market, for sure. I think that we're going to continue to see volatility, and it might be volatility goes both ways. That's a reminder, right. I mean, we tend to only talk about volatility when it's going one way. But right, I mean, the volatility that we saw to the positive was as a result of federal announcement or federal change.

And so, I think that as those things become real, certainly, we'll see volatility to the upside there potentially. But again, I mean, I think that until there's a fundamental shift in who can invest in our name and other names, I think you're likely going to continue to see some volatility in the space. And by the way, I continue to believe that that creates opportunity, significant opportunity for folks who are able to invest now because you are able to invest ahead of those large institutions.

And I mean, that's certainly how I've always looked at it as an individual shareholder. But I mean, you know what they say about the market and it's eventually and at some point, it will become all about fundamentals and all about results. And I will look forward to that day. And I'm confident that Trulieve will be a shining star as we're able to continue to do what we do and post our results.

RS: Yeah, I mean, I big time agree. And something I try and really champion on the podcast is, what a great opportunity we have as retail investors to get into the space right now. Do you feel like investors are paying attention to all the insider buying that's happening at Trulieve? Is that something that you get questions about?

KR: I get questions from time to time. And I think that we are again, fortunate that we've got folks within the company and who are huge believers in what we're doing and see the opportunity as well. And so, are very, very comfortable and confident in our growth trajectory. And so we will continue to look for opportunities to enter where we see them so.

RS: So, what would you say to investors that are looking at Trulieve in particular, or the cannabis sector in general, either already invested and scared and unsure or wondering if they should be invested. What are your words of advice to those investors?

KR: Yeah, I mean, I think that right - it's important to, I always tell folks this, like, zoom out, right. Zoom out and remember that when you just look at performance and true metrics over the years, I mean we went public in September of 2018, our IPO price was $6 Canadian. Okay, so and we had I think, at that point, I remember exactly, but I want to say it was like, 47, less than 50 stores, basically a Florida company and 1000 employees or something like that.

And where we are today, again, from a fundamentals' perspective in 11 states, leading market share in key markets across those states with catalysts coming with recreational use, potentially on the horizon for large parts of those populations, with an organization that has built and lead with strategy first, and continues to execute and deliver on what we say that we're going to do.

And as I said, market leader from a really every metric from a cultivation, production, retail, employees, number of SKUs, et cetera. And we're going to keep doing what we do. And ultimately, this has proven out time and time again in the markets that fundamentals matter and results matter. And ultimately, it'll catch up. And so, I know not everyone has the luxury of being able to kind of set it and forget it.

But, again, if you zoom out and you kind of think about where we started and where we are now, and if you're able to take that longer term view, I certainly again have never felt more confident about where we're headed. And I think, look, I mean, at some point, the rest of the country is going to catch up.

RS: Yeah, here's hoping, here's hoping. It definitely seems like something's got to give one way or the other. Looking at the sector kind of and the possibilities of growth, what are you most excited about in terms of this year or kind of in the near term?

KR: Yeah. I mean, I am really excited about again, our future is a combined company, and we are knee deep elbows deep into all of our integration efforts. And again, you look at a potential deal, you identify what those opportunities are, and then now we get the pleasure of rolling up our sleeves and actually doing it. And so, putting those plans into action is something that I'm super excited about into '22, because we're going to be able to see that needle move, right.

And so, that's always exciting when you have interim produce tangible results with strategic shifts. And so, as a leader that's always very empowering and for our folks, it's all it's very empowering, because they can see actually in the financial statements, how they're affecting change. So, that's exciting as we again work to get those businesses built out and again contributing the way that we know that they can contribute on a combined basis.

I'm very excited about our continued growth in our cornerstone markets. I'm also excited about the possibility of additional acquisitions as we think about opportunities into '22 and '23. So, there's lots of exciting work to be done that's very tactical and again execution based as well as again future strategic growth on the horizon.

RS: I want to ask you one question before I let you go, but I want to thank you for coming back to Seeking Alpha and sharing all the insights that you've shared. When you're leading the company, what's something that you feel like is hardest for you? Or kind of the hardest thing to get over sometimes?

KR: The hardest thing for me? Gosh, it depends on the day. I would say, managing through exponential growth is never easy. And it's a blessing, right, of course, and I wouldn't have it any other way. But certainly, this past year has been an interesting one, because we had such incredible growth going through COVID.

I mean, 26% Q-over-Q - I mean just crazy, crazy, crazy top line growth, but it affected and we had to change every aspect of how we were running our business in order to take advantage of that growth. And then it was sort of a whiplash scenario right back into sort of the realities of a business that wasn't growing at the same rate. Still growing, by the way, but coming off of that sort of big business change into a more normalized environment while dealing with the realities of the continuation of COVID.

I mean because we've all had a little bit of COVID fatigue. And so, maintaining morale, managing through, and then we have Harvest on top of that. And so, I would just say, continuing to make sure that I and our teams are continued to see - it's continuing to see the vision, continuing to remain excited and fired up about what we have ahead of us, and that we're bringing folks along and we talked about that.

But that's something that we have to work on every single day. And so, I would say the hardest is that what I lie awake about thinking is, am I doing everything that I can do as a leader, to make sure that folks are encouraged, they're inspired and that they feel and that they are truly not just that they feel, but they are truly meaningful contributors to this journey?

And just as you become a larger and larger organization, you have to make sure that you're really kind of circling back on those feedback loops on a more regular basis. But, it's an exciting, exciting challenge. And like I said, I feel blessed every day that I get to sit in this chair.

RS: Yeah, absolutely. I like that idea of staying aware of what the vision is in the first place. And like that, that clicking out and zooming out. I think also gives you as you mentioned before, it gives you the ability to do that good stuff. Kim, I really appreciate you coming on Seeking Alpha. Thanks so much for joining us.

KR: Yeah, thanks so much for the invite, and I look forward to talking to you again soon.

Thanks so much for listening to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Subscribe or follow us on Seeking Alpha, Libsyn, Apple Podcast, Spotify, or Stitcher. And we'd really appreciate it if you would leave us a review on Apple Podcasts. It helps other investors find our show and makes us feel fantastic. If you have feedback or questions, we'd love to hear from you at rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com. Thanks so much for listening and see you next time.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I'm long Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann BioSciences, The Parent Company, Ayr Wellness, and the ETF MSOS. You can subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple podcast, Spotify and Stitcher.