After the market closed on February 9th, the management team at The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) announced financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. On the whole, the company reported some rather exciting details, indicating for investors that the worst for the business is almost certainly behind it. The company boasted strong results for its streaming services and revealed that its theme parks and related assets are truly coming back to life. Unfortunately, cash flows were negative for the quarter and debt at the company increased. But that should be considered nothing more than a slight stumbling block in the grand scheme of things. For the most part, investors should be incredibly happy with recent results as the company continues to strive to create significant shareholder value just as it has for decades.

Disney's subscriber counts surprised

Disney

To me, and many investors who are focused on the long-term growth prospects of the conglomerate, the real prize reported by Disney for the quarter was the massive increase in subscribers the company has on its platforms. The big increase came from its hallmark Disney+ streaming service, which saw a sequential increase relative to the final quarter of 2021 of 11.7 million subscribers on a net basis. That compares to the 7 million that analysts anticipated and increased the total number of subscribers for the company from 118.1 million to 129.8 million. Not only did we see an increase in the number of subscribers, we also experienced an increase in the average price paid per subscriber on this platform. That number came in at $4.41 per month, up from the $4.08 per month seen one quarter earlier and compared to the $4.03 per month the company reported one year ago.

Disney

To put in perspective how big of a deal this is, consider that the increase experienced over just the latest quarter, without reflecting the increase in price, would result in an extra $47.74 million in revenue per month, which translates to an extra $572.83 million annually. Keeping in mind the price increase alone, and using the most recent subscriber count the company has, the price increase would result in $42.83 million per month in extra revenue or $514.01 million in revenue each year. On an annual run-rate basis, revenue for the service should come out to about $6.87 billion.

Disney

This streaming service was not the only great development the company had. The number of subscribers for its ESPN+ service came in at 21.3 million. That represents an increase of 4.2 million in just one quarter. Not only that, the company also saw pricing rise from $4.57 per month to $5.16 per month. All in all, the run rate revenue for this service should now be about $1.32 billion. And we also experienced an increase when it came to Hulu. According to management, subscriber counts increased by 1.5 million, climbing from 43.8 million to 43.5 million. And average pricing grew from $19.09 per month to $19.96 per month. The run rate revenue for this should now be $10.85 billion. As a result of all of these improvements, this brings annual revenue associated with these three streaming assets up to $19.04 billion.

Disney

Walt Disney theme parks are roaring back to life

Another important item that I listed in my last article for investors to watch out for was the data surrounding the theme parks and related assets that the company has. These were hit particularly hard as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and, frankly, they are the most vulnerable trade continuance of the pandemic. Fortunately for investors, the data here was strong. In my prior article on Disney, I was able to break out the data based on Theme Park Admissions, Resorts & Vacations, and Parks & Experiences Merchandise, Food & Beverage.

Disney

According to the data, revenue associated with Theme Park Admissions came in at an impressive $2.15 billion. That represents a significant increase over the $549 million experienced one year earlier and it compares favorably to the $1.55 billion generated in the final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. Resorts & Vacations revenue, meanwhile, was $1.45 billion. That compares to the $433 million reported one year earlier and it is up from the $979 million reported just one quarter ago. As for the Parks & Experiences, Merchandise, Food & Beverage category, revenue jumped to $1.63 billion. That compares to $1.27 billion reported in the final quarter of 2021 and it's up from the $553 million generated one year ago. Due to the strong performance across the board, the entire Parks & Experiences unit for the company reported operating profits of $1.58 billion. That compares to the $1.06 billion in losses experienced in the first quarter of 2021.

A little bit of bad news

For the most part, investors should be incredibly happy with your results posted by Disney for the quarter. However, not everything was great. One item that I told investors to keep an eye out on was debt. I imagined that debt would experience some decline on a net basis during the three-month window covered. But that did not come to pass. Total debt, on a net basis, for the quarter came in at $39.69 billion. That represents an increase of $1.24 billion compared to one quarter earlier. But it is still down $1.52 billion year-over-year. The main driver here was cash flow. During the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, operating cash flow was negative to the tune of $209 million. That compares to the positive $75 million reported one year earlier. Though this is a negative, it is worth mentioning that if you adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow would have been $4.47 billion. That compares to the adjusted figure from one year ago of $2.14 billion.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I do believe that investors should be incredibly happy with what the management team at Disney just reported. There's no denying that there's some room for improvement to be made. But on the whole, things are looking great. Continued recovery in the parts of the business that were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will help to create additional value for investors. And the growth areas of the company, mostly associated with streaming, will have the potential to fuel even greater value for the company in the years to come.