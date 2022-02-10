Spin The Bottleneck: The Location Of The LNG Bottleneck Is Now Blindingly Obvious

Feb. 10, 2022 5:35 AM ETFCX, LNG, DBE, RJN, JJE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, GAZ, UGAZF13 Comments21 Likes
Craig Pirrong profile picture
Craig Pirrong
912 Followers

Summary

  • What lies between the price of a transformed and untransformed commodity? Two possible constraints: shipping and liquefaction capacity.
  • Also of note is the importance of government/regulatory bottlenecks, which may be a constraint on expansion of US LNG capacity.
  • There are also a lot of political risks in investing in anything fossil-fuel related, which is a US LNG-specific risk.

Liquid Natural Gas storage tanks and tanker, Port of Rotterdam

Eric Middelkoop/iStock via Getty Images

When playing Spin the Bottleneck with my students, I say to look at what lies between the price of a transformed and untransformed commodity to identify the bottleneck. In my earlier post on the gaping spread between European (and Asian) LNG prices and the price of US gas (which is on the margin for both destinations), I noted two possible constraints: shipping and liquefaction capacity.

Well, it ain’t shipping.

Crashing freight - Hiring an LNG ship to send a US cargo to Europe is negative for the first time

Crashing Freight (Spark Commodities)

There is a surfeit of LNG shipping capacity. So much that LNG shipping is effectively free between the US and Europe (down from $273K/day in December). Yet, the spread remains very wide. So the binding constraint is definitely liquefaction capacity, in the US in particular. Those who have the rights to that capacity - notably firms that entered into contracts with the likes of Cheniere (LNG) or Freeport (FCX) that buy gas at the US price and pay a contractually fixed liquefaction/tolling fee - are coining it. They capture the bulk of the existing spread between TTF or UK Balancing Point prices and Henry Hub. (The LNG companies are benefitting only to the extent that they reserved some of their capacity for their own trading, which is rather de minimis.)

So in the short run, liquefaction capacity is quite valuable. The question is, what will its value be over the longer term? Will current events convince enough financiers to provide capital for a large expansion of US capacity? Given the long gestation period of these projects, it is a hard issue for banks and equity to analyze.

One thing to note. Another thing I discuss extensively in my classes is the importance of government/regulatory bottlenecks. Such bottlenecks may be a constraint on expansion of US LNG capacity. Many of the projects under development do not have the requisite federal permits. The Biden administration is unlikely to grant more. Thus, like taxicab medallions in NYC, existing permits likely have a substantial scarcity value - thanks to a government-created bottleneck.

This has interesting implications for financing of US LNG projects. Financiers of a given project face less risk of a glut of capacity coming on-line in a few years, and this should make them more willing to finance already permitted projects. But, of course, they are taking on political risk by doing so: might a new administration change course post 2024? Or might political pressure induce a change in course by the current administration? There are already a lot of political risks in investing in anything fossil-fuel related (attributable to climate hysteria). This is a US LNG-specific risk.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Craig Pirrong profile picture
Craig Pirrong
912 Followers
Dr Pirrong is Professor of Finance, and Energy Markets Director for the Global Energy Management Institute at the Bauer College of Business of the University of Houston. He was previously Watson Family Professor of Commodity and Financial Risk Management at Oklahoma State University, and a faculty member at the University of Michigan, the University of Chicago, and Washington University. Professor Pirrong's research focuses on the organization of financial exchanges, derivatives clearing, competition between exchanges, commodity markets, derivatives market manipulation, the relation between market fundamentals and commodity price dynamics, and the implications of this relation for the pricing of commodity derivatives. He has published 30 articles in professional publications, is the author of three books, and has consulted widely, primarily on commodity and market manipulation-related issues. He holds a Ph.D. in business economics from the University of Chicago.
Follow
13 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.