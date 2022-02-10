Lordn/iStock via Getty Images

The personal hygiene and beauty market is a large and important one. How we look and how we smell, how clean we are, can have a major impact on others’ perceptions of us. It also can have an impact on our own perceptions and feelings about ourselves. One company dedicated to helping people smell their best is Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR). Despite experiencing some pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this enterprise has returned to growth and is performing quite well. The overall risk to the enterprise is, at the moment, quite low. But this does not mean the business makes for a compelling opportunity. In the long run, I suspect the company will do well for itself. But shares are priced high enough today that they are probably overvalued or close to it.

A play on fragrance

Today, Inter Parfums operates as a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of various fragrances and fragrance-related products. For the most part, the company focuses on making and selling prestige brands as opposed to the mass market discount products that some gravitate to. To demonstrate just how much care the company takes in nurturing its brand, it typically launches a new fragrance ‘family’ for its brands every one or two years, with some of them coming out seasonally or periodically in the form of limited edition offerings. At this moment, the company's business model involves the sale of fragrances and fragrance-related products across two segments, each one dedicated to a specific geographic region instead of a suite of products.

The largest of these, by far, is the segment dedicated to the company's operations in Europe. For the firm's 2021 fiscal year, this particular segment accounted for 75.4% of the company's overall revenue. Brands sold here include, but are not limited to, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, and more. Though the segment is, as the name suggests, dedicated to sales in Europe, it does have some operations in a total of over 120 countries globally. The other segment is dedicated to the United States. Sales here accounted for the remaining 24.6% of the company's overall revenue. And the brands here fall under names such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, French Connection, and more.

While the company does create its own fragrances, it is not above acquiring others. In December of 2020, for instance, the company acquired a 25% ownership in Divabox's Capital, which is the owner of the Origines-parfums e-commerce platform for beauty products. It also enters into various licensing agreements. In 2021, as an example, the company renewed a license agreement with Anna Sui Corp involving the creation, development, and distribution of fragrance products through the year 2026. It also has a five-year term renewal on that arrangement. More recently, however, in December of 2021, the company announced that it had entered into a 10-year exclusive global licensing agreement with the Emanuel Ungaro brand that also carries a five-year renewal option and that involves the production and sale of home fragrance, skincare, cosmetics, and travel amenities.

Over the past several years, the financial performance achieved by Inter Parfums has been quite impressive. Between 2016 and 2019, for instance, sales expanded from $521.1 million to $713.5 million. Revenue dropped to $539 million in 2020, but preliminary data provided by management shows revenue jumping to $879.6 million during its 2021 fiscal year. Not only that, management anticipates sales to continue climbing at a nice rate. For its 2022 fiscal year, the company is already guiding sales of $975 million.

As revenue has risen, so too has profitability. Net income for the company jumped from $33.3 million in 2016 to $60.2 million in 2019. It then dropped to $38.2 million in 2020. Current guidance provided by the company calls for net income for 2021 to be around $84.1 million. And for 2022, this figure should climb to $95.2 million. Other profitability metrics have also done well. Operating cash flow has generally risen, as the chart above illustrates. It peaked at $76.5 million in 2019 before dipping to $65 million in 2020. No guidance has been provided for the 2021 or 2022 fiscal years. But if we assume the same margins the company achieved in 2019, then operating cash flow should be $94.3 million for 2021 and $104.5 million for 2022. Another important metric to consider is EBITDA. This has also increased over time, climbing from $83.2 million in 2016 to $116.9 million in 2019 before dropping to $82.2 million in 2020. Using the same approach that I did for operating cash flow, this figure should come in at about $144.1 million for 2021 and at about $159.7 million for 2022.

Taking these figures, we can price the company. Using the 2021 estimates, shares of the business are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 36.1. This falls to 31.9 if we rely on 2022 estimates. The price to operating cash flow multiple with the company is lower, hitting 32.2 if we rely on the 2021 estimates and falling to 29.1 if we rely on the 2022 estimates. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company should be 19.8. This declines to 17.9 if we rely on the 2022 figures. What has helped this particular metric is the fact that cash exceeds debt on the company's books by $182.38 million. This results in the enterprise value of the company being lower than its market capitalization. It also means incredibly low risk for investors in the near term.

To put the pricing of the company into perspective I decided to compare it to five similar firms as determined by Seeking Alpha. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 11.4 to a high of 35.8. Using our 2021 figures, Inter Parfums was the most expensive of the group. Applying the price to operating cash flow approach would result in a range of 5.3 to 20.7. Once again, our prospect is the most expensive of the firms. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was 6.9 to 335.7. On this basis, four of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Inter Parfums 36.1 32.2 19.8 BellRing Brands (BRBR) 35.8 5.3 19.3 Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) 11.4 20.7 6.9 Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) 18.0 9.1 9.3 Medifast (MED) 14.4 18.7 9.8 The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) N/A N/A 335.7

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am quite pleased with the financial performance achieved by Inter Parfums over the years. I think the company has excellent prospects to grow and to create shareholder value over the long haul. That said, shares of the business look rather pricey from the perspective of two of the three angles that I used to look at it. The other one indicates shares might be fairly valued or close to it. Because of this, I would caution investors moving forward. It is possible to buy into a great company at a mediocre or bad price. And this is one firm that might offer just that kind of outcome.