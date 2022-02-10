David McNew/Getty Images News

There appears to be a bit of headline shock out in the market concerning oil price narratives. This is causing a predicted dip in oil prices, and oil stock like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). This was predictable given that conditions were looking overbought on a technical aspect. Mix in some geopolitical games that Biden is playing to try and bring down fuel prices, and you have a new narrative in the short term. The question is how low could we go, and how long will it last. I remain bullish on oil and in turn Exxon. Be patient, and buy the dip.

How Low Could Oil Go?

If 2020/2021 has taught us anything, narrative drives price. We are seeing oil prices at highs we haven't seen since 2014. With that, comes fuel prices. One of the big political footballs just so happens to be fuel prices. Naturally, Biden is going to try to do something to stabilize fuel prices. I don't live in the US, but up here in Canada we are seeing prices across the country as high as $1.70 CAD per Litre. After converting for currency, that is about $5.00 USD per gallon. We do pay a lot more in fuel taxes here, but nonetheless, you get the point. It's STUPID high.

So what is Biden doing to try and manage gas prices to stay in favor? Easy, just bring down oil prices! There are two potential bullets in the chamber that could tank oil prices, and both are being floated out there. The first is Iran, and the second is Venezuela.

The Iran situation may appear to be a "nuclear issue" on the outside, but what it does is allow them to ship 700,000 barrels a day. The question out there, is were they already shipping these barrels out a backdoor to China/Venezuela? The answer is likely yes, but at a discount. Now they can get full market value for these barrels. Are 700,000 barrels a day enough to impact the supply issue? Slightly, but when global consumption is over 100 million barrels a day, it's not likely to make a dent. But, it's a headline.

As for Venezuela, we have seen exports increase, even with sanctions on the country. Those sanctions tanked exports from the South American country to a 77 year low in 2020. What did we see yesterday? Biden is considering a Chevron (CVX) proposal to allow them to accept and trade Venezuelan oil cargoes to recoup the unpaid debt. This is all funny timing, isn't it?

Equity Clock

So how low do we go? Well, in the very short term, I think we could see $80, maybe even $70. I won't pretend to have a perfect crystal ball, but when you move up as quickly as we have, naturally were bound to dip hard. As I write this article, we are sitting around $89 WTI which is still very healthy for the oil market. While I'm at it, so is $70! Looking above, we can see that we are in a period of seasonal weakness. As we head into March, we will head into the high point for demand, and with it comes a higher oil higher price, and this is in a normal year with normal supply and normal demand. As we are already at all-time highs for demand, with lows in inventories, and we haven't even seen the full force of the jet fuel market come back online. This means we will need to see a surge of consistent supply come onto the market to really settle the price of oil in the medium to long term.

Where Does Exxon Fit In?

Personally, I think the bullish case on oil comes from the supply side. and that's where Exxon comes in.

In previous oil cycles, we have seen the big shale players increase production as prices increase which hurts the price as we are supplying more than we are consuming. The problem is, there isn't an appetite to do this right now, nor is there the money. Looking above, we can see that even though oil is at highs not seen since 2014, CapEx is nowhere near the levels we saw then. What this means is that as of today there is no intent to drastically increase supply. Part of that can be thanks to the ESG push. What this ESG push has done, is force companies to invest to cover declines in order to maintain current production at an extremely efficient rate, which caps supply, as demand continues to increase. This will continue to drive oil prices higher in the long run.

What does that mean for Exxon? It means increased cash flows. The business is not what it was in 2014, but with prices where they were from 2010-2014, you'd expect to see high cash flows. Fast forward to today, and you can see below the change. I do think that 2022 and 2023 will produce higher cash flows than 2021 as the analysts below are less bullish on oil than I am. I do think we see $100 a barrel at some point in 2022. As Exxon sits at comfortable debt levels, this will allow them plenty of flexibility with regards to what they do with the excess cash flows.

The risk to owning Exxon here is that we do see increased supply come out of OPEC+ over the next few months. While I don't think this is likely because of similar issues with regards to appetite to invest that we are seeing here in North America, I also think the demand surge coming as COVID measures come off across the world is underestimated. Should we see another variant pop up, and demand tighten once again, we could also see an increased downside in oil prices. I'm no virologist, but given the current global appetite for more restrictions, I do not think this is likely either. But it is important to know what to look for with regards to holes in the fundamental story. Be patient, and buy the dips as I fully believe elevated oil prices are here to stay.

What Does The Price Say?

It would appear as if we are going to get a dip. I have been calling for this dip to come, the question now that we are seeing it, is how big is it going to be? If you've been an Exxon shareholder for some time, you'll know that the stock can be very volatile. We have seen the stock rally about 35% in just over a month, which is incredible. The problem is, the more parabolic it goes, the more fierce the sell-off due to overbought conditions. Today we saw the first sign of that rapid sell-off as the stock fell as much as 3%. I have two targets. $75.00 and $66.20. That would be a 9% and 20% drop from the highs respectively.

How I would play this would be having a 50% stop-in at $75.00, with some bids to rebuy somewhere in the middle, and a full stop at $66.20. What this does is secures profits near the highs, as well as protects capital from a potential collapse, while giving you a shot at catching the potential bottom in between. You can always buy the stock back lower if you do get stopped out.

Why was this predictable? Well, the relative strength index (RSI) was well over 80, and in a big way. Looking below we can see that every time we touched or breached the 80 mark, we saw a pretty steep correction. Of the 6 below, most of them ended up in a 10-15% downside move before settling. Given that we shot up so quickly, I do not think a 20% dip here is out of the question. I think it's responsible to prepare for the worst and to manage money accordingly.

No, I don't have a short position against Exxon or any energy company for that matter. I remain very bullish on oil in the long run. But that doesn't mean I don't take profits and look for dips to load back up on in the coming days. Be patient, set stops, and manage risk accordingly and you'll be shocked how much less stressed you get on red days.

Wrap-up

As you can see, there is a lot up in the air surrounding future oil prices. That narrative will likely drive prices lower in the short term, but I do believe the market will adjust and realize it will not be enough to account for the ongoing supply shortages. This will bring some short-term pain to companies like Exxon. There are two ways of playing it. Having blind faith and not looking at anything for a couple of weeks or setting stops, securing profits, and looking to buy back in at a lower price. I will be doing the latter but to each their own. I remain very bullish on the oil market, and Exxon is a great way to play it while getting paid to wait.