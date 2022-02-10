Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has taken a nasty hit to share price since February 3 after Q4 earnings came in short. EPS missed estimates by $0.15 finishing the quarter at $3.67. The stock is down more than 30% in the week following the release, wiping out $286 billion in market cap. Ouch.

The result? Meta is now trading at valuations that are lower than the bottom of the COVID crash. Price to CFO per share is sitting at an astonishing 10.9 and the PE is 15.95. It's as if everyone's new year resolution was to quit social media and take up gardening. That ain't happening, so I'm buying this sale.

A look at the numbers

Revenues rose 20% YoY and beat estimates by $230.6 million. Forward P/E and P/CF are 17.19 and 10.53, respectively, which is not quite lower than the COVID crash. This is due to lower guidance for next year including 8% less revenues than previously expected in Q1. Keep in mind this still represents a 3-11% YoY increase and that annual revenues are expected to rise 12.4% in 2022. Despite the miss, earnings rose for the quarter:

The most concerning item from the Q4 report is the operating loss of Reality Labs. The loss increased to $3.3 billion this quarter. The venture has not been profitable and is heading in the wrong way. This is my main criticism of the company. I don't like money losing ventures, but it is an optional project. It can be cut loose if needed. The company's primary revenue stream is intact.

Earnings estimates are being dramatically adjusted down, which is primarily responsible for the stock drop and I believe it is mainly caused by Reality Labs. You can see that revisions have cut estimates down across the board:

You can see that Reality Labs is taking a huge bite out of earnings. I don't like this, but this is a new business venture under development. If it succeeds it will pay off in the future. The core business operations are still working.

There's a sense of fear that revisions will continue downward. It's possible, but analysts have a good track record for the company with a 10% error margin.

I always look at cash flow. I was surprised to find how strong cash flows are. Cash from operations was up 28% on the quarter and free cash flow per share was up 32%. Not bad, for a company going bust.

Reasons to be Bearish

By now we've all heard the reasons that this drop is justified and that Meta is facing an uncertain future of headwinds. There are concerns, every company has them, but I think it is more speculation than necessary.

TikTok

Competition was mentioned in the earnings call and has been discussed by analysts since. TikTok, in particular, has caught attention because it's taking market share from Facebook, especially among young internet users. Management talked about their priority to grow the Reels business to compete with TikTok. Given Meta's resources to gain market share I'm not overly concerned about it. Meta likely won't buy out TikTok, but it has the money. Estimates have TikTok valued at about $50 billion and FB has close to that in cash now.

One item to consider, U.S. citizens are allowed to use TikTok but Chinese citizens are banned from Facebook. Chinese can't use TikTok either, but have access to a twin app, Douyin, owned by the same parent company. Imagine the market share shift that would take place if one of those two countries changed policy. Consider, which of the following is more likely to occur?

China cancels ban on TikTok

U.S. bans Facebook

U.S. bans TikTok

China cancels ban on Facebook

Users

While we're on the issue of users let's examine the big drop of users that was made an issue after the report. Monthly users increased but Daily users decreased by 0.05%. It's significant because it's the first time Facebook users have decreased. But it was inevitable.

Below is a chart that breaks down worldwide internet users. There are about 4.7 billion internet users globally. Users in China, Iran, North Korea, and Turkmenistan are banned from Facebook, so we'll remove them from the count. We're left with 3.6 billion eligible Facebook customers. Of which 53% are daily users and 80% are monthly users. These are actually very efficient numbers. Eventually Facebook was going to run out of people to add and it appears that the growth limit is being reached.

4,660 Internet users worldwide -989.8 Chinese internet users -59 Iranian internet users -0 North Korean internet users (sorry North Korea) -2 Turkmenistan internet users = 3,609 Potential customers worldwide 1,929 Daily Facebook users 2,912 Monthly Facebook users 53.4% Potential customers use Facebook daily 80.6% Potential customers use Facebook monthly

The Loss of Hong Kong

There were 5.6 million Facebook users in Hong Kong last year. With the Chinese government taking more and more control over the country it only seems inevitable that Hong Kong will lose access to Facebook. This represents 0.19% of all monthly users. Revenues would certainly suffer but it's not a major impact.

Rising Rates

Rates are on the rise and appear to already be impacting the valuations on growth technology equities. It is commonly understood that higher interest rates are negative for growth stocks because it impacts how future growth is discounted, see what Forbes has to say:

In low interest rate environments, the 'cost' of waiting for future growth to materialize is small. But when rates rise, future growth is discounted back to present value and worth less, so investors may not pay as much. -Kristin McKenna, Forbes

Meta Platforms started out as a growth tech stock but today I consider it more of a growth-value hybrid. Actually, TODAY I see it as growth at a reasonable price. That's because the company is profitable now. It has strong cash flows today. Investors are looking for strong growth from the company but, as we can see from user data, the company is maturing. It's becoming more difficult to grow at the same rates. I don't need blistering growth to make money, and neither does FB.

Share Repurchases

Believe it or not but FB has been criticized for buying back its own stock recently. That's because with the benefit of hindsight they could have bought the stock more cheaply today. I don't think management is that incompetent. I think they did not anticipate the market's overreaction to the news. They repurchased $19.18 billion of stock in Q4. I'll bet that they're buying tons of stock now, with the $48 billion they have in cash.

Return Potential

To forecast potential return from FB given these attractive valuations I compiled earnings and cash flow estimates from FAST Graphs and aggregated the data into the dot plot below. I queried the total return forecasts for a variety of price multiples based on historical normal multiples and intrinsic multiples. You can see that if the current price multiples maintain investors can still realize 10%+ CAGR per year. If multiples experience mean regression, reasonable CAGR returns can be as high as 40%.

Summary

Meta Platforms is struggling with new product development, is reaching its growth limits, and faced with stiffer competition. These unknowns are challenging, but not on par with the unknowns going into the COVID pandemic. Investors did not know how many users Facebook was going to lose as pandemic fatalities. Ad revenues and economic activity were more at risk then.

Based on current cash flows, Facebook is cheaper today than at the bottom of the COVID crash. If you missed your shot by then, you're getting a second opportunity. I won't miss it.