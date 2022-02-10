spxChrome/E+ via Getty Images

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF) finally completed the financing package for its Goose project (a part of the broader Back River project located in Canadian Nunavut). The $520 million financing package consists of senior secured debt of $225 million, gold prepay facility of $75 million, sale of a 4.15% gold stream to Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) for $125 million, and an equity financing worth $95 million.

The $225 million debt facility will be provided by Orion Mine Finance. It will bear an interest of LIBOR+5-8%, with an interest holiday until September 30, 2025 (the interests will accrue and capitalize). The principal and interest payments will be made in 20 installments, with the last one scheduled for June 30, 2030. Orion will provide also the $75 million gold prepay facility, under which, it will be entitled to receive 7,250 toz gold per quarter, over 15 quarters starting on September 30, 2025. Moreover, Orion will receive the offtake rights for 100% of Goose's gold production until 5 million toz gold are produced, 20% thereafter. Orion will be paying Sabina 99% of the prevailing spot gold prices.

The 4.15% gold stream will be purchased by Wheaton Precious Metals for an upfront payment of $125 million, paid in four equal installments during the mine construction. The ongoing payments will equal 18% of the spot gold price. However, after the cumulative value of delivered gold, minus the cumulative value of ongoing payments reaches the value of the upfront payment ($125 million), the ongoing payments will increase to 22% of the spot gold price. Wheaton will be entitled to 4.15% of Goose's gold production until 130,000 toz gold is delivered. Subsequently, the stream will be reduced to 2.15% until 200,000 toz gold is delivered, and then to 1.5% for the rest of the mine life. A detailed analysis of the gold stream from Wheaton's viewpoint can be found here.

Both Orion and Wheaton will participate also in the equity financing. Orion will purchase 72,732,692 shares for $75 million in total, and Wheaton will purchase 19,395,384 shares for $20 million in total. Moreover, Zhaojin International Mining Company has the right to maintain its 9.9% equity interest in the company. Therefore, it has 10 days to announce whether it will purchase additional shares too.

What I like about the financing package the most is the relatively low weight of the equity financing (only 18.3% of the overall sum), although Sabina had to offer very favorable overall terms to Orion (high interest rate, the gold prepayment facility, the offtake rights). Another positive is that the CAPEX was projected at $466 million, which means that the financing package provides some reserve for potential cost overruns that are quite probable in the current inflationary environment.

Goose has measured, indicated, and inferred resources of nearly 9.2 million toz gold. The reserves contain nearly 3.6 million toz gold. But these are not the final values. As can be seen in the picture below, there is huge exploration potential and the numbers will almost surely grow.

According to the March 2021 updated feasibility study, the Goose mine should be able to produce 223,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of $775/toz on average, over 15-year mine life. However, over the first 5 years, the production should average 287,000 toz gold per year. The production should be almost equally distributed between open-pit and underground mining operations. At a base-case gold price of $1,600/toz, and CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.76, the after-tax NPV (5%) equals $856 million, and the after-tax IRR equals 27.7%. At the current gold price of $1,800/toz and exchange rate of 0.8, the after-tax NPV (5%) is around $1.06 billion, and the after-tax IRR is around 30%.

Sabina has a market capitalization of $376 million. following the equity financing, it will increase to $466 million. When looking at the expected cash flows, the mine should produce 284,580 toz gold in the first year of full production. The AISC for year one wasn't provided, but it is possible to use the life of mine average of $775/toz which will also help to keep the calculations more conservative.

Out of the 284,580 toz gold produced in year one, 11,810 toz will be delivered to Wheaton Precious Metals. Using a gold price of $1,800/toz, Wheaton will pay $324/toz. Moreover, 29,000 toz will be delivered to Orion without any ongoing payments, as a part of the gold prepay facility. It means that 243,770 toz gold will be left for Sabina. Moreover, the AISC will effectively increase to $889/toz. As Orion has the offtake agreement and it will be paying 99% of the spot gold price for the delivered gold, the realized gold price will effectively decline from $1,800/toz to $1,782/toz. Attributable production of 243,770 toz gold, at an AISC of $889/toz, and gold realized gold price of $1,782/toz, lead to a cash flow of $217.7 million. The current median cash-to-operating cash flow ratio in the gold mining industry is 8.8. Using a lower value of 7, in order to be even more conservative, Sabina should reach a market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion. It means slightly more than 200% upside to the current share price (using the post-financing share count).

Conclusion

The technical picture doesn't look too good. However, there are some signs that the situation could start improving. Sabina's shares have been in a strong downtrend since the beginning of 2021. During this time, they lost approximately 2/3 of their value. But it seems that a bottom was created in the $0.95-1.00 area. Right now, the share price stands at $1.04. It is close to the resistance at $1.15. But what is more important, it is also close to the bearish trendline. If it is broken, a new bullish trend should be born.

I believe that, after the bloody 2021, Sabina offers interesting long-term value. If the gold price remains at least at $1,800/toz, and the mine construction and ramp-up go smoothly, there is a high probability for Sabina to generate more than 200% gains. Especially if the exploration of the vast district-scale Back River property continues successfully. The problem is that it is needed to wait for several more years. Probably until 2025.