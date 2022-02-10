ECB And BoE: Hawkish Surprises For All

Stadtratte/iStock via Getty Images

By Kapish Patel, CFA

The element of surprise is in the central bank policy toolkit after all.

Last week, central banks reminded us once again that the old school element of surprise still remains in the policy toolkit. Inflation is transitory, they had said - and then that message changed abruptly.

Starting with the Bank of England, it raised its base rate by 25 basis points to 0.50%, as widely expected. However, four of its nine-person committee voted for a 50bps hike, and it was announced that the £20 billion Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme (CBPS) will be wound down completely toward the end of 2023 at the earliest. Our initial observations are as follows:

While £20 billion may not seem large in absolute terms, it represents 12% of the eligible universe for the CBPS and roughly 6% of all sterling investment-grade credit.

We note that this market typically only sees about £45-50 billion in bond issuance each year. Therefore, the liquidation program could represent a roughly 20% increase in supply for investors to absorb from now until December 2023.

We know that nearly half of the portfolio is represented by Utilities, Consumer Non-Cyclicals and Telecommunications companies. Depending on the distribution of new issue supply in these sectors, we could see an even greater technical strain for this subset of the asset class.

Against that backdrop, you may wonder how the European Central Bank still managed to overshadow the BoE without announcing any policy changes. The key was in what wasn’t said. ECB President Christine Lagarde opened the door to a rate hike in 2022 by dropping previous language about the possibility of one being “unlikely.” As a result:

Risk markets sold off, and as of last Friday, markets had priced in over 50bps in rate hikes from the ECB this year alone. This scenario seems unlikely, in our view.

Aggregating net new issuance, fund flows, coupon reinvestments and the ECB’s corporate bond-buying program, we now estimate a modest net supply surplus of €3-5 billion per month. Clearly, this is less supportive than the net supply deficit of recent years, but it should be manageable, particularly as higher all-in yields ought to attract marginal buyers.

Overall, the path of least resistance for credit spreads feels wider, and we are in favor of using any material weakness to add risk to portfolios.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.