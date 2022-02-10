fpphotobank/iStock via Getty Images

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) remains one of my highest conviction plays and largest positions in my portfolio. I have already covered the company on two different occasions last year in my initial November article and my follow-up December article. I have been actively covering the stock since its 2020 IPO. Being a fan of the brand and a buyer of their products since the early 2000s, I believe the company carries an edge over the competition and has a long and successful future ahead of itself.

However, my main issue with stock was the extremely high valuation the company carried. Since its IPO, we have seen the stock being picked up by the meme crowd and soar all the way to the mid-40s, trading at incredible valuations. During this time, I have patiently waited for the market to value the company more reasonably and did enter a position once the stock hit the $20 level late last year. The deal has only gotten better since with the stock even hitting as low as $17.68 per share earlier this month.

In my previous articles, I have highlighted that aside from EagleTree Capital holding a majority stake in the company, all the issues Corsair Gaming was facing were temporary in nature and had little to do with the company's strong fundamentals. Recent events surrounding the Investor Day presentation and the last night's fourth-quarter earnings are signaling that the headwinds are expected to wind down later this year and that the sentiment might be changing. Everything had aligned and Corsair is now set up for a turnaround.

What the earnings are telling us

Last night, the much-anticipated fourth-quarter earnings were reported by Corsair after the trading session closed for the day. The stock closed the day being up more than 5% with the market anticipating positive earnings. It briefly jumped more than 10% in the after-hours trading, only to drop 5% not long after. The stock currently trades in the pre-market at the $20 level with investors seemingly having trouble making sense of the earnings.

The headlines read that the company has beaten the expected top and bottom lines, but the reality of the situation is somewhat more complicated. Non-GAAP earnings per share were expected to land at $0.25, but instead landed at $0.35 beating the analyst expectations by $0.10. Revenues landed at $510.6 million, beating the revenue estimates by $13.66 million.

Reported Revenue (Q4 Earnings)

With $1.90 billion in revenue, the company also came on top of the 2021 financial guidance which has seen the company generate $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion in revenues. However, it is worth keeping in mind that this is only after downgrading financial guidance back in Q3 of 2021.

Still, the major takeaway here from my point of view is that the company still managed to beat earnings and deliver 12% YoY revenue growth in a horrible macro-economic environment following the pandemic 2020 that had revenues grow at an extraordinary 55% YoY. This growth came despite being restrained by supply chain challenges, including the lack of availability in the retail channel of reasonably priced GPUs which curtailed the demand for new PC builds and their components.

A major downside of the Q4 earnings was the relatively disappointing financial guidance for full-year 2022. Most notably, the net revenue is expected to either stagnate or grow 10% at best. It is expected to be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion, while EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $205 million to $225 million for next year.

Financial Guidance 2022 (Q4 Earnings)

The other side of the medal is that this pretty much falls in line with already established analyst expectations, henceforth only relatively disappointing. Further to the point, already having to downgrade forward guidance for last year, it is highly likely in my view that management is lowballing next year's guidance on purpose to make sure they manage to come on top of things. Downgrading guidance two years in a row would arguably create a much worse sentiment than just delivering low-forward guidance.

One of the more exciting things that seemingly went under the radar was that the company managed to keep the direct-to-consumer revenue growth trend up. A major critique the company carries is that it is operating within a relatively low-margin business. Henceforth, doing anything to allow for margin expansion is more than welcome, and directing more revenue away from 3rd party sellers and partners is doing exactly that. As a comparison, Corsair only had 3% of revenues from direct to consumer in the pre-pandemic era.

DTC Revenue (Investor Day Presentation)

The $3.5 billion revenue estimate

Earlier in January of this year, Corsair Gaming has held its first Investor Day as a publicly-traded company. The company had used the opportunity to outline its strategy, growth opportunities, and long-term financial targets.

The investor presentation had many different interesting things and I would suggest to both existing shareholders and potential investors to watch it. Still, the most interesting takeaway from the presentation was the revenue estimate for 2025/2026. Management started sharing its internal goals of reaching $3.5 billion in revenue by 2026.

$3.5 Billion Goal (Investor Day Presentation)

Such revenue growth would mean that the company could almost double its revenues over the course of the next four years. The 85% increase over the course of the next four years if accomplished would result in a 16.5% CAGR.

Perhaps even more interesting is that the revenue growth estimates align closely with my own expectations from the December article. If margins continue to slowly expand, the $3.5 billion in revenues would make the roughly $400 million in EBIT a reality. If a 13% EBITDA margin is achieved, which seems to be in line with analyst expectations, we would see the company generating north of $450 million in EBITDA. All of that seems to fall in line with what I have described as the "realistic view" and an intrinsic value of roughly $45 per share.

It is interesting that the estimates from my DCF calculation align with both analyst estimates and financial guidance provided by management, with minor variations. In other words, nobody seems to be disputing that the company is going to get out of the troublesome phase soon. Still, the down-pressure on the stock continues as Corsair remains to be one of the highest shorted companies in the stock market, with 30.15% short interest at the time of writing of this article.

EBIT and EBITDA estimates (TIKR Terminal)

Why the stock is set for a turnaround

I have already mentioned that in my view the company carries a 100% upside potential taking into consideration the current pre-market price of $20.0 per share. The real question is, when can we expect the upside potential to play itself out? In my view, the worst days for Corsair are already behind us and the second part of 2022 could be a real value generator for the company.

Even though the major growth is expected only in 2023 and 2024, there are real reasons to believe that 2022 could turn out a whole lot better than what the company set itself up in the forward guidance. Management has already shared some light on this subject with their expectations on how the rest of the year could look.

Now there's a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the second half of '22, right? We've got Intel that's probably going to release graphics card in the middle of the year. We've got a theory of mining, which sometime during '22, I think, is going to be less profitable or in fact, impossible to do mining the way it's being done now. And I think all of those factors are going to result in much more available graphics cards should be much more affordable as well. So we think that's going to spur probably some late -- mid- to late '22 to '23, I'd expect there to be a lot of demand as people have been waiting for a reasonable priced graphic card to start building again. Andy Paul, CEO - Q4 Earnings Call

The premise is actually rather simple. When gamers are not buying and building new PC rigs and gaming setups, the demand on both the components and systems side, as well as peripherals segment, is drastically decreasing. This is largely caused by an ongoing chip shortage, combined with macroeconomic complications following the pandemic. This has created a situation where GPUs are often selling for more than 200% of the MSRP, creating a situation in which buying or upgrading to a new pc build is almost impossible.

There are two important catalysts that are expected to change this in the second part of 2022:

A wast majority of GPUs used in the mining of cryptocurrencies today are directly or indirectly connected with mining Ethereum, which is expected to move from a proof of work to a proof of stake model. This will effectively be going to render the GPUs useless, creating a huge supply of GPUs in the secondary market.

The second part of the year should see Intel (INTC) launch its long-awaited GPU lineup, creating additional supply in the GPU market.

Final thoughts and conclusions

Prudent, long-term-oriented investors simply have to hold on and wait for the "value" of the investment to unlock itself over the course of the next couple of years. At the current price levels, with more than a 100% upside to the intrinsic value of the stock, we might be looking at one of the best investments opportunities of the year. Even though I don't believe a short squeeze to be a reality, the 30% short interest makes no sense given the current news and events surrounding the company and can only serve to magnify returns once shorts start capitulating in the second part of the year and early 2023.

In the article from last year, I've pointed out that Corsair Gaming is exactly the sort of investment in which it pays off to be an individual investor and I believe the next two years will see that become a reality as the stock price slowly starts to align with the intrinsic value. From a personal standpoint, I will seek to further expand on my Corsair position over the course of the following months. It is possible that we will see the stock trading under $20 per share level as investors digest the relatively weak forward guidance. Furthermore, seeing that the stock will likely sell sideways until the headwinds clear up in the later quarters of 2022, the idea of selling puts at $17.5 or $20 does seem incredibly lucrative.