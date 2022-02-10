dszc/E+ via Getty Images

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2019 after brutal industry headwinds, incurring losses, and racking up $8.3 billion in debt. Oil & gas exploration and production companies pursued spending and capex cuts to handle the industry downturn, which effectively eliminated profitable contract awards available to equipment and service providers. Since then, oil prices have come back with a vengeance reaching $90 per barrel for both WTI and Brent. This resurgence has given E&Ps the ability to begin increasing their capital spending once again. According to Fitch Ratings Oil & Gas Outlook, their research team anticipates modest incremental capex spend for 2022:

We expect cumulative annual capex across our global portfolio to increase by 17% yoy in 2021 (after falling by 21% in 2020) and by a modest 3% yoy in 2022, with around a half of companies keeping capex materially lower (by 10% or more) than 2019 levels."

Interestingly, it seems that most E&Ps have learned their lesson that exclusively spending for production volumes can crash oil prices, and now at least half the industry appears more disciplined.

Explosive Industry Tailwinds

Since there's consensus that capex spending was starved between 2015 and 2020, there's potential for an explosive upcycle. With oil prices floating around $90/bbl, integrated majors and independents have increased capital spending in addition to smaller private marginal producers reentering the market in 2022. These developments translate into a demand recovery for equipment and service providers. The worst is behind the industry for the time being, and operators have a brighter future to look forward to. Compared to Fitch Ratings, Evercore ISI came out with a more optimistic scenario anticipating that global capex will increase by 16% year-over-year, with the U.S. leading at 23.5%.

These year-over-year increases are impressive but should be expected, given 2020 and 2021 are both fairly easy comps. For example, here, we can see a base effect with worldwide rig count finally eclipsing the 2016 trough.

Data by YCharts

In Schlumberger's (SLB) Q4 2021 conference call, the word "growth" was mentioned a total of 57 times. So, it's safe to say that the industry has officially entered an upcycle, the more important question is the steepness and longevity. Most industry executives are calling it a multiyear cycle, and analysts have already earmarked mid-teens to low-20% growth over the next couple of years. What's also interesting is that SLB management called for limited capex spend, which will effectively lead to much stronger asset turnover, ROIC, and free cash flow margin performance:

This increase will allow us to fully seize the multiyear growth opportunity ahead of us, while still achieving our double-digit free cash flow margin objective. We are entering this growth cycle with a business that is much less capital-intensive as compared to previous cycles."

Weather can very well capitalize on these opportunities too, given its business operational diversity that spans between both onshore and offshore activities:

Weatherford Products and Services (weatherford.com)

Investors can read more about their individual product and service use cases for how they solve specific E&P issues and deliver value to customers.

Weatherford Born Again

Post-restructuring, Weatherford reduced total debt to only $2.6 billion. By June 2021, the company relisted its shares to the Nasdaq, off the OTC market to improve institutional investor access and better trading liquidity. Then, in October, management fully redeemed its 11% exit notes and replaced this debt with cheaper notes. The newly formed debt stack is as follows:

Letters of credit totaling $329 million (interest rate likely 4-5%) 6.5% senior secured notes of $1.6 billion due in 2028 8.625% senior unsecured notes due in 2030

This capital structure is simplified and much more manageable. Despite this restructured balance sheet, Weatherford still remains one of the most financially levered operators in the industry. Presently, debt to capital has trended slightly higher to 80.7% and total debt-to-FCF still trends deep in double-digit territory.

Data by YCharts

The benefit here, however, is that if the industry recovery supports Weatherford's EBITDA growth, then its free cash flow should improve allowing for an acceleration of debt retirement. S&P Ratings recently upgraded the company's credit rating from "CCC+" to "B-", which was in part supported by a longer debt maturity profile and access to credit markets. In effect, Weatherford, still being a levered operator, has the opportunity to show investors that it can deliver a turnaround and produce sustainable returns.

Mixed Financials

Remember that Weatherford conducted a series of asset sales between 2017 and 2019 leading up to the bankruptcy. Of course, management repeatedly shed a positive light on every one of these transactions as it is their fiduciary duty to do so. However, note that this led to a significant reduction in total revenue, operating scale, restricted investment into R&D, and subject their workforce to consecutive large-scale layoffs. After years of cutting investment and spending to the bone, morale was crushed. Furthermore, total spending is still astonishingly low relative to its historical levels and to peers.

Data by YCharts

Also, if we look at capex relative to depreciation and depletion of assets, it's running around maintenance levels, if not below, at a rate of less than 25%:

Data by YCharts

In other words, as this industry turnaround unfolds, will Weatherford fully capitalize on the opportunity? So far, that seems to be the case, albeit not as much as the aforementioned industry leaders. One positive development came over the wire with Weatherford being awarded a $1 billion contract by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. In Q3 2021, Weatherford also realized its highest quarterly gross margin going back to 2011, which shows that equipment & service providers are finally commanding a premium in their contracts:

Data by YCharts

Valuation Sensitivity

Weatherford's FY23 revenue estimates are coming in at $4.3 billion, and in the previous healthy cycle, the company managed to produce a peak EBIT margin of 10% between 2009 and 2014. The average EBIT margin over that period was around 8%. So, if we assume, and that's a big if, that industry operators are being fair in their projections, then Weatherford could probably end up generating somewhere between $340 million and $430 million in annualized EBIT. That would be incredibly impressive, given the company's historical track record of being a serial loss-maker.

With the restructuring balance sheet, total interest expenses should run around $184 million, which would bring pre-tax profit down to about $200 million at mid-point. Weatherford, having difficulty generating a profit in the past, had a very odd string of taxes paid out each year, so calculating the effective tax rate is difficult. In principle, however, if Weather can be sustainably profitable, we could likely assign an effective tax rate of 21%, which would leave investors with an after-tax profit of $158 million as a base case. Here are two additional cases scenarios, shown as bull and bear:

Bull Bear Revenue $4,500 $4,000 EBIT Margin % 10% 8% Interest & Taxes $184 + (1-.21) $184 + (1-.21) After-tax Profit $210 $107

I think a fair mid-cycle multiple would likely run anywhere between 10x and 14x earnings. The multiple be lower than some investors might expect, given the moderate debt burden. Remember, Weatherford is still rated at "B-", which is deep in speculative junk territory, and should the cycle reverse, the business could be once again trying to out-maneuver its debt covenants.

In the bull scenario at a 14x multiple, the market cap approaches $2.9 billion which equates to $42 per share. The base and bear scenarios at 12x and 10x land near fair value targets of $27 and $15, respectively. For simplicity, the range comes out to about $1.50 to $3.00 in EPS.

With these rough valuation ranges established, investor sentiment appears to be pretty on point, or perhaps moved slightly ahead of itself. Take note that Schlumberger and Halliburton both knocked their Q4 earnings out of the park, which resulted in positive stock price reactions. More importantly, the market is forward-looking, so it's going to value these businesses not based on what they're earning today, but what they are likely to earn next year and beyond.

Weatherford is anticipated to report earnings next week on February 17 with revenue estimates coming in at $964.33 million and EPS at -$0.73. These estimates are a very low bar for Weatherford to hurdle. For revenue, it's only a sequential increase of 2%, yet we already know that Schlumberger and Halliburton posted 10.8% and 6.5% growth, respectively, in Q4. Additionally, this EPS figure is much lower versus year over year of -$0.24 and sequentially at $-0.51. Either the company has a serious spending problem, plans to report a significant one-time loss such as an impairment/restructuring charge, or analysts are simply low-balling the mark here.

The final consideration here is that while Weatherford has a very easy hurdle for Q4, investors have already priced in some of those gains in recent weeks.

Bottom Line

Weatherford has become a much leaner entity than it once was, yet has fortunately rid itself of its cumbersome debt load. With massive industry tailwinds behind its back and bullish investor sentiment, it wouldn't be surprising to see operating performance and the share price gradually grind higher. The major offsets here are that its capex remains stubbornly low and well below industry peers, which is a clear negative for an industry that is known for being capitally intensive. Additionally, even when considering a materialization of the recovery, the business already sells for a mid-cycle multiple, at least for what I've calculated to be reasonably achievable. For those reasons, I think long-term investors would be better off avoiding Weatherford shares. What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.