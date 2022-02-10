jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coca-Cola (NYSE:NYSE:KO) has just reported its Q4 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Earnings per share and revenue both beat expectations, sending the stock up nearly 3% pre-market as of this writing. Please know that even stable stocks like Coca-Cola can and do fluctuate after earnings and the 3% jump mentioned here may have turned into a negative 2% once the market digests the news. That said, let's evaluate a few key components of the results and how things look for the stock here.

Return to Normalcy

For those interested in short to mid-term business outlook, the company announced that it saw unit case volume return to and exceed the pre-pandemic level in 2019. Coke's worldwide presence makes it both hard and easy for them to operate it the pandemic era. It is hard as they obviously face supply chain issues like everyone else. It is easy as one region's slack can be offset by another. For example, in the Asia Pacific segment, Australia's rigid lock down policies continued being a headwind but this was offset by growth in India, China, and Philippines. Overall, the results show a consistent return to normalcy across segments and regions. A few highlights before we conclude this section:

EPS beat by nearly 10%, coming in at 45 cents per share.

Revenue beat by about 7%, coming in at $9.5 Billion.

Annual free cash flow of came in at $11.3 Billion.

BODYARMOR showed strong growth and now that Coca-Cola has acquired the entire company this can be a moderate growth driver going forward. The sports beverage market is expected to grow to $37 Billion at an annual rate of about 5%.

Real Magic doing its Magic

One can count on Coca-Cola's marketing and brand team to come up with refreshing ideas to make use of any macro condition. For example, back in 2013 when political tensions were rising between India and Pakistan, the company had the audacity (or genius) to come up with this ad that asked "Where will happiness strike next?" when the two countries were talking about a different type of strike. That's just sheer brilliance. Similarly, with the pandemic making daily lives so different, if not outright miserable, for almost everyone, Coca-Cola came up with the "Real Magic" campaign that exalts the magic moments in lives that come up in unexpected moments.

To quote their Chief Marketing Officer, Manolo Arroyo

We're at an inflection point. The last 18 months have disrupted every aspect of life and presented us with a once-in-a-generation choice to go back to a binary, black-and-white way of seeing the world or help make the world a better place. 'Real Magic' is about creating a movement to choose a more human way of doing things by embracing our unique perspectives.

The brand value and image remain huge. In the current world of "Meta", "Web 3.0", "IoT", "VR" and even "AR", how is it possible that a sugary drink's brand value is right behind the big 5 tech companies? That's a rhetorical question.

Coke Brand Value (Forbes)

Upcoming Dividend Increase and Historical Yield

A week from today, Coca-Cola will be announcing its 60th consecutive annual dividend increase. We previewed that near certainty in this article recently and arrived at a new quarterly dividend of 43 cents as base and 44 cents as the surprise maximum. With 2021 Q4's strong free cash flow in flow in rear view now, Coca-Cola is projecting FY 2022's annual free cash flow to be $10.50 Billion. This makes us believe Coca-Cola is likely to surprise us with a new dividend of 44 cents per share next week. To recap the important numbers:

projected new quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share.

projected new annual dividend of $1.76 per share.

current total shares outstanding of 4.3 Billion.

annual cash flow needed to cover dividends: $7.56 Billion (4.3 Billion times $1.76)

trailing payout ratio using free cash flow: a very comfortable 72% [$7.56 Billion divided by $10.50 Billion]

Value Rotation

2022 market has been strange to put it mildly. The first trading day of the year saw massive gains in speculative and growth names but the month of January turned out to be the worst start in many years for many stocks and sectors. A consistent pattern emerged as January progressed, where value and dividend stocks caught some bids. As a result, Coca-Cola is up 3% YTD while all three major indices are down.

Before value investors get too excited, the last few days have shown a penchant for risk and growth again. Where are we headed? No one knows. What we do know is when you invest in companies like Coca-Cola [note that we didn't stay "stocks like Coca-Cola"], you can be certain they will find a way to find their consumers and vice versa.

Outlook and Conclusion

As we've stated before, there is no other product (or marketing) that makes people feel connected across the world as much as Coca-Cola does. The company's presence and brand image are so strong that in many of its ads there are seldom words, much less any mention of the product. Coca-Cola will continue generating Billions from its tried and tested formula [literally, in this case].

As much as we like the company and stock, at more than 27 times earnings, Coca-Cola is richly valued here. Some might say deservedly so out of respect for its stability. Fair enough but that makes the stock a hold here. To paraphrase one of our favorite investors, Peter Lynch, the key to investing in stalwarts is not to overpay for them. To put that 27 multiple in context, Meta Platforms (FB) trades at a forward multiple of 17. Despite the market's current hatred towards FB right now, it is hard even for a Coke aficionado like yours truly to argue that Coca-Cola is a steal here.

We may start showing interest around the $58 range as the stock will yield 3% assuming a new quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share mentioned above. As long term Coca-Cola investors attest, the stock has a yield range of 3% to 3.50% as investors bid up the share price before and after each dividend increase to net the safe and growing dividends from the stock.

To use a recent analogy we've been using in our articles, our portfolio has a few pillars upon which the foundation rests, giving us enough confidence to also own more volatile but rewarding growth names. Coca-Cola has been a pillar more than a decade now and will likely continue being one for more.