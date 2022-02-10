Is SPY A Good Investment For Beginner ETF Investors?

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

I was recently asked if SPY was a good investment for someone who was just beginning to invest. SPY is the ticker used for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY). The S&P 500 index is what most U.S. financial reporters are referring to when they talk about "the market." So investing in an ETF that holds the same stocks as are found in the S&P 500 in the same proportions will give you so-called "Market return."

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF trust was the very first ETF to trade in the US. It started trading in 1993 and currently has $410.14 Billion of assets under management. That makes it the largest ETF that tracks the S&P 500. It trades somewhere around 14 million shares a day, which also makes it by far the most heavily traded ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index.

Obviously, it is very popular. So beginning investors who have been influenced by Warren Buffett's oft-quoted advice that most investors would be better off investing in an S&P 500 index fund might easily conclude that SPY was the fund to buy. But is it?

What are the Characteristics of SPY's S&P 500 Index?

The S&P 500 index and, thus, SPY, currently holds the stocks of 505 U.S.Large Cap companies. They are chosen by a committee that is given a certain amount of discretion in what they select, though that committee must follow some simple guidelines. Those guidelines currently specify that a company must have a market capitalization larger than $13.1 billion. Recently that cutoff has been rising every year.

Beginner investors often don't understand what the market capitalization of a stock is. It is strictly the product of multiplying the number of shares of a company's stock available to trade by the current price of that stock. Thus a company can have a market cap in the billions with very low earnings. Which is why at one point in 2021 Tesla's (TSLA) market cap was greater than that of the nine largest car manufacturers in the world, though its vehicle sales were far, far fewer than theirs.

Market caps fluctuate as stock prices fluctuate. When a stock's price drops dramatically, as just happened to Meta (FB) when its price dropped by 33.64% over the last 30 days, the market cap of the company declines by the same percentage, even though the company still earns the same income, holds the same properties, and employs the same number of people.

SPY Is Market Cap Weighted

We are focusing on Market Cap because the S&P 500 and hence SPY is market cap weighted. That means that the larger a company's market cap is, the larger is the share of an investor's dollar that buys that stock when they buy a share of an ETF that tracks the index.

So, for example, as I write this, Apple (AAPL), which has the largest market cap of any stock in the S&P 500, has a market cap so huge that Apple stock alone makes up 7.12% by weight of the total value of S&P 500. That means that though there are 505 stocks in the index, if you buy $100 worth of SPY, $7.12 of your investment would be buying shares of AAPL for the ETF. If you sell $100 worth, you are also selling $7.12 worth of AAPL.

In contrast, Meta, the seventh largest holding in SPY makes up only 1.36% of its value. So your $100 investment in SPY only buys $1.36 of Meta. Note that back on October 25 when I wrote about another ETF that tracked the S&P 500 and Meta (which was still called Facebook) had not yet had its share price crater, Facebook made up 2.20% of the S&P 500. So its share of SPY has dropped by 38% as its price has dropped by a similar amount.

The top 100 stocks with the largest market caps in SPY make up most of the ETF's dollar value. The 100 stocks with the smallest market caps in the S&P 500 each make up 0.04% or less of its total value. So your $100 investment in SPY buys only $0.10 of Carrier Global (CARR), which is the 200th stock in the index ranked by market cap weight, $0.06 worth of Church & Dwight (CHD), the 300th stock, and $0.04 worth of Kellogg (K), the 400th stock in the index ranked by market cap weight when you are buying that $7.12 worth of AAPL.

For those investors who aren't crazy about the idea of buying that much Apple and that little Kellogg at the same time, there is also an equal weighted S&P 500 ETF on the market, The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) which I recently wrote about in this article. It is nowhere near as popular as SPY.

SPY's Holdings Must Have a History of Making Profits

What distinguishes the S&P 500 from other US large cap, broad market funds is before it can be added to the S&P 500's index, a company must have been profitable for the last four quarters of reported earnings as well as in the most recent quarter. Companies that are already in the index are given a grace period if they cease being profitable, but are eventually dropped if that continues or if their market cap becomes too low to qualify as "Large Cap."

Because the S&P 500 selection committee has discretion, a stock that meets the S&P 500 criteria won't necessarily be added to the index. The committee indulges in some active stock picking as there may be many profitable stocks with the same market cap contending for an open slot in the index. The committee tries to pick stocks that balance the sector distribution of the stocks in the index and to choose the best representatives of each sector. This technically makes SPY an active ETF, as humans, not computerized algorithms running against a database of data extracted from corporate quarterly reports selects its stocks.

The SPY's Active Stock Picking is Relatively Minor

That profitability requirement and the very mild stock picking that the committee does is what sets the S&P 500 index apart from "purer" market indexes like Total Stock Market indexes used by ETFs like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT). Those ETFs hold almost all companies that are actively traded on US stock exchanges. These ETFs hold many more stocks than SPY's 500 or so. For example, VTI held shares in 4,139 at the end of 2020. Many investors believe that makes those Total Market ETFs more diversified and hence more likely to out-perform.

The profitability requirement has also kept companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) out of the S&P 500 index during the years when they were making some of their most significant price gains. But it also has kept out dozens of popular, highly speculative stocks that go on to dissappoint the hopes of investors, like the notorious Pets.com back during the dot.com boom and, more recently, COVID-19 glamour stocks like Peloton Interactive (PTON).

The S&P 500's degree of active investing is very minor compared to that of traditional active mutual funds like the Magellan Fund (FMAGX) under Peter Lynch in the 1980s and much more recent active ETFs like Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), whose dramatic share price rise and equally dramatic fall is usually held up as an example to beginning investors of why they should invest in a passive index fund not an active one.

Though the S&P does impose that profitability screen, it takes only a tiny amount of profit for a company with a large market cap to enter the S&P 500. Tesla entered the S&P 500 as one of the Top 10 stocks by market cap weight in December of 2020, strictly because of the extremely high price enthusiastic investors had assigned the stock. When Tesla entered the S&P 500, a single share cost $1,417.14. At the same time, the company's adjusted operating earnings per share at right after it joined was only $2.24. That gave the company a P/E ratio of 632.65. For reference the average P/E ratio of the stocks in the S&P 500 right now is somewhere between 20 and 25 depending on what kind of mathematical average is used. Historically it averages about 17.

In practice, the top stocks in the S&P 500 and in Total Market Index ETFs like VTI, which are the stocks that make up most of the dollar value of these ETFs are almost identical, though they each make up a slightly lower amount of the whole. Though there are 3,666 stocks in the index followed by the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF AAPL shares still make up 5.95% of its total value, only 1.17% less than is the case in SPY.

And as far as stock picking goes, the index committee usually only adds and removes two or three stocks each year. This is very different from truly active ETFs. ARKK reports a 71% turnover ratio. SPY's turnover ratio is 2%.

How Has SPY Performed Compared to Total Market ETFs and Tech-Heavy QQQ?

When we look at the ten-year performance of SPY compared to the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, which includes almost all U.S. stocks when they IPO, we see that SPY has not suffered from its refusal to list unprofitable companies. Nor has SPY suffered from not holding shares in the stocks of the 3,500+ other stocks that make up the US stock market.

Over the past 10 years, SPY has significantly out-performed the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by a full 13.53%/

SPY vs. VTI 10-Year Total Return

Seeking Alpha

SPY has also outperformed the equal weighted S&P 500, RSP, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA). What SPY did not out-perform over the past decade is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), the ETF which tracks the top 100 stocks listed on the NASDAQ. Fully 68.6% of QQQ's value comes from stocks in the Tech and Communications Services sector, which are the two sectors that have contributed the most to market gains during this past decade.

SPY 10-Year Performance vs RSP, DIA, and QQQ

Seeking Alpha

SPY's Lack of Sector Concentration Serves it Well When Sectors Go Out of Favor

The out-performance of QQQ since 2016 may not persist. There have been long periods of time during which tech and internet-focused stocks have been out of favor. The long period between 2001 and 2011, a period that saw two bear markets is a good example.

SPY Total Return Vs QQQ Beginning of 2001-End of 2012

Seeking Alpha

How Is SPY Different From Other Large Cap ETFs?

To summarize this is how SPY differs from other ETFs:

It's the oldest, largest, and most actively traded large cap ETF.

It holds an arbitrarily limited number of stocks -- currently 505.

Those stocks are actively selected by a committee, not by simple algorithms as is the case with many other ETFs.

Those stocks are all large cap stocks with market cap weights over $13.1 billion.

SPY is market cap weighted, allowing a small number of stocks to contribute heavily to its performance.

It only holds the stocks of profitable companies.

Common Criticisms of SPY Beginner Investors Need to Be Aware of and Understand

Criticism #1: SPY is Too Top Heavy

The biggest criticism of SPY is that it is too top-heavy in shares of the top 10 stocks by market cap weight. Right now those top 10 stocks make up 28.7% of the value of the whole ETF.

It is true that SPY tends to become very heavily concentrated in the stocks with the largest market caps. But, that, ironically, is also why SPY has delivered excellent returns to investors since its inception. There is a wonderful video you can view on YouTube, Top 10 S&P 500 Companies by Market Cap (1980 - 2020) that demonstrates that the S&P 500 has always been top heavy and dominated by the few stocks that were the market's darlings of each era.

Here, for example, is a screen shot I took from that video. It graphs what stocks dominated the S&P 500 in 1990.

YouTube - Top 10 S&P 500 Companies By Market Cap (1980-2020)

As you watch the video, what stands out is greatly that list Top 10 Stocks with huge market caps changes from decade to decade, as one set of market darlings gets replaced by another as economic and social forces change.

I took screen shots of the graph of S&P 500 top stocks at 10 year intervals. You can see them in the graphic below. The stocks listed in italics are those that were in the S&P 500's top 10 but dropped out of it by the start of the next decade.

Top Stocks in the S&P 500 by Start of Decade since 1980

YouTube - Top 10 S&P 500 Companies by Market Cap (1980-2020)

Only three stocks that started out near the top of the S&P 500 Top 10 list in 1980 persisted in that Top 10 for three decades: General Electric (GE), IBM (IBM) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). None of those three stocks however, has been in the Top 10 over the past decade. Indeed, the total return of all three over this past decade, compared to that of the S&P 500 as a whole, has been extremely disappointing.

10 Yr Total Return Ending 2/8/2022 of IBM, GE, and XOM

Seeking Alpha

Those companies, and all the others that left the Top 10 list, faded because other companies that were small or nonexistent during the decades when they dominated the S&P 500 entered the index, grew their businesses, and attracted the attention of investors who pushed up their prices and their market caps. The most notable of the companies that eventually made it to the Top 10 and stuck there is Microsoft (MSFT) which has so far hung in on the Top 10 list for 22 years.

The chances are very good that some of the stocks that now dominate the S&P 500, and SPY will also see their fortunes decline as the world continues to change but stocks that are flying under the radar now will undoubtedly rise to take their place. Stockholders in SPY will profit as their market caps surge.

Criticism #2: SPY is Overvalued

Right now, the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is much higher than its historical average, no matter how you measure it. The Fastgraph below shows you how the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 has changed over the past 20 years based on the total adjusted operating earnings of the stocks in SPY.

The Black line in the chart below shows you the Price/Earnings ratio of the S&P 500 as a whole. The Orange line is what its average P/E ratio over the period graphed would have been if it corresponded to the rate at which the stocks in the S&P 500 were growing their earnings. The Blue line is the average P/E ratio the S&P 500 maintained during this period.

As you can clearly see, the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 has soared since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and caused the government and the Federal Reserve to take extreme measures to help Americans affected by job loss and lockdowns.

FAST Graphs

Note that there are quite a few different ways of calculating the P/E of an index like the S&P 500. SPY uses a different method from the one FastGraphs reports. SPY gives SPY's current P/E ratio as 20.78, which is considerably lower than the 22.44 it gives as the current ratio for the S&P 500 index itself. However, SPY's information page explains that it uses a Weighted Harmonic Mean to calculate the P/E ratio of the SPY ETF. This is a technique that gives more influence to smaller holdings in an index so that the average doesn't get skewed by a few big players. It may also use GAAP earnings, though which earnings are used in these calculations aren't stated anywhere. The use of the Weighted Harmonic Mean might be philosophically meaningful, but given that the price action of SPY is so heavily dominated by those few top players that make up so much of its value, their P/Es, it seems to me, should dominate, too.

That High Valuation Means Beginning Investors With Large Sums to Invest Need to Be Cautious

Whatever the actual P/E ratio of SPY and/or the S&P 500 might be, it is over 20 and that is a P/E ratio that is historically quite high for the S&P 500. Many investors believe that this will eventually lead to a crash in stock prices as P/E ratios revert to the mean.

That may well happen, if the stocks in the S&P 500 can't keep growing their earnings at a very aggressive pace or if investors for whatever reason become disillusioned with stocks as they were in 2002 and after the Financial Crisis of 2008. If you are a beginning investor who is investing a small amount every month, that's not a serious concern. You have decades ahead of you. Small amounts invested now at higher prices will be balanced out by gains made in small amounts invested in the future when prices drop.

But if you're beginning to invest in ETFs because you have suddenly come into a lot of money that represents a once in a lifetime windfall--for example, money from the sale of a business, a lottery win, or an inheritance, you should resist the advice, commonly heard on investing discussion forums like the Bogleheads forum, to put all your money into an ETF like SPY or some other large cap index ETF as soon as you can.

The people giving you this advice are very rarely people who have had large, once-in-a-lifetime sums to invest. They are citing academic research that shows that lump summing a large amount is more profitable 66% of the time. That is all well and good, unless you turn out to be in that unfortunate 33%, and get to watch your wonderful windfall get halved in a major market decline. It is all too easy to panic and take your money out of the market at the wrong time when that happens.

While the S&P 500's valuation is so much higher than usual, a cautious approach, where you invest some set amount every month over a period of years is a much safer way to invest. Yes, you might not make as much if the market keeps soaring. But you won't lose as much if it crashes and stays flat for years. Nor are you as likely to panic and sell at the market's low. Most people experience a lot more pain from market losses than they do joy from extra gains.

A Too Rigid Adherence to Valuation Metrics has Cost Investors a Lot of Money

That said, though you want to be cautious, you do want to invest. There is no way to know if the market will continue to soar or crash. So don't let high valuations make you stop investing completely. The S&P 500 looked over-valued six or seven years ago, but the price of a share has continued to surge ever since.

Partly this was due to the lack of alternatives for investors who used to get income from bonds and CD, since interest rates have been kept unnaturally low since the Financial Crisis of 2008. And of course, nobody ever imagined the immense amounts of money that would be released into the market by the measures taken to support the economy after COVID-19 struck. But there is always some reason to worry about an upcoming crash. Indeed, the saying is, "The market climbs a wall of worry." So the times when you really should be worrying is when investors are uniformly optimistic that the market will continue to rise.

So, let me repeat. The smartest thing for any investor, beginner or highly experienced, is to invest a set amount every month of the money you have available to invest--money that you can let sit for a decade or two--no matter what you think the S&P 500 will do next.

Why Buying an ETF that Tracks the S&P 500 is a Great Investment for Beginner Investors

I have come to believe that it is precisely because the S&P 500 becomes top-heavy in the shares of the companies most attractive to investors that an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is such a fine investment for beginning investors who can commit to making small, regular investments at fixed intervals. You won't make a killing, but you won't get killed. And because you will always own the US stocks with the biggest market caps, which happen to be companies that sell their products and services worldwide, your investment will grow over the long-term either because of rising prosperity world-wide, or because stock prices like all other prices keep up with inflation over that long-term.

Even investors who bought SPY at the peak of the dot.com mania in January of 1999 have quadrupled their investment. A share of SPY that was bought in January of 1999 is up 445% if you include the dividends SPY has paid over all the time since then.

It's also important to note that the S&P 500 may hold up better during market crashes than total market ETFs because it does not hold shares in the momentum-driven, unprofitable, speculative stocks, which are those most likely to see their prices crash when the market sinks.

SPY is NOT the Best ETF Tracking the S&P 500 for Beginning Investors Who Have a Choice

If SPY is the only choice you have for an S&P 500 ETF in a retirement plan, it is a fine investment that can result in large gains for patient investors who hold it for decades. But SPY is not the best ETF that tracks the S&P 500.That's because it has a much higher Expense Ratio (ER) than its well-established competitors.

Why Expense Ratios Matter

Beginning investors are often not aware of what an expense ratio is and how it affects their investment returns. The ER is the amount that the ETF provider takes out of the Net Asset Value of the ETF to cover the expenses of running the ETF and to give itself a profit. The ER doesn't come out of the dividend paid by the company. It is a very subtle adjustment to the Net Asset Value. You don't see it anywhere unless you look for it in the long-term deviation in performance between the ETF and the index it follows. But over time the cost to the investor of a higher expense ratio adds up.

The total return of the S&P 500 index since January of 1999 has been 24.38% higher than the total return of SPY. On an investment of $1,000 made back then, that difference would represent $240 that you paid for the privilege of owning SPY over the years. Since beginning investors are investing for a retirement that may be 20-40 years ahead of them, that compounding ER can really cost them.

It's true that expense ratios for all mutual funds and ETFs were a lot higher back when SPY first launched. But right now SPY's ER is still more than three times as high as that of its biggest, most well-established competitors, which are other ETFs that track the exact same S&P 500 index.

State Street Global Advisors tells us that SPY's ER is currently .0945%. That means State Street Global Advisors is taking $9.45 out of every $10,000 you keep in SPY every year and it compounds.

IVV and VOO are ETFs that Hold the Exact Same Stocks, Have Lower ERs and Higher Returns

The two other most actively traded ETFs that track the S&P 500 both have expense ratios of .03%. One is the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV). The other is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). Both have been trading for decades. IVV launched in 2000. VOO launched as an ETF in 2010, but VOO is actually just a share class of the oldest successful index fund ever launched, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX), which first launched in 1976.

Here is the relative performance of these three S&P 500 ETFs and the S&P 500 itself over just the past five years. Each fund tracked the S&P 500 extremely closely, but as you can see, over just a short 5-year period, investors in IVV have earned an additional 0.83% or an average of 0.166% a year.

Comparative 5-Year Total Return of Competing S&P 500 ETFs

Seeking Alpha

If you compound that small percentage difference over the 30 years you may be saving for retirement, it adds up. On an investment of $100,000 held for 30 years, that 0.116% compounds to become an additional $5,101.75.

Expense ratios change all the time as companies compete with each other, so no expense ratio is guaranteed going forward. Until recently, Vanguard's main selling point was the low expense ratios of its funds and ETFs. Currently, that is no longer true. One would hope that the company would continue to lower VOO's ER, but the current management of Vanguard no longer seems to be adhering to the principles that made the company great over the past decades as discussed in this article. But so far SPY has maintained that much higher ER. So IVV or VOO look like better prospects for the long term buy-and-hold investor.

SPY's Options Provide a Dangerous Temptation to Beginning Investors

Another issue arises with SPY that while it is not as big a deal as its expense ratio, is something beginning investors should be aware of. SPY's options are the most heavily traded options of any that track the S&P 500. That's why SPY is the S&P 500 ETF of choice for investors who use option trading strategies to hedge their portfolios. When the market looks iffy, as it does right now, and investors who have made huge gains worry about losing them, they can be easily tempted to buy options on SPY to protect those gains.

But it is impossible for investors who are not financial professionals to invest in options in a way that doesn't end up costing far more than it saves. Hucksters selling "can't fail" paths to riches promote options trading strategies to naive investors, almost all of whom go on to employ these "can't fail" techniques and suffer dramatic and painful losses. Worst case, the market doesn't go the direction they bet on and they lose the full cost of their options. Second worst case, the market soars and their "safe" call option gets exercised at a price far lower than what their shares in SPY would have been worth if they had just held onto them.

VOO and IVV offer options, but the bid/ask spreads on them aren't as good as they are with SPY options and they are rarely discussed on investing discussion boards, so there isn't the temptation to play the options market with them.

Bottom Line: SPY Can Be a Fine Investment for Beginning Investors who Hold it Long-term

If you have limited choices in a retirement plan and SPY is the only S&P 500 ETF offered, go for it. You will very likely outperform most other large cap ETFs over the long term without ever needing to buy or sell, as the top holdings in your ETF always will be the stocks most popular with investors.

But if you have a choice, IVV or VOO might be slightly better investments because they are cheaper but still large enough and heavily traded enough to be dependable investments.

And if you do invest in SPY, don't mess with SPY options!