Investment Thesis: While Ping An Insurance Company could see further growth ahead, this will significantly depend on the rate of recovery across China's property sector and the overall inflation trajectory across China.

In a previous article, I made the argument that Ping An Insurance Company (OTCPK:PNGAY) could see further upside going forward, on the basis of strong performance across the Property & Casualty segment. However, I cautioned that the stock might see short-term downside as a result of lower auto and property demand in the short term.

This does not seem to have hindered growth in the stock, which is up by over 11% since my last article.

While the company has managed to continue performing well in a challenging environment, the threat of inflation could pose risks to the Property & Casualty sector going forward. Inflation is likely to increase the cost of insurance payouts in the future - with premiums collected at earlier periods likely to be worthless.

The purpose of this article is to examine the potential effects of inflation on Ping An's business, and how the company might be expected to perform from here.

Inflation

When looking at Chinese inflation versus that of the United States, we can see that inflation in the latter has largely moderated while the US continues to see rising inflation levels.

At a time when many central banks around the world are looking to raise interest rates, China has actually taken the opposite stance and lowered interest rates in order to spur economic growth. In this regard, inflation is less likely to be an immediate concern for insurers in the Chinese market as compared to elsewhere in the world.

Moreover, China's economic policy seems to be diverging from that of the West in that the country is wary of potentially damaging an economic recovery by raising rates. This viewpoint also seems to be spilling over to China's property market, whereby the country has decided to loosen restrictions on accessing credit. This could give a significant boost to the property sector in China, and thus bolster demand for property insurance.

With that being said, a significant reason for the rise in inflation globally has been in significant part due to supply issues. In this regard, the fact that inflation is comparatively low in China right now does not necessarily mean that it will stay low over the long term. As seen in the above graph, Chinese inflation levels did creep up to a relatively high level back in 2020. Here is a graph of the fluctuations in the combined ratio of Ping An since 2019:

Figures sourced from historical Ping An quarterly results - graph generated by author

We can see that the company's combined ratio crept up to a level of 99 during 2020, which coincided with higher inflation rates, before settling back at 2019 levels.

A higher combined ratio means that the company is paying more in claims and other expenses relative to the premiums that it brings in. In this regard, the threat of inflation does pose a risk to profitability. While on the one hand, lower rates spur greater interest in the property market and hence demand for insurance, these properties then become more expensive to eventually insure in the face of higher inflation.

Looking Forward

At this point in time, inflation concerns in China are not as acute as that in the West.

While property prices in China have been falling significantly until now, data last month showed that the rate of the drop has been decreasing. The trajectory of China's property market going forward is uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether loosening measures will ultimately bolster home sales. The property market in China remains significantly leveraged, with a significant number of sellers at risk of default due to lack of access to credit.

However, what has been encouraging has been a lift in auto sales in China for the first time in five years, with overall sales in the market up by 3.8% year-on-year.

With a significant portion of Ping An's P&C insurance offerings comprised of auto insurance, this could help to mitigate a potential slowdown across property-based insurance policy demand if the recovery in the sector is not as vibrant as anticipated.

Ping An October 2021 Results

Additionally, the overall rise in operating profit across the P&C and Banking sectors helps to mitigate the losses that the company has incurred on the Life & Health segment in the past year.

Ping An October 2021 Results

Going forward, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic start to lessen - there could be potential for a rebound in the Life & Health sector going forward. While less claims will need to be paid out across the segment should the incidence of excess mortality decrease, the growth in demand for life insurance post-pandemic could allow the company to return to profitability across this segment.

Conclusion

To conclude, inflation risk seems to be less acute in China as compared to the West at this point in time.

However, the growth trajectory of China's property market still remains somewhat uncertain. Ultimately, the rebound in the auto market could see demand for auto insurance policies rise once again, which would significantly benefit overall P&C segment performance.

Ultimately, Ping An insurance company could see further upside ahead - but a significant determinant as to whether this will materialise will be the broader macroeconomic environment - particularly the future trajectory of inflation in China.